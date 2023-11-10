Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 10 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat and Eric Moody's NFL Nation intel. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 @ New England Patriots

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 42.5 (seventh highest)

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.8 (52.4% to win outright)

Colts injury watch: WR Alec Pierce: Q; TE Drew Ogletree: O; WR Josh Downs: Q; RB Deon Jackson: Q

Patriots injury watch: WR Demario Douglas: Q; WR DeVante Parker: O

Best of the Week

NFL Nation: Things are definitely trending toward Jonathan Taylor taking on a bigger role in the Colts backfield, but it's unlikely that Zack Moss will be cut out of the workload entirely.

The Playbook: With that in mind, Mike Clay thinks it's time to remove Moss from fantasy lineups, but he should remain on rosters as insurance for Taylor.

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals -6.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 46.5 (second highest)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.3 (65.5% to win outright)