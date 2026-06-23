Fantasy basketball: Which players benefit most from Giannis trade?

Open Extended Reactions

The biggest domino in the NBA offseason has fallen, with the Milwaukee Bucks trading two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat along with Bobby Portis for a huge package of players and picks, which includes Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

This trade signals that the Bucks and Heat are moving in opposite directions right now, with the Heat angling to get into the championship hunt as soon as possible while the Bucks are leaning into a full rebuild. Because of the differing goals, the teams can claim this to be a "win-win" deal for their respective franchises. From a fantasy perspective, this trade will have repercussions up and down the rankings for almost every player on both squads.

Antetokounmpo's impact on new Heat teammates

Antetokounmpo has dealt with various injuries that have affected his availability over the past several seasons, but when healthy he has remained one of the elite players in the NBA with rounded averages of 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his past seven seasons. Antetokounmpo remains one of the biggest physical mismatches in the NBA, a 7-footer who excels at getting downhill and to the rim unless opponents "build a wall" of defenders specifically to keep him out of the paint.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy basketball league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

As such, the blueprint for designing a team around Antetokounmpo is to surround him with shooters on offense. While the Heat roster is not set, their current depth chart does include strong shooting. Bam Adebayo and Portis, the two other big men in the primary rotation, have both averaged more than a 3-pointer per game for multiple seasons. Wings Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell, if they return to the Heat next season, have averaged multiple 3-pointers on greater than 40% shooting from behind the arc in recent seasons.

As the Heat are currently constructed, this appears to be a situation where all of these players could thrive from this trade. Antetokounmpo remains poised to be a top-five fantasy points producer in Miami, while his supporting cast should benefit from the defensive attention he receives to make more 3-pointers and shoot higher percentages than they have in their careers.

Adebayo is the other All-Star on the team, and his potential increase in scoring efficiency should counter any subsequent loss in touches and allow him to keep his volume largely consistent. Defensively, with Antetokounmpo a former Defensive Player of the Year as an impressively mobile big man and Adebayo a perennial DPOY candidate as a rim protector, it is possible that either or both could dup[licate some of their better defensive stats from recent seasons if they can establish peak on-court synergy. Adebayo finished 22nd in total fantasy points and 36th in fantasy points per game last season and retains that level of fantasy potential next season as well.

New-look Bucks

The Bucks move into uncharted territory next season without Antetokounmpo, who had been the centerpiece of everything they did for the past decade-plus. At the end of last season, their supporting cast around Antetokounmpo was largely built of young players trying to establish themselves alongside veteran role players. This trade brings in four new, young rotation players and is likely not the only major move the Bucks will make this offseason. As such, it is difficult to project exactly what the Bucks' rotation and statistical outlook will be for next season.

With that said, it certainly appears that Herro could be one of the early "winners" of this deal from a fantasy standpoint. He is clearly the most talented offensive creator currently on the Bucks, and if it remains this way Herro could be in for the biggest offensive output of his career. He contributed career bests of 23.9 PPG, 5.5 APG and 3.3 3PG in the 2024-25 season before dealing with injuries this past season, but if he remains healthy on the current Bucks roster, he would have upside in excess of 25 points, six assists and four 3s per game as a top-25 fantasy prospect.

Jaquez appears to have the inside lane to the starting small forward job, while Ware would either battle incumbent center Myles Turner for minutes or perhaps the two could coexist in the same lineup since both are strong shooters on offense and shot blockers on defense. Jakucionis would compete with incumbent guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins for opportunity in the backcourt, if both return. Any of the newcomers could be in for their best fantasy seasons to date, but until the roster is filled out and new rotations formed later in the summer, their outlooks are all more about upside and potential than tangible numerical projections.