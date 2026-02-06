Risers and fallers: Should you trade Flagg while his value is at its peak?

Open Extended Reactions

Cooper Flagg is on fire for the Dallas Mavericks. Saddiq Bey and Ty Jerome are also cooking. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine, Shaedon Sharpe and DeMar DeRozan are each struggling to offer much fantasy value to their managers right now.

Thursday's NBA trade deadline has passed so now its time for Risers and Fallers to break down what to do with these players over the rest of the season.

Risers

Cooper Flagg, PG/SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (99.5% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Flagg has been the best player in fantasy over the last two weeks, averaging 33.4 points, 1.8 3-pointers, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks on 53% shooting from the field and an 84% success rate at the free throw line over his last five games.

It's Flagg against the world in Dallas and he's currently winning. However, the Mavs are not, getting victories in just three of their last 13 games and sitting four games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot in the West. The Mavs essentially traded Luka Doncic for 34-year-old Khris Middleton and some spare parts, with only Naji Marshall looking like a teammate that might be able to help Flagg.

Luckily for fantasy managers, Flagg and the Mavs have a laser focus on him winning the Rookie of the Year Award, so I'm guessing Flagg will finish out the season, despite the team going nowhere. Plus, the fact that former college teammate Kon Knueppel is breathing down his neck for the award helps Flagg's chances of playing big minutes the rest of the way.

Sit back and enjoy the ride if you drafted Flagg. However, if you're looking to move him while he's on a roll, now is the time. Just make sure you're getting a lot in return if you're going to move the NBA's hottest player.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (51.2% rostered)

Bey has been one of this season's biggest surprises and is on a tear right now, racking up 23.1 points, 3.3 3-pointers, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 47% shooting from the floor and 91% shooting at the free throw line over his last seven games. And Bey is showing no signs of slowing down soon.

The Pelicans have just 13 wins and could finish dead last in the West, but New Orleans has no reason not to keep playing the 26-year-old swingman. Bey's game is bigger than his name and he's a player that can probably be had in a trade. Just be sure not to overpay for him, as he's been just a top-90 player over the course of the season.

If you're looking to move Bey for a couple of good players in order to shore up your depth, his value won't be higher than it is right now.

Ty Jerome, PG, Memphis Grizzlies (53.8% rostered)

play 0:17 Ty Jerome nails the 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Ty Jerome nails the 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jerome has played in just three games this season but has been a dynamo in all of them, averaging 22.3 PPG, 2.3 3PG, 2.7 RPG and 7.0 APG on 61% shooting, an impressive start to his Grizzlies' career.

However, he's done that in just 20.2 minutes per game and Memphis may try to keep him at that number the rest of the way.

Additionally, the Grizzlies are stacked at point guard with Ja Morant, Cam Spencer, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Walter Clayton Jr. all needing minutes, assuming Morant hasn't played his last game for the team. Even if Morant doesn't play another game, Jerome still faces stiff competition for playing time.

The low minutes and competition from his teammates are both red flags, while the Grizzlies are likely to be careful with Jerome after coming back from a serious right calf strain. In fact, he's already been ruled out on Friday in the first half of a back-to-back set of games this weekend, although it does sound like he will play on Saturday.

Jerome's fantasy value won't be higher than it is right now, and trading him for a sure thing on a playoff-bound team makes sense. But there's almost no way he plays this well all the way through the end of the season for a team loaded at point guard that is currently not in playoff position.

Fallers

Zach LaVine, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (81.7% rostered)

The Kings were surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline, failing to move Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan or LaVine, while they still have Russell Westbrook, giving them four players who need to have the ball in their hands in order to be successful.

LaVine has averaged just 18.0 points, 2.0 3-pointers, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last five games. The scoring is fine, but the rest of his line is severely lacking, as the competition for touches with the aforementioned players is making it tough for LaVine to succeed.

The Kings are currently dead last in the West and have no shot at making the playoffs, so the chances of LaVine missing games down the stretch is probably pretty high.

LaVine's name still carries some weight and the 18 points per game is a decent selling point if you want to trade him. It's been a disappointing season for LaVine and the Kings thus far, and it doesn't look like he's going to be much better down the stretch, especially since Sacramento was so quiet on the trade front. Move him for whatever you can get in return.

Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF, Trail Blazers (80.8% rostered)

Like LaVine, Sharpe's scoring is fine, as he's averaged 21.0 points over his past six games. But there hasn't been much besides the scoring, as evidenced by his averages of 2.5 3-pointers, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks during that stretch.

Scoot Henderson is set to return from a hamstring injury that has kept him out all season, Jrue Holiday is healthy again and the Trail Blazers are barely clinging onto a play-in spot in the West.

Sharpe's scoring and glitzy play might make him an attractive add for a fellow fantasy manager, but his stat lines are lacking in most other categories. If Portland falls out of the playoff hunt, the team could end up limiting Sharpe's minutes and start giving more opportunities to younger players who need to be developed, including Henderson.

Trade Sharpe to a manager in need of scoring and try to get a more well-rounded fantasy player in return. Packaging Sharpe for a player like Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey or Payton Pritchard could pay off down the line.

DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF, Kings (96.9% rostered)

play 0:23 DeMar DeRozan somehow gets the and-1 to fall DeMar DeRozan somehow gets the and-1 to fall

DeRozan is in the same boat, scoring points but struggling in most other areas. He's not doing much for fantasy owners outside of racking up points and shooting the ball well. That simply won't cut it.

The fact the Kings didn't make a move at the deadline to deal one of their veterans is shocking and there just aren't enough basketballs to go around on a team featuring DeRozan, LaVine, Westbrook, Sabonis, De'Andre Hunter and, eventually, Keegan Murray once he returns from his sprained left ankle.

As previously discussed, the Kings are in last place in the West and are not going to make the playoffs, putting DeRozan's playing time in jeopardy the rest of the way. Trading him to a fantasy manager in need of points and percentages makes sense and, while his fantasy value is currently in the tank, it's basically been there all season. Get what you can in a trade and don't look back.