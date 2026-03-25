Fantasy fast break: Doncic's dominance, Giddey's triple-doubles and more

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Luka Doncic continued his dominant stretch Monday night, recording his 10th consecutive 30-point game and further cementing his place in Los Angeles Lakers history. The streak marks the second-longest of his career and places him alongside franchise legends like Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as one of the few players to sustain that level of scoring over an extended run.

Doncic also reached 2,000 points on the season in just 60 games, one of the fastest marks in franchise history and the quickest since Bryant's 2005-06 campaign.

Around the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to 12 games while continuing to separate themselves as one of the league's most dominant teams, going 15-1 since the All-Star break and piling up blowout victories at a historic rate. The San Antonio Spurs have been nearly as impressive, winning six straight and 22 of their last 24 games, the best record in the league over that span.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant added another milestone to his resume with a 40-point performance against the Chicago Bulls, passing Michael Jordan for the fourth-most 25-point games in league history. On the other end of the spectrum, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to spiral, suffering their fifth loss of 30 or more points this season and officially securing their first losing campaign of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Here are some of the key takeaways and trends to monitor as the fantasy playoffs continue.

Josh Giddey already climbing all-time triple-double charts

Giddey has averaged 51.7 fantasy points per game over his last eight contests, a stretch that highlights just how dominant he's been across the board. During that span, he's recorded double-digit assists seven times while piling up six double-doubles. Giddey's all-around production has translated into 12 triple-doubles this year, the third-most in the league. He's now up to 30 for his career, ranking 19th all-time and placing him among just nine active players to reach that mark.

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Even more impressively, Giddey is one of only four players in league history to record 30 or more triple-doubles before turning 24, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Luka Doncic.

This recent stretch underscores what makes Giddey so valuable. He impacts every facet of the game as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker, and he's doing it with improved efficiency and control. His growth is no longer just statistical. It's tangible on the court, where Giddey continues to elevate the Bulls and establish himself as a foundational piece moving forward. That level of production has him trending toward top-30 value in dynasty formats.

Precious Achiuwa may be the pick up of the year

Achiuwa is rostered in just 37.9% of ESPN leagues and ranks 25th in total fantasy points over the last 15 games. He's been a difference-maker for managers in both points and category formats, and anyone in the fantasy playoffs who has Achiuwa rostered can attest to that.

The sixth-year forward contributes across nearly every statistical category, and has averaged a team-leading 34.8 fantasy points per game during this recent 15-game span. He provides points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks while shooting an efficient 57.1% from the field.

Achiuwa has filled in admirably for the injured Domantas Sabonis at power forward and is playing the best basketball of his career.

Darius Garland excelling with the Clippers

Garland dropped 80 fantasy points in 39 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21, a performance that highlights his growing role with the Los Angeles Clippers when given consistent minutes. Now 10 games into his tenure, Garland has scored at least 40 fantasy points in five of them while continuing to provide value from beyond the arc, averaging 3.8 three-pointers per game since the trade. He also ranks 11th in assists at 7.4 per game over that stretch.

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What stands out most is how efficient he's been. Garland is operating with a usage rate above 30% while converting at an elite level, marking the most productive stretch of his career. That combination of volume and efficiency has elevated the Clippers' offense, creating more space and cleaner looks for teammates like Kawhi Leonard.

The on-court impact has followed. Los Angeles has performed at a significantly higher level with Garland in the lineup, reflected in a strong net rating and one of the more notable on/off differentials in the league. While that level of efficiency may level off, his influence on the offense is clear. Healthy and trending upward, Garland should continue to see increased minutes as the Clippers push for a Play-In spot. Managers who held onto him are now seeing the payoff in both usage and production.

Donovan Clingan's big leap in season two

play 0:15 Donovan Clingan rocks the rim with jam Donovan Clingan throws down powerful jam vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Clingan ranks 15th in total fantasy points since the All-Star break, a surge that highlights just how impactful he's become for both the Portland Trail Blazers and fantasy managers. His production, at 41.2 fantasy points per game, has taken a noticeable step forward compared to earlier in the season.

Clingan has emerged as one of the most well-rounded bigs in fantasy, contributing points, rebounds, assists and defensive stats while maintaining strong efficiency. His confidence has clearly grown on offense, where he's expanded his range and become more willing to shoot from deep. That added dimension, combined with his ability to dominate the glass and protect the rim, gives him a modern profile that's increasingly valuable.

What stands out most is the consistency. He's been a double-double threat on a nightly basis and continues to impact the game in multiple ways. As his role stabilizes and his comfort level increases, Clingan is trending toward becoming a foundational piece in Portland and a difference-maker in fantasy leagues down the stretch.