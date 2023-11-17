Week 11 hot seat: What we need to see from Jaguars duo

Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are a renowned top QB/WR fantasy duo, each a top individual scoring option. Miami Dolphins duo Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill qualify as well, along with the following pairings of Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers starters Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. It hardly took much imagination to envision Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley pairing up to dominate defenses this season, and thus helping carry myriad fantasy football managers to championships.

As we enter Week 11, the 6-3 Jaguars lead the AFC South, looking to rebound after the San Francisco 49ers embarrassed them at home and ended their five-game winning streak. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. and defense keyed prior victories. Lawrence and Ridley? Not so much. The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday and both Lawrence and Ridley are rostered in fewer ESPN standard leagues than they were a week ago. This is a big game for their fantasy value moving forward. One might say they are firmly on the proverbial Hot Seat.

Lawrence, the can't-miss No. 1 pick out of Clemson with the long blond locks, emerged in his second NFL season and averaged 17.4 PPR points per game. Only six quarterbacks and 17 overall players scored more fantasy points than Lawrence did last season, which is why he was modestly coveted in preseason ESPN average live drafts this season. Expectations were rather high.

Things are not going so well this season. Lawrence averages 13.7 fantasy points, behind 20 other qualified quarterbacks, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, disappointing and injured Cleveland Browns starter Deshaun Watson, and underwhelming Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford. Lawrence has yet to score 20 PPR points in any game. Will Levis, Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton each managed to do that! Last week, Lawrence scored a mere 2.1 PPR points versus the 49ers. His fantasy teams suffered. Some have moved on.

Ridley, the former Atlanta Falcons superstar who caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards in 2020, then missed a year-plus with a gambling suspension and mental health woes, caught 101 yards worth of passes and a touchdown from Lawrence in Week 1. All looked well. Ridley has reached 15 PPR points in only one game since, catching more than two passes in only four games. Ridley often looks invisible running routes slower than we recall, struggling to lose defenders, and colleague Christian Kirk easily surpassed him in targets and production. Ridley is No. 47 at WR in PPR points per game. That was not supposed to happen.

The ballyhooed Lawrence/Ridley duo was supposed to rock this season. Lawrence struggled as a rookie in 2021, but everyone gave him a pass because the Jaguars lacked competent coaching. Enter Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson, who brought out the best in Lawrence last season, coaxing more accuracy and a considerably higher completion rate, helping him take the right kind of chances and throwing nine fewer interceptions. Lawrence needed a tall, speedy wide receiver to stretch the field, and Ridley was supposed to be the perfect fit.

What is the problem?