Week 10 hot seat: How will Seahawks respond to turbulence?

The Seattle Seahawks entered their Week 9 road game against the Baltimore Ravens in first place in the NFC West and coming off a solid 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. They left Maryland with a humbling 37-3 loss and, despite five wins in eight tries, having been outscored on the season. Fantasy football managers rely heavily on RB Kenneth Walker III and WR DK Metcalf, but this duo combined for only 8.7 PPR points in the Ravens' blowout, and this week's home game with the Washington Commanders might be an important one in clarifying their fantasy value.

Walker is a terrific talent, and he scored double-digit PPR points in each of the first six games this season, including a 30.6 PPR effort in Week 3. He scored six touchdowns in that span, and he averaged 18 rushing attempts per game. Fantasy managers loved it. In the past two games, however, the Cleveland win and the Baltimore loss, Walker has 17 rushing attempts. Falling behind quickly in Baltimore surely altered the game plan but still, Walker, who is little threat in the passing game, has been too quiet.

Fantasy managers aren't sitting Walker, nor should they. He's not really on the proverbial Hot Seat yet, but things change quickly. ESPN Fantasy ranks him just outside the top-10, despite the recent struggles. If Walker struggles against the Commanders, however, we will ask questions. For example, does the calf injury Walker suffered near the end of the Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals still bother him? Walker missed a practice this week because of a chest injury. Is his health the reason he saw limited work recently? Also, is rookie Zach Charbonnet primed to handle a larger role? He hasn't of late, but Charbonnet is averaging 5.3 yards per rush and is seen as the better receiver.

Similarly, there doesn't seem to be much panic about Metcalf, as he is a top-10 option in the Week 10 rankings, presumably in part because the Commanders permit the most PPR points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and they are fourth in allowing points to wide receivers. Metcalf should dominate, but he caught only one pass against the Ravens, albeit for 50 yards. Metcalf last reached 70 receiving yards in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, though it seems few have noticed. He missed Week 7 with a hip injury, the first missed game of his five-year career. Fellow WR Tyler Lockett averages more PPR points.

Perhaps this is all about quarterback Geno Smith.