Fantasy reaction to the latest trades: What to expect from JJJ in Utah, Vucevic in Boston

When the deals go down leading up the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, check back in as our fantasy experts Andre Snellings and Eric Moody provide their reaction.

Our NBA trade tracker is updated as each deal happens, to help you keep track of all the player movement.

So who are the players that benefit most from each deal? Who could see their fantasy value sink?

Here's the latest following a hectic stretch leading up to Thursday's deadline day.

Jaren Jackson Jr. the third-option in Utah?

Snellings: The Jazz have acquired Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three first round picks. Several of the players involved were in both teams' rotations and could have impact on fantasy streaming options, but here we'll focus on the fantasy implications for the main impact player in the deal, Jackson.

Jackson was second on the Grizzlies in scoring average at 19.2 PPG, just behind Ja Morant's 19.5 PPG and ahead of third-place Santi Aldama (14.0 PPG). But since Morant has missed 28 of 48 games this season, Jackson has been the primary scoring option for the Grizzlies for much of the campaign. On the Jazz team as currently constructed, Jackson would move to a third option on offense behind Lauri Markkanen (27.4 PPG) and Keyonte George (24.2 PPG). Jackson is a strong shooter from outside, and he is also solid at linear drives to the rim and finishing in the paint. He operates in similar areas as Markkanen and will likely alternate with Markkanen as the pick-setter for George in the pick-and-roll/pop.

Jackson's volume likely decreases a bit, but his percentages could increase. Before the trade, Jackson ranked around 60th in points and 30th in category leagues. After the trade, Jackson likely slides a bit to top 80 in points and top 50 in category leagues.

Fantasy value increases: Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward

Fantasy value decreases: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic

How Nikola Vucevic fits in Boston, and Anfernee Simons in Chicago

play 0:21 Nikola Vucevic drains it from downtown Nikola Vucevic hits the 3 Indiana Pacers

Moody: The Celtics and Bulls completed one of the most impactful frontcourt-backcourt swaps so far as we approach the trade deadline, with Vucevic heading to Boston and Simons moving to Chicago in a deal that also included second-round picks heading to Chicago. For Boston, the move addresses a clear need. After losing depth in recent seasons, the Celtics were searching for a reliable, floor-spacing center, and Vucevic fits that role perfectly.

The veteran big man has averaged 16.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 3.8 APG this season. Since entering the league in 2011-12, no player has recorded more double-doubles than Vucevic (578), and he is one of only three players in league history with at least 10,000 rebounds and 900 3-pointers made. Over the last five seasons, only Karl-Anthony Towns has made more threes among centers. Vucevic's ability to stretch the floor should open up Boston's offense while stabilizing the paint.

From Chicago's perspective, Simons provides much-needed scoring punch. He has averaged 14.2 PPG off the bench this season and leads all reserves with 130 3-pointers made this season. His shooting efficiency gives the Bulls a reliable perimeter playmaker as they reshape their roster around younger guards and future assets. Both players are on expiring contracts, giving each team flexibility moving forward. Boston also gains significant salary relief, while Chicago secures a younger scoring option with upside.

Fantasy value increases: Anfernee Simons, Jalen Smith

Fantasy value decreases: Neemias Queta, Luka Garza