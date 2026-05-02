Betting tips, DFS picks for 76ers-Celtics: All of the factors in Game 7

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ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Saturday

On May 23, 1982, Andrew Toney and Julius Erving combined for 63 points in a compelling Game 7 victory in the Boston Garden. This was the last time the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics in a playoff series.

This current matchup marks the 23rd playoff meeting between the two teams -- the most in league history -- and a record ninth Game 7. The Celtics entered the series as sizable favorites not just to win this series, but the conference.

The Celtics have beaten the Sixers by at least 30 points twice in this series. Conversely, the Sixers have held Boston, a team with the No. 2 offensive rating in the regular season, below 100 points in all three Philadelphia victories.

Boston's 3-point efficiency is a key factor, but their shooting volume might prove even more influential. If the Sixers can continue to run the Celtics' shooters off the line, it could reveal issues for Boston when attacking closeouts. Boston wants to win the possession battle via offensive rebounds and ball security. Success in those areas could tell the story tonight. It also helps that the team's duo of superstars have, since they've been in the league, repeatedly answered the call in high-stakes scenarios.

For Philadelphia, the path to success is found via defense; leveraging Paul George, VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr. to contain Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Joel Embiid has found a groove as a passing hub when the hard double arrives, something of interest for those looking at his passing props. As we've seen in the playoffs before, Tyrese Maxey doesn't seem to care when or where he scores. This game is stocked with narratives.

The history of the rivalry, the depth of the rosters, and the consequences of the outcome make for a riveting showdown. With an eye toward uncovering compelling betting angles and daily fantasy decisions, let's take a look at the day ahead.

McCormick's Bets for Saturday

Paul George OVER 15.5 points (-124)

You'll notice suppressed offensive player props on the menu for today's game. This speaks to an expectation for a tight, defensive game. George, however, has scored at least 16 points in each game of the series. Lately, he's taken on more isolation scoring duties, hunting mismatches when Boston has second units on the floor. The Sixers simply need George to provide shooting and playmaking gravity. The usage and touches will be there.

Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 assists (-131)

With the Sixers' collective of wings chasing Tatum around screens all night, he'll likely need to distribute off drives. The Celtics, contrary to recent results, have waves of capable catch-and-shoot options for Tatum to identify. This is also just a case of sheer usage; Tatum will often have the ball in his hands at the end of possessions, driving more direct pass-to-shot scenarios.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$15,000+ Salaries

Jayson Tatum, PF, Boston Celtics ($16,500)

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It's showdown time. With just these two rosters to select from, salaries are inflated to reflect the scarcity of options. Tatum naturally stands out given he'll likely lead the team in touches, shots, rebounding chances and potential assists. The Sixers have done a good job limiting him lately, but Tatum, with so much playoff experience, often has the answers to these tests. The obvious pivot is to ride with Brown or Embiid at the top of the salary chart.

Tyrese Maxey, PG, Philadelphia 76ers ($15,000)

Boston hasn't had any answers for Maxey when they play drop coverage; he's given a runway to find his shot, often showing off a diverse array of layups and floaters. Derrick White is a great defender, but the Sixers are doing everything they can via screens and handoffs to get Maxey the ball heading downhill.

$10,100+ Salaries

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Philadelphia 76ers ($12,300)

Way back in October, Edgecombe introduced himself to the NBA and to this rivalry, with an epic 34-point debut in Boston. For tonight, the expectation is to handle around 10 shots while expending energy on the glass, in transition and on defense. With an ability to build a rewarding fantasy result without the need for many shots or plays run for him, this rare rookie is ready for the moment.

$1,500-$10,000 Salaries

Neemias Queta, C, Boston Celtics ($8,400)

No one on the Celtics roster is a great one-on-one matchup for Embiid. That said, Queta is the team's best option to slow down the gifted big man. He's also tasked with crashing the glass, something that hasn't been effective in recent games but could prove pivotal in a race to win the possession battle.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: 76ers +8.5 (-110) | Celtics -8.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +245 | Celtics -305

Total: 205.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.4, straight up 75%, 210.5 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: None reported

Celtics: None reported