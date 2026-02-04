Fantasy basketball fast break: Wemby's minutes restriction, KAT's new offensive role and more

Open Extended Reactions

February has become one of the league's most meaningful months -- a stretch where history, milestones and momentum tend to collide. Few players embody that better than Stephen Curry. Six of his 15 career 50-point games have come this month, including four of the five highest-scoring performances of his career, placing him behind only Wilt Chamberlain in terms of February dominance.

Meanwhile, February continues to frame the remarkable rise of Luka Doncic, who turns 27 later this month, having already scored more points than all but three players in league history before that age. His milestone-filled season has also revived discussion around the historic trade that sent him and Anthony Davis to new teams, still the only midseason deal ever involving two reigning All-NBA players. Doncic is the only player in league history to average at least 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for his career.

As the season turns toward All-Star Weekend and the playoff push begins, here are five other things I've noticed around the league to be aware of moving forward.

Victor Wembanyama's minutes restriction remains frustrating

Wembanyama averaged 27.7 MPG in January while posting 23.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 2.2 BPG. Despite those numbers, it's been a frustrating season for fantasy managers who used a top-two pick to draft him. Wembanyama missed time earlier in the year due to a bone bruise in his left knee and remains on a minutes restriction.

When given adequate playing time, he has been elite from a fantasy perspective. In 63 career games with at least 32 minutes, he's averaged 25.0 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 4.3 APG and 4.0 BPG. However, with the Spurs focused on keeping him healthy as they look to make a deep playoff run, his workload continues to be managed.

That reality limits his ceiling, and fantasy managers will need to adjust expectations if the restriction remains in place for the rest of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns adjusts role during Knicks' win streak

The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to seven games with a victory over Washington on Tuesday, but Towns hasn't scored more than 20 points in any of those games. He's averaged just 13.3 PPG and 11.0 FGA while shooting 41.6% from the floor. Towns has still averaged 32.1 fantasy points per game during that stretch due to his contributions in other categories, particularly rebounding, but the drop in scoring is a concern.

Towns' lower production is suboptimal for fantasy managers, especially considering many used a late first-round or early second-round pick to land him. While Towns is in the midst of a rough offensive season, it appears that he has refocused on the team's needs over personal numbers. One example: Instead of pressing to find his shot, Towns has doubled down on the boards averaging 13.3 RPG over the last six games.

New York has led the league by a wide margin in defensive efficiency over the last six contests, allowing just 95.2 points per 100 possessions, nearly 10 fewer than the next-best team after previously struggling to stop opponents early in the season. It might be tempting to trade Towns, but he remains a hold.

Ty Jerome steps up as Memphis backcourt opens amid Ja Morant injury

Jerome (rostered in 45.1% of ESPN leagues) has seized his opportunity in Memphis, with Morant sidelined by a UCL sprain and surrounded by trade rumors. Thrust into the starting lineup for the Grizzlies, Jerome has wasted no time making an impact, scoring at least 34 fantasy points in back-to-back games while showcasing his scoring and playmaking ability.

After a breakout 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, he has quickly reminded everyone of what he's capable of following his return from a high-grade right calf strain suffered in the preseason. Even on a minutes restriction, Jerome's productivity has stood out, positioning him as a key member of the rotation while Morant remains out and possibly beyond.

Jordan Poole falls out of the New Orleans rotation as trade speculation grows

Poole has effectively fallen out of the rotation for the Pelicans, signaling a troubling turn in what has already been a difficult season. Having arrived in New Orleans with high expectations following a career year with the Washington Wizards, Poole has received five consecutive DNPs as the Pelicans explore trade possibilities.

Through 28 games this season, Poole has averaged 14.5 PPG, 3.1 APG and 1.8 RPG while shooting just 37.0% from the field, well below expectations for a player once projected to lead the backcourt. While an early-season injury cost him 17 games and disrupted his rhythm, his inefficiency and defensive limitations have persisted long after his return. Poole has also started only six games, his fewest since 2020-21, and is posting his lowest marks in PPG, MPG and FGA since that season.

Poole's future in New Orleans appears uncertain and any future fantasy value this season comes down to whether or not he's traded, and which team he lands on.