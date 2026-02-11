Fantasy basketball fast break: Pair of Kings worth stashing before break

Open Extended Reactions

February has become one of the NBA's most important months, where intensity rises, tempers flare and momentum begins to shape the playoff picture.

That was on full display Monday night in Charlotte, where the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Charlotte Hornets in a game defined by chaos and controversy. Detroit's 110-104 win featured a third-quarter brawl and four ejections, including the eighth of Isaiah Stewart's career (the second most in franchise history since 1997).

Elsewhere, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic penned the latest entry to his résumé Monday, tying Russell Westbrook for the most home triple-doubles in league history. Anthony Edwards' ascent as one of the league's brightest young stars continued with the 117th 30-point performance of his career, tying Shaquille O'Neal for the 11th-most such games by a player under 25.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder exposed the Los Angeles Lakers' inconsistency when they are without Luka Doncic, even though LeBron James continued to defy age with another playmaking showcase with his third straight double-digit assist game.

As the season turns toward All-Star Weekend and the playoff push begins, here are five things I'm keeping my eye on moving forward.

The Kings' historic slide is creating fantasy opportunities

The Sacramento Kings have lost 13 consecutive games, tied for their longest streak since moving to Sacramento in 1985-86. By looking at the team's minutes distribution, you can see signs of an increased focus on developing younger players, as the workloads of veterans like Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan have been scaled back.

Two players managers should consider stashing ahead of the All-Star break are Nique Clifford (rostered in 6.8% of ESPN leagues) and Maxime Raynaud (3.9%). Clifford has started each of the Kings' last three games and has averaged 37.3 fantasy points and 36.6 minutes per game over that stretch. His fantasy value is driven primarily by scoring and 3-pointers, but he also contributes a mix of assists, steals and blocks.

Raynaud has been trending up, especially over his last six games, averaging 31 fantasy points and 28.5 minutes per game. He has also remained involved in the rotation even when Sabonis has been on the court, which bodes well for the young center's development heading into the All-Star break and beyond.

The Kings have the second-most difficult schedule according to our strength-of-schedule rankings, so keep that in mind if you're considering adding Clifford or Raynaud, as it could lead to more playing time. On the flip side, for managers looking to stream players against Sacramento, the Kings rank in the top five in fantasy points per game allowed to point guards, shooting guards and centers.

Dillon "the villain" Brooks has transformed into a fantasy hero

Dillon Brooks, the relentlessly intense veteran wing whom the Phoenix Suns insisted the Houston Rockets include in their return from the Kevin Durant deal, has helped transform the Suns' season. He's also surprisingly still available in 39.8% of fantasy leagues.

Brooks has averaged a career-high 21.1 PPG along with 3.6 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.1 SPG while shooting a career-best 44.6%. He became the fifth player in franchise history to record 800 points and 40 steals through his first 40 games with the Suns, joining Stephon Marbury, Walter Davis, Tom Chambers and Charles Barkley. Brooks also recorded his 1,000th career 3-pointer on Feb. 1 against the LA Clippers.

Brooks has averaged 29.5 fantasy points per game this season and posted a season-high 68 fantasy points against the Pistons on Jan. 29. He's an excellent option in points leagues and remains valuable in category formats, especially for managers in need of scoring and 3-pointers. Jalen Green is working his way back into the rotation and Grayson Allen is sidelined with a knee injury, but Brooks' role on the wing remains secure, keeping his fantasy outlook strong.

Nikola Jokic's February fantasy surge continues

Playing through a recent ankle injury, Jokic has averaged a staggering 58.1 fantasy points per game in the six contests since returning Jan. 30 after a 17-game absence due to a knee issue. He leads all players in fantasy points in February.

The All-Star continues to shoulder a massive workload with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) sidelined for at least a few more weeks. That lack of frontcourt support has forced him to carry an even greater offensive burden, which is great news for fantasy managers who held onto him or traded for him.

The absence of Gordon, Watson and Spencer Jones (concussion) also benefits players such as Julian Strawther, who has scored at least 21 fantasy points in five of his last six games. As a wing, Strawther benefits immensely from playing alongside Jokic, whose elite playmaking consistently creates open 3s, easy cuts to the rim, higher-efficiency looks and more favorable matchups.

The Nuggets had one of the league's easiest schedules in January but will face a tougher February slate based on cumulative opponent winning percentage. As competition increases, Denver might have to lean on Jokic even more in these pivotal games.

Jarace Walker's late season breakout boosts his fantasy value

Walker is emerging as one of the more intriguing late-season fantasy options following the Indiana Pacers' recent roster shakeup. The trade of Bennedict Mathurin, combined with Johnny Furphy's season-ending ACL injury and Indiana's poor record, has opened the door for increased developmental minutes. As a result, Walker continues to see steady opportunities whether he starts or comes off the bench. He is rostered in just 9.9% of leagues.

After an uneven start to the season, Walker has begun to settle in over the last 10 games, showing improved efficiency, confidence and decision-making while contributing across multiple categories. During that stretch, he averaged 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.2 APG and 1.3 SPG in 27.2 MPG while shooting 50.9% from the floor.

With Indiana prioritizing player development, and veterans occasionally resting, Walker's role should remain stable. Even without high-volume scoring, his minutes, versatility and improving play give him strong appeal in most formats.

Why Gui Santos is suddenly a must-add in fantasy basketball

Santos has quietly become one of the Golden State Warriors' most reliable late-season contributors, taking full advantage of a roster thinned by injuries and trades. With Jimmy Butler III out for the year and Jonathan Kuminga moved, Golden State needed someone to step up on the wing, and Santos has answered.

Over his last eight games, he has averaged 33.8 fantasy points while filling the box score in multiple ways. Santos is scoring efficiently, rebounding, creating for others and making plays defensively. More importantly, he's playing with confidence, logging steady minutes and earning Steve Kerr's trust in close games.

For fantasy managers, this is the kind of opportunity you want to attack. Santos is playing the best basketball of his season and seeing consistent run in a rotation that needs him. The only real concern is what happens once Kristaps Porzingis is fully available, which could squeeze minutes in the frontcourt. Until then, Santos looks like a strong short-term add with legitimate upside, especially considering he's rostered in just 9.5% of leagues.