Fantasy basketball pickups: Look to Isaiah Collier, Bennedict Mathurin and Nique Clifford

Open Extended Reactions

This week is the inflection point for the rest of the season. We are done with the chaos of the trade deadline and all resultant player movement last week, then this week will be the All-Star break before the stretch run toward the end of the season.

With all the action, there are many players with larger roles now than they had before and teams who have clearly transitioned to playing for the future instead of for this season. All of this leads to opportunities for your fantasy squads to benefit from players currently on your free agency wire.

As always, we will do our part to help you identify these lightly rostered players that are ready to help you on your playoffs push.

Resources:

Sign up and play | Rankings | Adds/Drops | Scoring leaders

Player Rater | Mock draft lobby | Depth charts | Schedule | Injuries

Point guard

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (47.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Collier has been playing at a high level for weeks, and his play peaked last week with three starts when Keyonte George was dealing with an ankle injury. George returned on Saturday sending Collier back to the bench, but Collier still turned in his third straight double-double as a sixth man. In his last three games, Collier has averaged 20.7 PPG, 14.3 APG and 4.7 RPG.

Brandon Williams, PG, Dallas Mavericks (3.6%): Williams returned this weekend after a two game absence and turned in 18 points and four assists in 24 minutes. This picked up from where he left off; he had averaged 17.8 PPG and 4.3 APG in the four games leading up to his injury.

Shooting guard

Cason Wallace, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (17.3%): Wallace has stepped into the starting point guard slot for the Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell sidelined. In his last four games, all starts, Wallace has averaged 17.0 PPG and 3.5 APG, in addition to 3.3 SPG and 2.3 3PG.

Nique Clifford, SG, Sacramento Kings (4.8%): Clifford has been getting spot starts and playing well for the last couple weeks, and it came to a head on Saturday in a 30-point explosion against Cleveland. Clifford is putting together an impressive rookie season, and with the Kings already out of the playoffs hunt he could continue to get a larger role over the latter part of the season.

Small forward

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2026 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

Bennedict Mathurin, SF/SG, LA Clippers (49.4%): Mathurin looks to be one of the big winners of the trade deadline moves, with his trade to the Clippers pushing him into a larger role than he played for Indiana. The Clippers are used to a two-man attack leading the way, and while Kawhi Leonard is still the lead, it seems Mathurin could slot into the second main role. If so, he definitely has 20-plus point scoring potential for the rest of the season.

Gui Santos, SF, Golden State Warriors (8.4%): Santos has started the last three games for the Warriors, but has scored in double figures in six straight. In those six games, he has averaged 14.8 PPG, 2.0 3PG, 1.3 SPG and 1.2 BPG with one points-rebounds double-double. Santos would likely move back to the bench when Kristaps Porzingis is available, but he is showing he can remain productive even as a sixth man.

Power forward

Jerami Grant, PF, Portland Trail Blazers (40.4%): Grant has started the last four games with Deni Avdija dealing with back injuries, and as he has done all season he has put points on the board. In his last four starts, Grant has averaged 22.5 PPG and 3.3 3PG. This is very similar to his season-long stats as a starter: 18 games, 22.1 PPG, 3.1 3PG.

play 0:16 Jerami Grant spins to the basket for 2 Jerami Grant makes a nice move to the rim and gets it to go.

GG Jackson, PF, Memphis Grizzlies (13.0%): Jackson has moved into the starting lineup for the Grizzlies in the aftermath of their trade of Jaren Jackson Jr. In those three starts, he has averaged 14.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.3 3PG, 1.3 BPG and 1.0 SPG.

Center

Jusuf Nurkic, C, Utah Jazz (42.9%): Nurkic returned from his two-game illness absence and returned directly to the starting lineup next to newly acquired Jackson. There had been some thought Jackson might start at center, but with that not the case, Nurkic can continue to produce big numbers whenever he is in the lineup. That isn't as often as one would hope, but in the 14 games Nurkic has played since Dec. 22 he has averaged 15.5 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.4 APG and about a 3-pointer, a block and a steal per game.

play 0:15 Jusuf Nurkic gets the and-1 to fall Jusuf Nurkic gets the and-1 to fall

Brook Lopez, C, LA Clippers (15.3%): Lopez has moved into the starting lineup for the Clippers since they traded Ivica Zubac. While his first game was quiet, he popped in his second start for 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 3-pointers in 36 minutes. While he may not be the most consistent, Lopez has this upside in any given game that he starts.