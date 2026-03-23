Fantasy basketball pickups: Kennedy Chandler starts fast, Bilal Coulibaly strong in return

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Most of the country is focused on the men's and women's college basketball tournaments this time of year, but we are square in the fantasy basketball playoffs as well. The need for available players is at its peak, and in daily transaction leagues, the ability to find fantasy streamers on a regular basis can be enough to lead to a team to the championship.

So, as we do every week, let's identify some of these players that can help your squad get to the finish line with the best chance to win.

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Point Guard

Kennedy Chandler, PG, Utah Jazz (0.9% rostered in ESPN leagues): Chandler signed a 10-day contract for the Jazz and dropped 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes in his first game with the team. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Keyonte George (hamstring) both sidelined, Chandler could be in position to get more minutes and opportunities moving forward.

Daniss Jenkins, PG, Detroit Pistons (20.1% rostered): Jenkins stepped into the starting lineup for the Pistons with Cade Cunningham (lung) sidelined. In his last three games, Jenkins has averaged 15.3 PPG, 6.7 APG and 3.7 RPG in 31.0 MPG.

Shooting Guard

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Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (42.5% rostered): Dosunmu joined the starting lineup for the Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined. He has scored at least 17 points in five straight games, three of them starts, and averaged 19.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 2.8 3PG in 32.8 MPG in that stretch.

Gary Payton II, SG, Golden State Warriors (9.1% rostered): Payton has notched double digits in either points or rebounds or both in the last 10 games, including one double-double. In that stretch, he's averaged 13.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 2.0 SPG, even while playing only 23.0 MPG off the bench.

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Ace Bailey, SF/PF, Jazz (44.0% rostered): Bailey has come into his own to as he wraps up his rookie campaign. He has scored more than 20 points in four of his last seven games and has particularly picked it up in the last week, putting up 25.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.3 3PG in his last three outings.

Bilal Coulibaly, SF/SG, Washington Wizards (25.5% rostered): Coulibaly missed a couple games last week with a heel injury, but he has since returned and hasn't missed a beat from the high level he was playing at before the injury. In his last five games overall, Coulibaly has averaged 19.2 PPG. 2.6 3PG and 2.8 steals+blocks in 31.4 MPG.

Power Forward

P.J. Washington, PF/SF, Dallas Mavericks (50.2% rostered): Washington has stepped into a primary scoring role for the depleted Mavericks down the stretch. He has scored at least 18 points in four straight games, putting up 20.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.0 3PG and 1.8 SPG in that span.

Taylor Hendricks, PF, Memphis Grizzlies (8.8% rostered): Hendricks has been a defensive force of late, with at least two steals+blocks in six straight games. Over that span, which includes two starts and four appearances off the bench, Hendricks has averaged 13.2 PPG, 2.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG and 1.5 3PG in 25.5 MPG.

Center

Yves Missi, C, New Orleans Pelicans (4.9% rostered): Missi has grabbed double-digit rebounds with at least three blocked shots in four of his last five games. His scoring isn't impressive, but in that span he has averaged 9.3 PRG and 3.0 BPG in 24.5 MPG.

Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings (43.2% rostered): Raynaud has been on a scoring binge since the end of February, scoring 22 or more points in seven of his last 12 games. He averaged 19.4 PPG and 8.5 RPG in 33.1 MPG over that span, and he has picked it up further in his last three games with 28.0 PPG and 7.7 RPG in 38.0 MPG.