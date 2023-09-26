Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Below, you'll see a pair of quarterbacks with upside in superflex formats, as well as rookie receivers who are flashing explosive-play chops and multiple running backs who should see a bump in volume.

So, let's get into it. Here are my top streaming options for Week 4.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (26.2% rostered; at Texans)

I still want to see more efficiency from Pickett as a thrower, especially when gets on the edges of the pocket. His tape is improving, however, and I think the matchup versus the zone-heavy Texans defense (73.4% of coverage snaps) creates positive opportunities for the Steelers' passing game. Pickett posted a season-high 18.5 fantasy points in the Week 3 win over the Raiders, throwing two touchdowns, one on a shot play over the top to wide receiver Calvin Austin III. And given how defined the coverages are in Houston, George Pickens should factor in here as a boundary target. You can start Pickett in 2-QB/superflex formats this weekend.