Betting tips, DFS picks for Thursday's three NBA playoff games

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ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

The New York Knicks head to Atlanta for Game 6 with a chance to close out the series after regaining control with two straight dominant performances. Their success has been driven by the synergy between Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, improved ball movement and a clear edge in the paint. Defensively, limiting CJ McCollum has been key, and New York's size advantage continues to create opportunities on the glass and at the free-throw line. The question is whether the Knicks can maintain that level of focus and execution on the road.

The Boston Celtics travel to Philadelphia looking to close out their series in Game 6, but the 76ers have new life after Joel Embiid's dominant return. His presence has shifted the series, giving Philadelphia momentum and a path to force a Game 7. Boston's success has come from perimeter shooting and balanced production, but this matchup now hinges on whether the Celtics can respond on the road or if the 76ers can build on their resurgence.

In the Western Conference, the Timberwolves hold a 3-2 lead over the Nuggets entering a pivotal Game 6. Minnesota's defensive intensity has been its foundation, but turnovers in Game 5 proved costly, allowing Denver to generate easy offense. If the Timberwolves protect the ball and control tempo, they can dictate the game. If not, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have the experience to swing the series.

Here's a look at the betting angles and DFS plays of interest for Thursday's playoff slate.

Moody's Bets for Thursday

CJ McCollum 20+ points (-101): McCollum was a non-factor in Game 5, finishing with just six points, but he returns home to the cozy confines of State Farm Arena. He's scored at least 20 points in three of five games in this series while averaging 17.2 field goal attempts per game. McCollum has been the Hawks' most reliable offensive option, and with the season on the line, it's hard not to expect him to see heavy volume.

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Joel Embiid 28+ points (-116): Embiid's return in Game 4 has given the 76ers a major boost. He's scored at least 26 points in back-to-back games, logging at least 21 field goal attempts and 34 minutes in each. Embiid remains the focal point of Philadelphia's offense, and that should continue in Game 6 as the 76ers look to force a Game 7.

Naz Reid 7+ rebounds (+123): Reid has recorded at least seven rebounds in three of five games in this series and has played at least 24 minutes in each of the last two. He should take on a larger role in the Timberwolves' offense with Anthony Edwards out. This season, Reid has grabbed at least seven rebounds in 26 of the 52 games in which he's played 25 or more minutes.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$8,100+ Salaries

Jamal Murray, PG, Denver Nuggets ($9,000): Murray has scored at least 45 fantasy points in four of five games this series and carries a 29.7% usage rate. That volume should continue with the Nuggets on the brink of elimination. Murray provides DFS players with a high floor, but his ceiling could be even higher Thursday given the circumstances.

Jayson Tatum, PF, Boston Celtics ($9,500): Tatum is one of my favorite DFS plays on Thursday's slate. He's averaged 53.5 fantasy points per game in this series with a 26.0% usage rate. The Celtics will look to close it out in Game 6 and avoid a Game 7. Expect them to lean heavily on Tatum and Jaylen Brown to get it done.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers ($8,600): Embiid is am excellent value on this slate. He recently returned from an appendectomy and has scored at least 50 fantasy points in Games 4 and 5. He's posted a 37.6% usage rate across those two games, and with the 76ers facing elimination, it's hard not to expect another elite performance.

$6,100-$8,000 Salaries

Paul George, SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers ($6,700): The 76ers have leaned heavily on George in this series against the Celtics. He's been very consistent, recording at least 30 fantasy points in each of the last four games, including a 42.6-point performance in Game 5. George contributes on both ends of the floor and leads the team in offensive rating among players averaging at least 23 minutes per game in the series.

$3,500-$6,000 Salaries

Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Denver Nuggets ($4,800): Johnson finished with 39.5 fantasy points in 36 minutes in Game 5 against the Timberwolves. It's the type of performance we've been waiting for since he was traded to Denver. If the Nuggets are going to win this series, they'll need production from their supporting cast, not just Murray and Nikola Jokic. For DFS players looking to save salary and fit in more reliable stars, Johnson is worth the risk.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -2.5 (-115) | Hawks +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks -155 | Hawks +130

Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.6, straight up 58%, 216.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Back)

Hawks: Jock Landale, (OUT - Ankle)

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -6.5 (-110) | 76ers +6.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -230 | 76ers +190

Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.8, straight up 62%, 211.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

76ers: None reported

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -6.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +6.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets -258 | Timberwolves +210

Total: 225.5 (-108 O, -112 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.1, straight up 50%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (OFS - Achilles); Bones Hyland, (GTD - Knee); Anthony Edwards, (OUT - Knee)