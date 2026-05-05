NBA betting tips, DFS picks for Monday: Lean on SGA and LeBron in Western showdown

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ESPN's basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you lock in daily fantasy and betting decisions for that night's games. Here you'll find our top insights for the slate, including players to target for your daily fantasy rosters, along with game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers enter this series off emotional Game 7 wins, setting up a matchup defined by contrast. The Pistons lean on physical defense and Cade Cunningham's ball-dominant playmaking, while the Cavaliers counter with offensive versatility and frontcourt size led by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Detroit's defense was a major factor in Round 1, holding Orlando to just 45.6% shooting in the paint, a sign that their physical style can carry over. The regular season split (2-2) between these two teams reflects how tight this matchup is, but the Cavaliers' playoff experience and offensive depth give them multiple ways to attack.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers face a much steeper challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City enters as the league's top team, boasting an elite defense, a top-tier offense and the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder dominated the season series, winning by an average of 32.3 PPG, highlighting the gap between these teams. For the Lakers to compete, LeBron James will need to carry a heavy load while awaiting the potential return of Luka Doncic. However, the Thunder's depth, defensive pressure and ability to control tempo make them overwhelming favorites heading into the series.

Here's a look at the betting angles and DFS plays of interest for Tuesday's playoff slate.

Moody's Bets for Tuesday

Cavaliers vs. Pistons OVER 215.5 (-108)

The Pistons finished the regular season as one of the stingiest defenses in the league, and that's carried into the postseason. The under hit in three of the four regular-season matchups between these teams, but Game 1s often play out differently as opponents feel each other out and make adjustments. The Cavaliers are a much better offensive team than Orlando, with multiple players who can create problems, including Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Ausar Thompson can't guard everyone. Cleveland will likely try to push the pace in Game 1, as getting stuck in a half-court game favors Detroit.

Evan Mobley Double-Double (+158)

Mobley has a double-double in two out of four games against the Pistons this season. He averaged 17.8 PPG and 8.0 RPG in 32.9 MPG in those games. Mobley is well positioned for success in this series due to the Pistons' lack of a true defensive answer for his versatility. With Jarrett Allen battling Jalen Duren inside, Mobley should have space to operate and attack mismatches. Thompson is Detroit's best defender, but his attention will likely be split between Mitchell and Harden, leaving Mobley in favorable scenarios.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32+ Points (-124)

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 PPG during the regular season and scored at least 31 points in each of the final three games in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. He carries a high usage rate and takes a high number of shots for the Thunder while maintaining strong efficiency. The Lakers don't have many reliable guard defenders outside of Marcus Smart. The Thunder are double-digit favorites, but this game could be closer than the spread suggests.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$8,100+ Salaries

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,300)

Even though the Lakers have been better defensively lately, Gilgeous-Alexander is matchup-proof. He's averaged 50.7 fantasy points per game and carries the highest usage rate on the Thunder this season, including the playoffs. SGA has averaged 47.7 fantasy points in three games against the Lakers, though he played fewer than 30 minutes in each. Because it's a playoff game, there's a strong chance his minutes increase in Game 1.

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers ($9,300)

James showed in Round 1 against the Houston Rockets that even at 41, he can still will his team to victory. He's averaged 47.0 fantasy points per game this postseason, along with a 30.9% usage rate. The Thunder were one of the top defensive teams during the regular season, but like SGA, he's matchup-proof at this stage of his career.

$6,100-$8,000 Salaries

Tobias Harris, PF, Detroit Pistons ($7,100)

Cunningham garners a great deal of attention and rightfully so, but Harris has played well far in the playoffs. He's scored at least 31 fantasy points including two with at least 40 and played at least 31minutes in every game so far. Harris also had a usage rate of 24.7%. Cunningham did struggle against the Cavaliers during the regular season so the Pistons' supporting cast may have to step if that happens again in the postseason.

Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons ($6,900)

Duren averaged a disappointing 27.9 fantasy points per game in Round 1 against Orlando, as Wendell Carter Jr. did an excellent job disrupting his rhythm. Now he'll face another tough matchup against Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers. However, Duren had success against Cleveland during the regular season, posting 24 points and 14 rebounds on March 3 and 33 points with 16 rebounds on Feb. 27.

$3,500-$6,000 Salaries

Ajay Mitchell, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,500)

Mitchell has benefited from the absence of Jalen Williams, scoring 36.5 and 25.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He doesn't contribute much defensively, but at this price, Mitchell is hard to ignore in DFS lineups. The minutes and usage should be there.

Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers ($5,100)

Hachimura has been a steady contributor for the Lakers this postseason, he's averaged 26.9 fantasy points in 38.1 minutes per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Hachimura's ability to create offense in half-court situations has made him a key piece of the Lakers' rotation.