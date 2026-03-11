Fantasy basketball fast break: Adebayo's historic 83-point night, Maxey's injury fallout and more

Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo delivered one of the most remarkable scoring performances in NBA history, erupting for 83 points in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The total ranks second all-time, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game and surpassing Kobe Bryant's legendary 81.

Adebayo shot 20-of-43 from the field, 7-of-22 from 3, and a historic 36-of-43 from the free throw line. His 36 made free throws and 43 attempts both set league single-game records.

An absolutely shocking performance, especially when you consider that Adebayo entered the game averaging only 4.8 free throw attempts per game and had never taken more than 20 in a contest.

The 28-year-old dominated the Wizards from the opening tip, scoring 31 points in the first quarter, the most in a quarter in Heat franchise history. He reached 43 points by halftime, another franchise record for a half, and had 62 points through three quarters, the most by any player since Bryant posted 62 through three quarters in 2005.

Adebayo also shattered LeBron James' previous Heat franchise scoring record of 61 points. Entering the game with a career high of 41 points and averaging 18.9 PPG, Adebayo nearly doubled his best scoring performance, becoming just the third player in league history to score 80 or more points in a game.

A concerning trend is emerging for Alperen Sengun's fantasy value

Sengun is in the midst of another strong season for the Houston Rockets and currently ranks as a top-20 player in ESPN leagues while sitting inside the top 35 in our Player Rater. Sengun burst onto the scene last year with his first All-Star selection and carried that momentum into this season, showcasing the playmaking, scoring and rebounding ability that has made him one of the most versatile centers in the league.

However, there has been a recent development that is quietly eating into some of his fantasy value, and that is turnovers. Sengun has committed 24 turnovers during the past four games, the most in the league during that span, and has averaged a disappointing 31.0 fantasy points per game during that stretch. The production still plays well in points leagues, but the turnovers are far more damaging in category formats. Houston will need Sengun to regain the efficiency that made him an offensive hub earlier in the year, especially for managers in the fantasy playoffs.

Maxey is expected to miss at least the Philadelphia 76ers upcoming back-to-back after suffering a sprain in his right fifth finger during last Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Maxey injured the finger in the final seconds while attempting a steal and colliding with a teammate. The All-Star guard, who has averaged 29.0 PPG and 6.7 APG along with a 30.6% usage rate, will undergo further evaluation before a treatment plan is finalized. His absence adds to the 76ers injury concerns, as Joel Embiid has missed the last four games with knee issues and Paul George remains suspended.

From a fantasy perspective, the absences of Maxey opens the door for increased usage across the 76ers' roster. Kelly Oubre Jr., who has averaged 27.3 fantasy points this season and is rostered in 52.3% of ESPN leagues, should see a significant increase in his offensive role. He played 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Quentin Grimes, who is rostered in 34.1% of leagues and has scored at least 24 fantasy points in four consecutive games, also stands to benefit and should continue seeing expanded minutes and field-goal attempts while Philadelphia's backcourt remains shorthanded.

Russell Westbrook still delivering fantasy value late in the season

Westbrook continues to provide fantasy value despite the Sacramento Kings being all but eliminated from playoff contention and dealing with numerous injuries. He has posted a 28.1% usage rate while contributing to nearly every statistical category, and since Feb. 1 he leads the team in both field-goal attempts and assists. Westbrook also ranks fourth on the team in fantasy points over that stretch.

The 37-yeard old future Hall of Famer recently became the first guard in NBA history to reach 9,000 career rebounds, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest rebounding guards ever. While Sacramento's rebuilding season hasn't translated to many wins, Westbrook's all-around production has continued to benefit fantasy managers. The veteran guard has averaged 32.4 fantasy points per game this season and has proven to be a great value for managers who selected him late in drafts. That production makes Westbrook worth holding through the fantasy playoffs.

Myles Turner's rebounding struggles becoming a concern for Bucks

The biggest concern surrounding Turner's first season with the Bucks has been his presence on the boards. Turner has averaged just 5.5 RPG, the lowest mark of his 11-year career and a troubling per game average for a starting center. That weakness has become even more noticeable recently.

The situation has been compounded by injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed time with calf strains, and the Bucks have occasionally leaned more on Jericho Sims in key stretches. Turner was brought in to help anchor Milwaukee's defense and complement Antetokounmpo, but his declining minutes and lack of presence on the glass have raised concerns as the season winds down. Turner isn't a must-start or must-hold player during the fantasy playoffs, and questions about his long-term fit with the Bucks could become a major offseason storyline.