Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

This week, we'll look at three pass-catchers to upgrade, starting with a wide receiver who can continue to benefit from a more aggressive route tree. Plus, there's a tight end in the mix who plays in an offense that is suddenly creating red zone opportunities. We'll also discuss some question marks and a couple of rookies to monitor in the Week 6 slate of games.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Week 6 upgrades

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and quarterback Desmond Ridder were more aggressive in the passing game last week during the win over the Texans, as London saw a season-high nine targets, finishing with seven receptions for 78 yards. I'm going with the matchup here versus a Washington secondary that is playing really poor football on tape. Whether that is leverage and eyes in man coverage or the inability to play structurally sound zone defense, that will present opportunities for London on Sunday. This Commanders defense is allowing an average of 44.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and London has seen at least six targets in each of his past four games. Start him as a flex this week.