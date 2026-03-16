Fantasy basketball pickups: Sensabaugh, Williams stepping up for Jazz

Open Extended Reactions

We are well into the fantasy hoops playoffs at this point, and every game played is magnified in importance. In both daily and weekly leagues, it is important to maximize the number of productive player-games on your squad, and every day there are more lightly rostered players getting elevated opportunities and performing like starters.

So, as we do every week, let's identify some of these players that can help your squad get to the finish line with the best chance to win.

Resources:

Sign up and play | Rankings | Adds/Drops | Scoring leaders

Player Rater | Mock draft lobby | Depth charts | Schedule | Injuries

Point Guard

Scoot Henderson, PG, Portland Trail Blazers (14.5% rostered in ESPN leagues): Henderson has scored in double digits in four straight games, averaging 20.3 PPG, 3.8 3PG and 3.0 APG in 24.8 MPG off the bench over that span.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (37.8% rostered in ESPN leagues): Mitchell returned from his long injury absence without missing a beat. In three games back, he has averaged 16.7 PPG and 4.0 APG in 28.7 MPG.

Shooting Guard

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Quentin Grimes, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (38.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Grimes has stepped up as the primary scoring option for the 76ers with their three stars all out either injured or suspended. Grimes has scored at least 23 points in four of his last six games and has averaged 29.5 PPG in his last two.

Cody Williams, SG, Utah Jazz (3.8% rostered in ESPN leagues): Williams has ramped up his game tremendously over the last couple of weeks. He has scored in double figures in six straight games, with one points/rebounds double-double and three other games with at least seven assists. He exploded on Sunday with a by-far career-best 34 points alongside seven rebounds and seven assists.

Small Forward

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2026 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Jazz (25.6% rostered in ESPN leagues): Sensabaugh has started four straight games for the Jazz and scored at least 21 points in all four. In that span, he has notched 25.8 PPG with 4.3 A3PG, 3.3 RPG and 1.8 stocks.

Gui Santos, SF, Golden State Warriors (26.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Santos has become a consistent plus-scorer for the Warriors. He has started six straight games, averaging 17.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 5.0 APG over that span.

Power Forward

Jarace Walker, PF, Indiana Pacers (17.4% rostered in ESPN Leagues): Walker moved into the starting lineup for the Pacers on February 11 and, in the 14 games since, he has notched 15.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.9 APG and 1.9 3PG in 31.2 MPG.

Jerami Grant, PF, Trail Blazers (46.8%): Grant has scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games as the most consistent healthy scoring option on the Trail Blazers in that span. He's also been averaging 2.9 3PG in those games, with his long-range shooting providing a significant portion of his scoring.

Center

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Orlando Magic (30.2% rostered in ESPN leagues): Carter has been productive all season, but in the last week he has stepped up both his scoring and his rebounding to help the Magic stay hot. Over his last three games, he has averaged 15.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG along with a combined three 3-pointers, blocks and steals per game.

Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings (33.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Raynaud has either scored at least 20 points or grabbed double-digit rebounds in 10 of his last 13 games, averaging 15.6 PPG and 9.7 RPG over that span. Raynaud and Precious Achiuwa (40.9% rostered) have formed a strong 1-2 punch in the Kings frontcourt.