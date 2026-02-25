Fantasy basketball fast break: Zion's new-found durability, and players to watch on Clippers, Kings, Jazz

Open Extended Reactions

February has become the month where streaks turn into statements, and right now no team is making a louder one than the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs extended their winning streak to nine games Monday night with a dominant victory over Detroit, marking their fifth win this season against a team that entered the day with the NBA's best record.

That's the most such wins by any team since the 1992-93 New York Knicks and the most in Spurs franchise history. Even more impressive, eight of those nine wins have come by double figures, with an average margin north of 15 points during the streak. Defense has fueled the run, highlighted by holding the Pistons to a season-low 37.7% shooting while Victor Wembanyama delivered 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks. But the ripple effects of this surge are showing up in fantasy as well. For instance, De'Aaron Fox has seen his minutes dip amid lopsided wins and a deep guard rotation.

Meanwhile, in Golden State, De'Anthony Melton has capitalized on injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III, stepping into a larger role and has scored at least 40 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Melton is rostered in 6.0% of ESPN leagues.

Elsewhere, Donovan Clingan continues to flash long-term upside in Portland with his sixth career 20-point, 10-rebound performance, ranking second in total rebounds this month behind Nikola Jokic and second in blocks behind Wembanyama.

As the playoff picture sharpens and rotations tighten, here are the players and trends worth monitoring moving forward.

Zion Williamson reaches career first with 30+ consecutive games played

For a player whose career has often been defined by missed time, this sustained run of availability feels significant for New Orleans, Williamson and fantasy managers alike. By appearing in his 41st game Friday, Williamson triggered a $16.8 million guarantee in his contract for the 2026-27 season. His guarantee can increase to $25.3 million at 51 games and $33.7 million at 61 games, with a full $42.2 million guarantee achievable by playing 61 games and meeting specified weight benchmarks, or automatically on July 15.

Availability has long been the primary concern surrounding Williamson from a fantasy perspective. That narrative is understandable given his number of games missed so far in his career, but this season has looked different. Williamson entered 2025-26 in peak condition, reportedly weighing between 264 and 271 pounds, his lightest playing weight since joining the Pelicans. The improved conditioning has translated to consistency, as he's averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 3.6 APG in 29.8 minutes per game.

While those per-game numbers aren't career highs, Williamson's durability has provided meaningful value, especially considering his average draft position hovered around the sixth round. Putting the Pelicans' struggles aside, Williamson's incentive structure and sustained health should keep him motivated down the stretch.

Bennedict Mathurin's 30.7% usage rate signaling major fantasy upside in Los Angeles

Mathurin has posted a 30.7% usage rate since being traded to the Clippers, a number that underscores his growing role in the offense.

Kawhi Leonard leads the league in February in points, field goal attempts and free throw attempts. Some may attribute that surge to the departure of James Harden, and there is some truth to that, but Mathurin's impact should not be overlooked. Since arriving in Los Angeles, he has thrived as the team's sixth man, averaging 39 fantasy points per game over his last four contests.

Mathurin contributes across nearly every statistical category, making him an ideal fantasy asset. His elevated usage provides a strong ceiling, and given Leonard's injury history and potential rest days, Mathurin's upside only increases in those matchups. Even when Darius Garland eventually returns, it's unlikely to significantly impact Mathurin's fantasy value.

Kyle Filipowski emerging as must-add fantasy option amid the Utah Jazz's frontcourt injuries

play 0:26 Kyle Filipowski with the and-1 bucket Kyle Filipowski with the and-1 bucket

The Jazz own one of the worst records in the league, and their recent moves suggest they are prioritizing player development. Earlier this month, Jaren Jackson Jr. was diagnosed with a localized PVNS growth in his left knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. On Monday, it was reported that Jusuf Nurkic is scheduled to undergo season-ending nose surgery. Walker Kessler was also ruled out months ago due to a shoulder injury.

With the frontcourt depleted and Lauri Markkanen's availability uncertain for the rest of the season, Filipowski is well positioned to see significant minutes. He's rostered in 25.1% of ESPN leagues and is a must-add if you need a power forward who contributes across multiple categories. Filipowski has scored at least 35 fantasy points in three straight games, including two with 46 or more. And in games where he has logged at least 30 minutes, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

Raynaud ranks seventh in total rebounds in February, an impressive feat considering he's averaging just 28.4 minutes per game this month. Several players ahead of him, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Wembanyama and Jokic, are logging more minutes, which makes Raynaud's production even more noteworthy.

He's rostered in 32.8% of ESPN leagues and is worth adding with Sacramento firmly in development mode. The Kings will finish the season without Domantas Sabonis following meniscus surgery and remain without Dylan Cardwell as he recovers from an ankle injury. In the three games without both, Raynaud has averaged 14.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while continuing to contribute blocks and secondary playmaking.

The Kings' long-term direction remains fluid, especially with the draft lottery looming. For now, opportunity is clearly trending in Raynaud's favor, and his role should remain secure down the stretch as Sacramento evaluates its future, which may not include Sabonis.

Isaiah Collier thriving in starting role as Jazz evaluates it young core

play 0:18 Isaiah Collier is automatic from 3-point land Isaiah Collier is automatic from 3-point land

Collier leads the league in assists for the month of February and has been outstanding since entering the Jazz's starting lineup with Keyonte George sidelined due to a right ankle sprain. Over his last nine games, Collier has averaged 44.6 fantasy points per contest and currently ranks 11th in total fantasy points for the month.

Even with George expected to return soon, Collier's fantasy value shouldn't disappear. Both players are part of a Utah team focused on evaluating its young core, which should continue to provide Collier with meaningful opportunities. He's rostered in 58.8% of ESPN leagues, but if he's still available in yours, he's worth adding. Collier contributes across multiple categories and is in a situation where he can be held for the remainder of the season.