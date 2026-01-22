Don't be surprised if ... Cooper Flagg finishes as a top-25 fantasy option, Jalen Green averages 20 PPG

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy basketball managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised.

Don't be surprised if ... Dallas Mavericks SF/PG/PF Cooper Flagg finishes as a top-25 fantasy option this season

Flagg averaged 23.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.8 APG and more than one steal, block and 3-pointer in December while shooting 51.6% from the field and 80.8% from the line. Those are top-20 fantasy numbers, quite easily. Nobody is averaging every one of those numbers for the season. There are 25 players averaging 23.5 PPG per game. Most of them are relevant in rebounds, 3-pointers and steals, but they don't do all these things consistently, including hitting half their field goal attempts, either. They are all also considerably older than Flagg, who recently turned 19.

We can see inconsistency and passiveness on a game-by-game basis, and that can be frustrating for fantasy managers, and it occasionally appears that Flagg is more comfortable blending in on offense. He isn't always assertive. That figures to change in the second half of this season because these Mavericks are not winning the championship, and they will not have C/PF Anthony Davis on the court. Flagg, who missed a pair of games recently with a left ankle sprain, scored an easy 18 points at Madison Square Garden (in a win!) on Monday. His January numbers (scoring, mainly) do not match his December ones, but we know what he can achieve, and it is remarkable.

I fully admit I was generally fading Flagg on draft day at an ESPN ADP of 25, because, well, he was 18 years old, and it was asking a lot for him to be a top-25 statistical player so quickly. The Mavericks had a crew of big men to handle roughness and rebounding in the paint (Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II), and one presumed someone the size and skill level of a typical NBA point guard would handle that role (D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Williams, Ryan Nembhard) until Kyrie Irving (knee) returned to play. Today, Flagg is the big man and, at times, the facilitator of offense.

Flagg leads the 18-26 Mavericks in total points, rebounds, assists and steals, and he may do so in blocks, too. It is quite safe to say Flagg is outperforming even the loftiest of expectations, even as a teenager, and he is clearly a fantasy building block, not only for future seasons, but this one.

Don't be surprised if ... Phoenix Suns SG Jalen Green averages 20 PPG ... and Dillon Brooks does not

Fantasy managers didn't exactly forget about Green, but they could have. Green scored 2,600 fantasy points for the Houston Rockets last season, a top-50 figure, and fantasy managers expected similar production for Phoenix after the mammoth offseason Kevin Durant trade. Instead, Green suffered a right hamstring strain in early October, missed the first few weeks of the season, finally debuted and in his second game, he hurt it worse. Green participated in only his third game of the season Tuesday, coming off the bench in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 15 fantasy points while dealing with a minutes restriction.

Green will not be coming off the bench for long, and it will be interesting to see how this changes fantasy value for other Suns. Green is going to play at least 30 minutes per night as a starter, he will see ample shots, and he will be valuable to fantasy managers. As of Wednesday morning, Green remained available in 23% of ESPN standard leagues. He isn't PG/SG Devin Booker, of course, but there is no way overachieving Brooks (who shot 2-of-13 Tuesday) will continue to earn 17 field goal attempts per game, or he will score 20 PPG. Surprise PG Collin Gillespie can't keep averaging 32 fantasy points, either. He figures to go to a reserve role.

While Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, ultimately underachieved for fantasy during his Rockets days because what he mainly did was hit 3-pointers and score, he will be the No. 2 Suns player from here on out. It's not like Brooks is doing much rebounding or passing, either. In fact, these players are quite similar in that respect. There are 42 players averaging 20 PPG; only Brooks gives us fewer than 3.5 RPG and 2.0 APG. Green surely will perform better than that.

