2026 NBA draft fantasy outlooks: Breaking down which rookies you should roster

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NBA draft has been tabbed as perhaps one of the best in league history. It is already being mentioned in the same breath with the 2003 draft that produced LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and the 1996 draft headlined by Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Ray Allen and Stephon Marbury.

This year's draft features both high-end talent at the top and excellent depth, with prospects who could earn starting gigs as rookies, even beyond the first round.

Let's take a closer look at the first round of this draft class to identify which players are most likely to make fantasy contributions as rookies.

Fantasy draft-worthy lottery picks

Dybantsa led the nation in scoring last season at 25.5 PPG, the first freshman to do so since Trae Young (his new teammate) in 2017-18. He mixes elite scoring skill with outstanding physical traits, measuring at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan and the fourth-best vertical (42 inches) at the combine. Dybantsa is the prototype modern wing with the physical tools to grow into a strong defender as well, but he should be able to score immediately as a rookie. He slots in as the presumptive starting small forward on a Wizards team with playoff aspirations, next to All-Stars Young and Anthony Davis. Dybantsa is the centerpiece for the team, though, and he should benefit from playing next to Young, whose playmaking helped showcase and develop young forwards like Jalen Johnson during his time with the Hawks. I see Dybantsa as a top-50 fantasy prospect right away as a primary scorer and contributor for the Wizards.

Peterson is considered by many to have the highest upside in this class. According to ESPN's Jay Bilas, he is the most talented scorer as a combo guard that can create offense on and off the ball. His shot preparation is excellent and he moves well without the ball, leading to his strong catch-and-shoot numbers. Peterson has deep range and can shoot on the move, even off the dribble, and is able to change speeds to make himself an even more dynamic scorer. He joins a Jazz squad that is stacking young talent, presumably slotting in as the other starting guard next to Keyonte George as their backcourt for now and the future. Peterson has the ability to score 20 PPG right out of the gate and is another top-50 fantasy draft prospect.

play 0:54 Cameron Boozer's NBA draft profile

Boozer would likely have been a worthy No. 1 overall pick in most seasons. He was the NCAA Player of the Year as a freshman at Duke, averaging 22.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 4.1 APG with excellent shooting percentages. Boozer can operate as a hub in the frontcourt due to his excellent passing ability in addition to his scoring ability, and his shooting range allows him to be a floor spacer as well. Though he may lack the explosive athletic profile of the top two picks, Boozer is only 18 years old and improving. He is the immediate centerpiece for a Grizzlies team that is in transition from the previous generation, and should not only be a day-one starter but the immediate focal point of the Grizzlies' offense as well. Boozer is another top-50 fantasy prospect as of draft night, and that could prove to be a conservative estimate as the summer progresses.

Wilson was the fourth of the super blue-chip prospects in this draft that could have conceivably gone as high as the top pick. The North Carolina product gives the Bulls a hyper-explosive athlete in the frontcourt, standing at a rangy 6-9 ¼ with excellent length and a fast first step. Wilson averaged 19.8 PPG and 9.4 RPG for the Tar Heels last season before hand and finger injuries ended his campaign, and he has instinctive defensive skills that should translate to the next level. Wilson joins Matas Buzelis in the Bulls' frontcourt and should be a Day 1 starter. As of draft night, I have Wilson as a top-75 fantasy prospect with upside.

Acuff to the Kings is my favorite player fit to team need in this draft. He is an elite scoring playmaker, and the only thing keeping him from being among the players in consideration for the top pick was his smaller stature at 6-2 and 186 pounds. But Acuff won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard last season, and he joined LSU's Pete Maravich as the only players in history to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists. Acuff projects to start and have the ball in his hands a lot for the Kings from Day 1, and as of draft night I consider him a top-50 fantasy prospect.

Lottery players to keep an eye on for fantasy purposes

How many of the first-round picks from the NBA draft will land on your fantasy team? Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Wagler is a combo guard that should be an immediate rotation player for the Clippers with the potential to earn a starting job in training camp. Wagler plays with a chip on his shoulder, in part because he wasn't heavily recruited out of high school. But he exploded in his freshman year at Illinois, putting his name on the map with a 46-point performance against Purdue and ended up winning the Jerry West Award as the shooting guard of the year in college. Keep an eye on Wagler's role as the offseason progresses; if he earns a starting job he could be a top-100 fantasy prospect. Even if he doesn't, he is worth watching as the season goes along.

