Don't be surprised if ... Maxey leads in points, Tatum returns soon

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy basketball managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised.

Don't be surprised if ... Philadelphia 76ers PG/SG Tyrese Maxey scores the most fantasy points this season

Perhaps this does not feel too bold since Maxey exits the All-Star break with this exact honor, having scored 2,804 fantasy points (an average of 53.9 per game). Last season, there were two obvious real-life and fantasy MVP choices, and Oklahoma City Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic were the lone players to surpass 4,000 points. Jokic was ridiculous, averaging 69.7 fPPG; Gilgeous-Alexander, who won league MVP honors, averaged 58.7 fPPG. Maxey, who played in only 52 games, averaged 45.5 fPPG.

This season, Maxey has really blossomed into a star, though it is relevant to point out that durability is the driving factor in him leading the league in fantasy points. Maxey, playing the most minutes per game (38.6 MPG), has missed only two contests. Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) missed the five games leading to the break, and he might miss more. Jokic (knee) missed 16 games, returning two weeks ago. SGA and Jokic are better fantasy options per game (as is Los Angeles Lakers PG Luka Doncic), but Maxey plays. We must appreciate this.

Does this mean fantasy managers in points formats should trade Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic or Doncic straight up for Maxey? Well, anyone can get hurt, including Maxey. No qualified player has averaged more than 38 MPG since James Harden for the 2015-16 Houston Rockets. The 76ers claim they want to limit Maxey's minutes, and they have done so already a bit in February. Still, Maxey perseveres, even as Joel Embiid thrives. The Thunder and Nuggets seem safer for playoff position, so perhaps they do not push their MVP candidates. The 76ers do not have this luxury.

I don't think I could reasonably trade Gilgeous-Alexander or Jokic for Maxey, even though it seems reasonable that Maxey will lead the league in fantasy points. For Doncic, however, it makes more sense.

Don't be surprised if ... Boston Celtics PF/SF Jayson Tatum returns on March 1

Tatum and the Celtics are playing it so cool with his return from an Achilles tear, not committing to anything as it pertains to playing regular-season games. Yeah, don't believe them. Tatum is already practicing and has participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages. The contending Celtics want Tatum on the court as soon as possible. Perhaps they manage his minutes and avoid back-to-back situations, but he is going to play well before the playoffs begin -- and he is going to greatly aid fantasy managers. We shouldn't expect 48.4 fantasy points per game like last season, but more than 40 fPPG in 30-or-so minutes seems reasonable.

The Celtics host the rival 76ers on Sunday night, March 1 in a nationally televised affair on NBC. That seems like a solid spot to showcase one of the top 10 players in the league making a triumphant return from a major injury. It feels so early, since he played in last season's playoffs, but I guess it's true that every athlete heals from injury at their own pace. Just because Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard are not expected back this season should not affect how anyone views Tatum.

Regardless, it seems unfathomable that Tatum just barely eclipsed being rostered in 50% of ESPN standard leagues this week while Memphis Grizzlies PG Ty Jerome, LA Clippers SF/SG Bennedict Mathurin and Miami Heat SF/SG Jaime Jaquez Jr. are being added in myriad leagues and are more rostered. No, we should not expect Tatum to score 50 fantasy points on March 1 ... but we shouldn't bet against it, either.

Elsewhere around the NBA

