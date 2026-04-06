Fantasy basketball pickups: Jeremiah Fears, Will Riley among top adds for final week

We have reached the final week of the NBA season, and while most fantasy leagues have already concluded, there are still some where this is championship week.
The need for available players is at a peak, and in daily transaction leagues the ability to find fantasy streamers on a regular basis can be enough to lead a team to the championship. So, as we do every week, let's identify some of these players who can help your squad get to the finish line with the best chance to win.
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Point guard
Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls (45.7% rostered in ESPN leagues): Jones has been a consistent producer down the stretch to earn fantasy flex starter status. In his last nine games, he is averaging 18.9 PPG on 59.3 FG% and 79.1 FT% while throwing in a handful of assists and rebounds plus about a steal and a 3-pointer per night.
Daniss Jenkins, PG, Detroit Pistons (39.1% rostered): Jenkins has made himself an every game fantasy starter since taking over the starting role for the Pistons in Cade Cunningham's absence. He's a nightly 20 PPG scorer with about eight assists, five boards and strong shooting percentages including 2.1 3PG on 46.3 3P% in his past nine games.
Shooting guard
Jeremiah Fears, PG, Utah Jazz (26.2% rostered): Fears is finishing his rookie season with a bang. Since March 24, Fears has scored in double digits in all seven games with averages of 17.7 PPG, 2.1 3PG and 1.3 SPG, plus 7.5 combined assists and rebounds a night.
Collin Sexton, SG/PG, Chicago Bulls (39.2% rostered): Sexton has become a go-to scorer for the Bulls whether starting or coming off the bench. He has scored double digits in eight straight games, averaging 20.5 PPG and 3.1 3PG in that span.
Small forward
Will Riley, SF/SG, Washington Wizards (22.0% rostered): Riley has dropped 30 or more points in consecutive games and has become one of the brightest spots for the rebuilding Wizards down the stretch. In his past seven games, four of them starts, he has averaged 22.0 PPG, 1.9 3PG and 1.4 SPG.
Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (31.0% rostered): Sensabaugh gets buckets. All day, every day. In his past 12 games, he is averaging 25.6 PPG and 3.7 3PG. He's a dominant scorer for the Jazz and, since they are deep in rebuild with a shorter roster, he gets his minutes and shots regardless of whether the game is close or a blowout.
Power forward
Cameron Johnson, PF/SF, Denver Nuggets (30.2% rostered): Johnson has had a relatively down season since joining the Nuggets, but as he has gotten healthier down the stretch he has recovered his role as a shooter-scorer from the frontcourt. He's averaging about 15 PPG since March 11, and in two April games he has averaged 18.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 3.5 3PG.
Naji Marshall, SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (33.7% rostered): Marshall is a nightly fantasy flex play option in his role playing off Cooper Flagg for the Mavericks. In his past nine games, Marshall has been a tick down from a 20/5/5 guy with averages of 18.7 PPG, 4.9 APG and 4.6 RPG.
Center
Neemias Queta, C, Boston Celtics (47.7 rostered): Queta is a walking double-double right now. In three April games, he has scored at least 16 points each outing with two double-doubles and a whopping 78.6% shooting percentage from the field.
Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings (38.0% rostered): Raynaud grabbed 15 boards in a double-double in his latest outing after going for 28 points and nine rebounds the game prior. He is one of the featured players for the Kings as they finish this rebuilding season, and Raynaud is ending his rookie season on a high note.