Brown is a do-everything guard with good size and excellent agility, measuring out with the third-fastest time at the combine. Strong in transition, Brown is a creative finisher with either hand. He joins a rebuilding Nets squad, and is another that could come off the bench but also has upside to earn a starting job. If he starts, he could be worth a late-round flyer in fantasy drafts. If not, he is still worth watching as a rookie that could eventually earn a starting role.

Flemings is a dynamic guard with a high motor, an excellent handle that he uses to manipulate defenses and the ability to either get to the rim or knock down shots from the midrange. His defense could help him carve out a significant role off the bench for a Hawks team aiming to contend next season. He doesn't seem to have a path to a starting role, making him more of a player to watch (fringe top-150) than someone to draft in fantasy leagues, but the Hawks and their fans were extremely excited to draft him so he should get minutes even off the bench.

Johnson has great size at the forward position, standing 6-9 and 251 pounds. He can absorb contact and finish strong in the paint. Johnson joins a Mavericks squad that just hired his former college coach (Michigan's Dusty May) and is expected to pair with reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg as their forward tandem of the future. Johnson could be worth a late-round flyer in fantasy drafts if he is announced as a starter for the Mavs going into the season, but he's still worth keeping an eye on if not.

play 1:00 Yaxel Lendeborg's NBA draft profile

Lendeborg is one of the most mature rookies in this class and will be 24 years old by the time the season begins, but this age and maturity fit perfectly for the Warriors, who wanted to bring in talent for the future that could contribute right now to maximize the late window of Stephen Curry's career. Lendeborg fits that bill. He stands at 6-9 and 241 pounds, led the nation in +/- last season while helping lead Michigan to the National Championship, and plays both ends of the floor while also competing on the glass. With the Warriors dealing with major injuries on the wing to both Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, Lendeborg should get rotation minutes and has a pathway to earn a starting gig.

The Bucks had two lottery picks, the second of which was part of their recompense for trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. That trade signaled the Bucks were ready to rebuild, which put both Burries and Ament in play as talented young players who should at least be in the rotation but have the upside to earn starting jobs.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Burries is a big guard at 6-4, 215 pounds who finished third in the country in +/- (behind Lendeborg and Boozer) as a freshman at Arizona. He's a versatile two-way player that could earn a starting role for the Bucks next to Tyler Herro. Ament measures at 6-9 ½ and 211 pounds, but it appears that he is still growing. Ament is a great athlete with a strong midrange game, has the game of a 3-and-D wing and has a knack for getting to the line. Both Burries and Ament could be worth late-round flyers in fantasy drafts if they earn starting roles for the Bucks, but they are worth monitoring as the season progresses.

Other picks who caught my attention

Dailyn Swain, SF, Chicago Bulls: Swain is an athletic forward coming off a strong campaign with Texas. He is an explosive finisher in the paint, both off the drive and at the rim, but needs to work on his perimeter shooting. He fits in on a Bulls squad looking to inject youth and playmaking.

Ebuka Okorie, SG, Detroit Pistons: Okorie is one of the most dynamic scorers from the backcourt in this draft. The Pistons need a dynamic scoring-playmaker next to Cade Cunningham, and Okorie will have the opportunity to develop and see if he can grow into that role.

Jayden Quaintance, PF/C, and Tarris Reed Jr., C, San Antonio Spurs: Quaintance and Reed are both big men who could potentially play next to Victor Wembanyama. Last season, the Spurs didn't start a traditional big man next to Wemby, and it may have burned them late in the playoffs. So both Quaintance (coming off of a knee injury) and Reed should get the opportunity to earn a rotation role right away.

Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers: Philon is a dynamic scoring lead guard coming off an All-SEC First Team sophomore season with Alabama. He projects as a third guard for the 76ers behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, but he could earn a significant role as an instant offense off the bench.