Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

Heading into Week 9, we'll look at two receivers who can be schemed open based on their opponents' coverage tendencies, along with an AFC running back seeing consistent red zone carries. And as usual, I'll highlight a trio of players to question and others to monitor this weekend.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Players to upgrade in Week 9

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins' five receptions and 11.9 fantasy points against the 49ers this past Sunday were his highest totals since Week 2. And this week against the Bills, I can see Higgins working the middle of the field for quarterback Joe Burrow. Buffalo has played Cover 2 at a rate of 30.2%, the highest in the league. Work the seams here and set up the deep in-breakers with play-action. Those are staple concepts for Higgins in this Cincinnati offense, in addition to what he can do on isolation matchups. I'll take Higgins as an upside WR3/flex this week, with the Bills game-planning to limit Ja'Marr Chase.