Fantasy fast break: Jaylen Brown's scoring surge, Amen Thompson's rise and more

Open Extended Reactions

Jaylen Brown delivered another statement performance Monday night for the Boston Celtics, erupting for 41 points in a 120-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. It marked his sixth 40-point game of the season, the third most in the NBA, and places him among elite company in Celtics history alongside Jayson Tatum, Paul Pierce and Larry Bird (five times) as the only players with six or more 40-point games in a single season. Brown has been a top-15 fantasy player this season and continues to deliver elite all-around production.

Brown was dominant from the start Monday and finished 19-of-21 from the charity stripe, the most free throws made and attempted by a Celtics player in a game since 2007. His scoring surge continues what has been a career-best season, as he now has twice as many 40-point games than any previous campaign.

Tatum added 21 points, marking the 192nd time the duo has scored 20-plus in the same game, tying the Bird and Robert Parish combo for third most in franchise history. Tatum continues to round into form after 10 months of rehab from a ruptured right Achilles, averaging an impressive 38.0 fantasy points per game over his first five games this season.

Here are some other players and trends to monitor as you navigate the fantasy playoffs.

Amen Thompson heating up at the perfect time

Thompson leads the Houston Rockets in minutes over the last nine games at 37.6 per game and has been impressive on both ends during that stretch. He has averaged 21.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, and 1.3 SPG, making him a strong contributor in category formats. That production translates to 42.5 fantasy points per game, which also leads the team.

Houston still has plenty to play for as it looks to avoid the play-in tournament, and Thompson is trending up at the right time for fantasy managers chasing a championship. Keep him in your lineup.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Cody Williams emerging as a 'silly season' league winner

Williams just dropped 63 fantasy points against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and that kind of upside makes him a must-add. With the Utah Jazz leaning on their younger players and dealing with injuries to Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier, Williams has stepped into a massive role, playing at least 36 minutes in six straight games. Over his last five, Williams averaged 17.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.8 APG and 0.8 SPG, showing well-rounded production that translates across all formats.

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft is finally getting real minutes, and that alone makes him worth a look. With this kind of volume, he can swing a playoff matchup. Williams is rostered in 10.0% of ESPN leagues.

Bilal Coulibaly becoming a reliable fantasy option

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2026 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

Coulibaly, rostered in 15.0% of ESPN leagues, has averaged 14.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 3.3 APG and 1.0 SPG over his last seven games, and he's one of the few reliable options right now on a chaotic Washington Wizards roster. While the Wizards continue to rotate minutes unpredictably, Coulibaly remains locked into a consistent role, averaging 30.1 minutes per game with steady production across categories. He has also shown flashes of upside, scoring at least 40 fantasy points three times this month while improving as a shooter and playmaker.

The Wizards' rotation continues to be impacted by injuries, which should keep Coulibaly's role secure. We're at a point in the season where consistency is hard to find, which makes Coulibaly stand out as a player you can trust for a solid floor with enough upside to impact your playoff matchup.

Mikal Bridges slumping at worst possible time

Bridges has averaged just 10.6 PPG over his last 14 outings while shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, marking a clear decline during a critical stretch of the season. Even more concerning during this slump, Bridges has averaged just 6.7 PPG over his last six while seeing reduced minutes ... even getting benched late in games.

Beyond scoring, his production has dipped across the board, as he has contributed just 4.8 RPG and 3.0 APG during this stretch. A lack of aggression has been a major issue, as Bridges has struggled to create easy looks and rarely gets to the free throw line. While he remains a strong overall player with solid season-long efficiency, Bridges' current fantasy production makes him difficult to trust in lineups. Managers should seriously consider benching him.

Royce O'Neale looking like a reliable 3-and-D option

O'Neale has averaged 3.3 made 3-pointers per game over his last six outings, making him a strong add for managers in need of perimeter production. He's rostered in 17.3% of ESPN leagues and is contributing across multiple categories, putting up 24.9 fantasy points in 28.0 minutes per game during that stretch.

With injuries continuing to thin the Suns' rotation, his role and usage should remain steady. O'Neale's role is primarily as a spot-up shooter, but with steady minutes and strong shooting (44.4% over his last six), he can help stabilize fantasy lineups.