Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

As we head into Week 8, let's start with a wide receiver who is producing explosive plays as an isolation target on the boundary. I'm also looking at a veteran quarterback primed to attack zone coverage and a rookie pass-catcher who is emerging in one the NFL's best offensive systems. Plus, we'll highlight our usual players with question marks heading into the weekend, as well as potential fantasy targets to monitor.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Week 8 upgrades

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Over his past two games, Pickens has had seven explosive-play receptions (20 yards or more). He's used in boundary X alignments to win the one-on-ones, schemed concepts, plus some inside alignments to attack zone coverage. And we know Pickens can get loose underneath in the quick game on three-step throws, like slant routes. Pickens dropped 26.6 points on the Ravens in Week 5, then recorded 15.7 points this past Sunday in the win over the Rams. The volume is there, too, as Pickens saw eight targets versus Los Angeles, and that was with Diontae Johnson back on the field for Pittsburgh. I like Pickens this week as a WR2/flex against a Jags defense allowing 36.9 PPG to wide receivers.