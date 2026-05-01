Betting tips, DFS picks for Friday's three NBA playoff games

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ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Friday's games

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic head into Game 6 with Detroit fighting to stay alive after Cade Cunningham's 45-point performance in Game 5. Orlando, meanwhile, must regroup without Franz Wagner and clean up costly missed free throws that have kept the series tight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers take a 3-2 lead into a pivotal Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors, aiming to close out the series on the road behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. The Raptors, meanwhile, will lean on Scottie Barnes' two-way impact and hope for clarity around Brandon Ingram's status in a must-win spot.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets meet in Game 6 with Houston gaining momentum after back-to-back wins, fueled by its young core despite Kevin Durant's absence. Los Angeles, meanwhile, must rediscover its perimeter shooting and rely on LeBron James in a closeout situation to avoid a Game 7.

Here's a look at the betting angles and DFS plays of interest for Friday's playoff slate.

Moody's Bets for Friday

Tobias Harris to score 24+ points and rebounds (-117): Harris has recorded at least 24 combined points and rebounds in four of his last five games. He's averaged 16.6 field goal attempts and 13.6 rebound chances over that stretch. The only Piston with a higher usage rate than Harris (24.0%) is Cunningham (35.5%). It's worth noting Harris is questionable with an ankle injury.

Austin Reaves 25+ points (+117): Reaves didn't start in Game 5 after returning from an oblique strain, but still finished with 22 points in 33 minutes despite inefficient shooting. This was one of just two games this season he's played at least 30 minutes alongside LeBron James and without Luka Doncic. In the other, he scored 44 points against the Raptors on Dec. 4, 2025.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$8,100+ Salaries

Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons ($10,600): Cunningham remains the engine that drives the Pistons' offense. He's averaging 50.8 fantasy points and 40.2 minutes per game, along with a 35.5% usage rate in the series. With Detroit's season on the line, he should continue to see heavy involvement regardless of the outcome.

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Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets ($9,000): Sengun and the Rockets are looking to accomplish a Herculean feat by coming back from a 3-0 deficit in this series. His fantasy production has been inconsistent, but he did post 70.5 fantasy points in Game 3. Sengun also picked apart the Lakers' double teams in Game 5 finishing with 40.8 fantasy points, using his playmaking to create open looks for teammates. He should remain heavily involved on Friday night.

Scottie Barnes, PF, Toronto Raptors ($8,800): Barnes has scored at least 49 fantasy points in three straight games, including a 62.2-point performance. He's posted a 24.2% usage rate during that stretch and could see even more on Friday night against the Cavaliers if Brandon Ingram (heel) is ruled out.

$6,100-$8,000 Salaries

Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C, Houston Rockets ($6,700): Smith Jr. is another strong value for DFS players, offering a reliable floor at his price. He's scored at least 30 fantasy points and played 39 or more minutes in every game this series, making him a steady option to round out lineups.

$3,500-$6,000 Salaries

Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers ($4,900): Hachimura has been consistent in this series and provides DFS players with a solid floor relative to his cost. He's averaged 25.1 fantasy points and 39.2 minutes per game, which gives a clear picture of his role. Hachimura contributes primarily as a scorer, with added production in rebounds and assists.

Anthony Black, PG/SG, Orlando Magic ($4,700): Black finished with 36.2 fantasy points in 39 minutes in Game 5 following Franz Wagner's injury. He has a strong chance to replicate that production in Game 6 with Wagner already ruled out. Black is a strong value play since his fantasy output isn't tied solely to scoring, as he contributes across multiple categories. He's averaged 15.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.8 APG and 1.4 SPG in home games this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -3.5 (-118) | Magic +3.5 (-102)

Money line: Pistons -170 | Magic +142

Total: 210.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 5, straight up 65%, 214.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Thigh); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Ankle)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Calf)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) | Raptors +4.5 (-110)

Money line: Cavaliers -192 | Raptors +160

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 2, straight up 56%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Raptors: Chucky Hepburn, (OFS - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers +3.5 (-112) | Rockets -3.5 (-108)

Money line: Lakers +136 | Rockets -162

Total: 205.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.6, straight up 64%, 211.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Luka Doncic, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Knee); Steven Adams, (OFS - Ankle)