Risers and fallers: Tristan Vukcevic, Jarace Walker making the most of playing time

Tristan Vukcevic is all the rage, Jarace Walker has been unleashed and Brandin Podziemski's value should rise with Stephen Curry on the shelf for the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero's efficiency has slipped a bit, Alperen Sengun hasn't been as dominant lately and Pascal Siakam carries some late-season risk if Indiana shifts direction. Let's break it down in the latest edition of Risers and Fallers.

Risers

Tristan Vukcevic, PF/C, Washington Wizards (2.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Alex Sarr is out with a right hamstring injury and I'm not sure that we'll see him again this season, while Vukcevic is the only guy to fill the void he'll leave.

Vukcevic can help fantasy managers with points, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers, and came back from a two-game absence due to an illness for a masterful 12 points, five rebounds, five steals, a block and two 3-pointers in just 17 minutes against the Pacers on Thursday.

The low minutes were disappointing on Thursday, but the five steals and overall production were fantastic. Vukcevic looks like a classic "run, don't walk" add off your league's waiver wire. Go get him. If Vukcevic isn't available, pick up Maxime Raynaud of the Kings, now that Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for the season.

Jarace Walker, PF, Indiana Pacers (13% rostered)

Walker was having a fantastic February heading into the All-Star break by averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and a steal while shooting it lights out, but the most exciting stat he brings might be the 29 minutes per game he's receiving for the tanking Pacers.

He played 30 minutes on Thursday and went off for 19 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a loss to the Wizards, hitting just 5-of-15 shots.

Walker's field goal percentage has been pretty good over the last two months (48%) and my guess is that he'll bounce back from Thursday's shooting blemish. The key is that he's getting unlimited minutes and opportunities for the Pacers and should get the green light until the end of the season. If Vukcevic is a 'run, don't walk' player, Walker is a 'must-have' guy in his own right. It depends on your team's specific needs, but both of these players should be rostered everywhere.

Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (34% rostered)

Stephen Curry is going to be out for at least 10 more days with his right knee injury and guys like Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Pat Spencer are all going to be filling in for him. Podziemski is my pick based on his recent play and opportunity, while Melton is also a player who should probably be rostered everywhere right now thanks to his strong fantasy skillset.

Podziemski has averaged 15.3 points, 1.3 steals and 1.3 3-pointers over his last three games, while also contributing in rebounds and assists. But the key to his success is the monster minutes he's been getting, as he's played at least 32 minutes in each of his last three games.

Those minutes should lead to a couple monster stat lines over the next two weeks and with Curry set to be reevaluated in 10 days, Podz should keep rocking for the foreseeable future.

Pick him up, roll him out there and then be prepared to look for the next hot free agent once Curry is back in action. As for Melton, he's averaging 11.8 points, 1.8 steals and 1.6 3-pointers in February, but I prefer Podziemski as of now.

Fallers

Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, Orlando Magic (99% rostered)

Banchero's scoring hasn't disappeared, but his efficiency has dipped over his recent stretch. When the shot isn't falling at a high clip, the rest of his line hasn't always been enough to compensate in category leagues.

Orlando is firmly in the playoff mix, so his role and minutes should be safe. This isn't a drastic value situation and managers should stick tight, or look for a trade that will bring a more complete fantasy player back in return.

Banchero's lack of threes, steals, blocks and assists, along with poor free throw shooting and marginal rebounding make his name much bigger than his fantasy game. Even if Franz Wagner's (ankle) season is over.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets (100% rostered)

Sengun remains a strong fantasy center, but his recent numbers haven't been as dominant as earlier in the season. The rebounds and defensive stats have cooled slightly, and the 'pop' games have been less frequent.

Houston's rotation flexibility adds a bit of unpredictability to his nightly production and Sengun simply can't hide from the fact he doesn't hit 3-pointers, and doesn't steal the ball or block enough shots.

He's still a clear hold in standard leagues, but if you're offered a more stable or higher-upside big for the stretch run, it's worth considering. Like Banchero, Sengun's overall fantasy lines just aren't all that great.

Pascal Siakam, PF, Indiana Pacers (100% rostered)

Siakam's production has been steady, but not overwhelming. The scoring is there, but the defensive numbers and peripheral stats have been modest. And now he's missing games regularly for the tanking Pacers, including Thursday night, when he got another DNP.

I'm very concerned about Siakam's availability for the rest of the season, not because of his actual health, but because the Pacers have no interest in winning another game this season. Siakam has put his time in and could probably use some rest.

Trade him as soon as you can, as these missed games are going to start adding up and the red flags to your league mates will come along with him. Wait for him to play another game for the Pacers and then move him for whatever you can get.