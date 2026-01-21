Fantasy basketball fast break: Tyrese Maxey's case for fantasy MVP, Peyton Watson's breakout and more

Open Extended Reactions

We're a little over halfway through the NBA season, and while some teams are settling into rhythm, others are being forced to adapt in real time. Injuries are beginning to reshape the league in ways that matter just as much in fantasy as they do in the standings.

The Golden State Warriors are now at the center of that shift. Jimmy Butler III's season-ending torn ACL comes just as Golden State had found momentum, winning 12 of its last 16 games and posting its best on-court plus-minus with Butler as the connective piece. His absence removes more than just scoring, stripping the team of structure, late-game decision-making and defensive stability.

From a fantasy perspective, Brandin Podziemski is the most impacted immediately, stepping into a larger offensive role and seeing a spike in minutes, usage and playmaking responsibility. De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody stand to gain steadier rotations and cleaner looks, particularly in lineups that need perimeter defense and secondary scoring. Even Quinten Post becomes relevant in deeper formats as Golden State experiments with frontcourt combinations.

Jonathan Kuminga's situation adds another layer of uncertainty. If he remains with the team, Butler's absence opens the door for expanded usage. If he's moved, the ripple effects only increase.

Here are five other things I've noticed around the league to be aware of moving forward.

Tyrese Maxey is doing things in Philly only Allen Iverson has done before

Maxey just posted a career-high eight steals against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, becoming the first Philadelphia 76ers player since Allen Iverson (Nov. 7, 2003) to record at least 25 points, eight assists and eight steals in a game. It was a perfect snapshot of his season, which also includes being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Maxey has averaged 30.2 PPG, 6.7 APG and 3.6 3PG to go with elite defensive production while shooting 47.5% from the field. While there was some trepidation in drafts due to concerns about his role alongside Joel Embiid and Paul George, those worries have proven unfounded. Philadelphia's offense runs through Maxey, and the only players with more fantasy points than him this season are Nikola Jokic (2,235) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,347).

Managers who drafted Maxey in the early second round should confidently hold for the rest of the season. With the 76ers firmly in the playoff hunt, the shutdown concerns from last year aren't an issue this time around.

Peyton Watson's January breakout is built on defense and it's becoming impossible to ignore

Watson has averaged over 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) in January, and that number captures why his breakout is legitimate. Defense was always his calling card, and the "Swatson" nickname didn't come from nowhere, but injuries across Denver's roster has given Watson the runway to showcase the rest of his game.

This month, Watson has paired elite defensive production with a scoring surge, averaging 22.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 3.0 APG in 35.8 MPG while shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc. That combination has vaulted him from a fringe rotation player to a top-15 fantasy option in January.

Watson has thrived with increased minutes and usage, and his defense, shooting and off-ball scoring make it hard to envision his role shrinking too much once Jokic returns. Rostered in just 55.8% of leagues, he's worth adding wherever available.

Tyler Herro sidelined again, opening the door for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Herro will not travel with the Heat for their five-game West Coast road trip due to a right rib contusion, continuing a pattern that has plagued him throughout his career. Since entering the league in 2019-20, Herro has missed significant time nearly every season and has now sat out more than 135 regular-season games, making durability an ongoing concern despite his All-Star level production.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is one of the players who stands to benefit from Herro's absence, though he has already thrived in a bench role this season. Jaquez has averaged career highs of 15.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.8 APG in 28.7 MPG. The Heat have yet to release a timetable for Herro's return, so fantasy managers needing help in those categories should consider adding Jaquez.

Kon Knueppel's shooting volume and efficiency are separating him from the rookie pack

Knueppel has drained multiple 3-pointers in 18 of his last 19 games, and that explains why his rookie season deserves far more attention than it's getting. Shooting consistency at that kind of volume is rare for any player, let alone a first-year guard, and Knueppel has paired it with elite efficiency. Over that 19-game stretch, he's averaged 20.1 PPG, 3.4 threes, 4.9 RPG and 3.9 APG while shooting 52.5% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc.

The rookie lottery pick has already knocked down 143 three-pointers through 42 games, putting him on pace to challenge the rookie record, all while maintaining a 61.3% effective field goal percentage. He's remained a high-usage, high-efficiency option even as Charlotte's lineup has stabilized around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Knueppel won't pile up defensive stats, but his durability, shooting volume and efficiency give him one of the safest fantasy floors among rookies. With the Hornets unlikely to shut him down, he's a clear hold for the rest of the season.

The Thunder are 19-1 without Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only lost one of 20 games without Williams in the lineup this season, compared to a 17-7 record when he plays. Williams has averaged 35.1 fantasy points per game with a 26.1% usage rate this season, but he's currently battling a right hamstring strain -- an injury that can linger if not handled carefully.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, though it wouldn't be surprising if his absence extends longer given how consistently the Thunder have thrived without him, spreading usage more evenly and unlocking larger roles for the supporting cast. From a fantasy perspective, the biggest beneficiaries of Williams' absence are Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins.

Isaiah Joe also sees a usage bump as a shooter, while Chet Holmgren takes on more offensive responsibility as a secondary option. Williams' absence hurts individual fantasy lineups, but it creates short-term opportunity across the Thunder rotation. How long that window stays open is the big question going forward.