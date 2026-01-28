Fantasy basketball fast break: Jusuf Nurkic's triple-doubles, Cam Spencer's playmaking, and more

Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA's All-Star break just a few weeks away, some teams are settling into a rhythm while others are being forced to adapt in real time. Injuries are beginning to reshape the league in ways that matter just as much in fantasy as they do in the standings, adding even more intrigue as the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline approaches.

Along those lines, Luka Doncic's performance Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, and the timing of it, brought the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade from February of last season back into focus. It remains the first time in league history that two reigning All-NBA players were traded for each other midseason.

Doncic poured in 46 points on 15-of-25 shooting and added 12 assists in the Lakers' 11-point win Monday, continuing his historic run for the Los Angeles Lakers. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple games in a season with at least 45 points and 10 assists and tied Elgin Baylor for the most such performances in Lakers history. With nine career games reaching that mark, Doncic is now tied with James Harden for the second most in league history, trailing only Nate "Tiny" Archibald.

Combined with Anthony Davis' ongoing injury issues, it served as a sobering reminder of how costly that trade has been for the Dallas Mavericks. The only player averaging more fantasy points per game than Doncic (58.5) this season is Nikola Jokic (69.8).

Another fascinating development from a betting perspective is that there have now been 35 wins by double-digit underdogs, already more than last season's total of 34. It is also the sixth-most such upsets in a single regular season over the past 35 years and by far the most before February, surpassing the previous high of 24 in 2019-20.

Here are five other things I've noticed around the league to be aware of moving forward.

Why Jusuf Nurkic's historic stretch has fantasy managers paying attention

Nurkic recently became the first player in Utah Jazz history to record three consecutive triple-doubles, joining Pete Maravich as the only players in franchise history to total at least 35 points, 35 rebounds, and 35 assists over a three-game span, a feat Maravich accomplished once in January 1975.

Nurkic has also scored at least 55 fantasy points in three straight games and is rostered in just 53.6% of ESPN leagues, making him worth adding as long as he continues to play starter-level minutes.

However, with the Jazz owning one of the league's worst records and trade rumors recently surrounding Nurkic's name, his availability could become a concern down the stretch even if he is not traded, especially if Utah shifts more minutes to Kyle Filipowski for development.

Brandon Miller's recent scoring surge is fueling his fantasy breakout

Miller has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games, marking the second-longest streak of his career after a 12-game run in 2024. During that stretch, he ranks 10th in the league in total points and is tied with Alperen Sengun for the seventh-most field goals made, while shooting an efficient 54.1%.

He has also contributed across multiple statistical categories beyond scoring, which has translated well to his fantasy production, recording at least 44 fantasy points in four of those seven games, including one performance with 61.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Charlotte Hornets are surrounded by rumors, with Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball's names frequently coming up. If Ball is moved, Miller could see a spike in usage and scoring opportunities, raising his fantasy ceiling. Either way, his maturity and consistency make him a reliable hold with upside heading into the deadline.

Cam Spencer is an assist machine

Spencer has reached double-digit assists in each of his last five starts, tying Brevin Knight for the longest such streak in Memphis Grizzlies franchise history. Over that stretch, he has averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 11.8 APG in 28.4 MPG. While Spencer doesn't offer much as a scorer, he is worth adding in category leagues for managers seeking assists and is rostered in just 32.3% of ESPN leagues.

His value is further supported by Ja Morant's absence, as the Grizzlies' star guard will miss at least three weeks with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, sidelining him through the trade deadline. Morant has struggled with availability, playing just 79 games since the start of the 2023-24 season, and is averaging 19.5 PPG and 8.1 APG this year while shooting career lows of 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three.

Evan Mobley is tied with Chet Holmgren for most blocks over the past 14 games

Mobley has been up and down all season, but he has delivered for fantasy managers recently as the Cleveland Cavaliers have won 10 of their past 14 games. He has contributed across the board by blocking shots, scoring efficiently, grabbing rebounds and adding a few assists and steals, ranking 11th in fantasy points over that stretch.

Mobley also had garnered his 500th block for his career on Monday night against the Orlando Magic. He becomes the fifth player in franchise history to reach that number and is the youngest to do it. Mobley is also learning how to consistently carry a larger offensive load while maintaining his elite defensive impact, especially when Darius Garland is sidelined.

Early in the season, increased responsibility exposed weaknesses in his comfort and efficiency as a primary option, but he has since grown more prepared and controlled in that role. Mobley's 72 fantasy-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23 highlighted his progress, showing greater aggression, confidence and playmaking. His biggest challenge now is consistency, as his versatility gives him the potential to become one of the league's premier two-way players.

Why Jeremiah Fears is a rookie worth stashing for the stretch run

Fears was selected No. 7 in the 2025 NBA draft, making him the New Orleans Pelicans' highest lottery pick of the decade, and he was recently chosen for the NBA All-Star Rising Stars event. He ranks fifth among rookies in scoring and third in steals per game and is one of just four rookies with nine or more 20-point performances this season.

With the Pelicans among the league's worst teams, they could rest veteran starters like Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones down the stretch, creating more opportunities for Fears. He has consistently produced when given more playing time, averaging 16.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 3.9 APG in games where he has played at least 30 minutes. Rostered in just 17.4% of leagues, Fears is worth stashing on your bench if you have the space.