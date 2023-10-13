Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 6 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchup Map Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up to a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Baltimore Ravens -4 @ Tennessee Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Over/under total: 42 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6.7 (68.8% to win outright)

Ravens injury watch: none to report

Titans injury watch: WR Treylon Burks: O

Best of the Week

The Playbook : Mike Clay isn't sold on Tyjae Spears being a fantasy option just yet.

Hot seat: Eric Karabell is concerned about Justin Tucker's lack of field goal attempts and would consider dropping the kicker if his scoring opportunities do not increase this week.

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Over/under total: 42.5 (eighth highest)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.8 (58% to win outright)