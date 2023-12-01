Week 13 hot seat: Kupp, Nacua playing below expectations

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Rams RBs Kyren Williams and Royce Freeman combined for 220 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 52.1 PPR points in Sunday's 37-14 blowout win against the overmatched Arizona Cardinals. For those in the fantasy football world relying on Williams (38.4 PPR points), QB Matthew Stafford (4 TD passes, 23.36 PPR points) and TE Tyler Higbee (19.9 PPR points), it was a beautiful thing. The Rams hadn't scored 30 points in a game since Week 1.

Of course, for those fantasy managers relying on superstar WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, things were hardly as positive. Kupp and Nacua combined for 7 receptions on a relatively paltry 13 targets, 45 receiving yards and 11.5 PPR points, and the lack of production was not a one-game thing. Kupp has been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards and single-digit PPR points in five consecutive games, while Nacua boasts those underwhelming statistical characteristics in three of four games.

The Rams host the Cleveland Browns this week, and since the Browns enter play second only to the New York Jets in preventing fantasy PPR points to wide receivers, and best in the league versus quarterbacks, that would seem to bode poorly for Kupp and Nacua bouncing back and greatly aiding fantasy managers. The Browns' defense doesn't permit much of anything, really, so it also will be interesting to see how Williams, with more than 300 rushing yards over his past two games, will fare. Still, Williams figures to be in most fantasy lineups, because the Rams seem to be enjoying their new-found running attack.

Kupp and Nacua being in fantasy lineups is a different story.