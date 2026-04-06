Fantasy basketball pickups: Jeremiah Fears, Will Riley among top adds for final week

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We have reached the final week of the NBA season, and while most fantasy leagues have already concluded, there are still some where this is championship week.

The need for available players is at a peak, and in daily transaction leagues the ability to find fantasy streamers on a regular basis can be enough to lead a team to the championship. So, as we do every week, let's identify some of these players who can help your squad get to the finish line with the best chance to win.

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Point guard

Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls (45.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Jones has been a consistent producer down the stretch to earn fantasy flex starter status. In his last nine games, he is averaging 18.9 PPG on 59.3 FG% and 79.1 FT% while throwing in a handful of assists and rebounds plus about a steal and a 3-pointer per night.

Daniss Jenkins, PG, Detroit Pistons (39.1% rostered): Jenkins has made himself an every game fantasy starter since taking over the starting role for the Pistons in Cade Cunningham's absence. He's a nightly 20 PPG scorer with about eight assists, five boards and strong shooting percentages including 2.1 3PG on 46.3 3P% in his past nine games.

Shooting guard

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Jeremiah Fears, PG, Utah Jazz (26.2% rostered): Fears is finishing his rookie season with a bang. Since March 24, Fears has scored in double digits in all seven games with averages of 17.7 PPG, 2.1 3PG and 1.3 SPG, plus 7.5 combined assists and rebounds a night.



Collin Sexton, SG/PG, Chicago Bulls (39.2% rostered): Sexton has become a go-to scorer for the Bulls whether starting or coming off the bench. He has scored double digits in eight straight games, averaging 20.5 PPG and 3.1 3PG in that span.

Small forward