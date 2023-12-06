Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Bills' Stefon Diggs vs. Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (Shadow)

Sneed has shadowed in 11 consecutive games tracing back to Week 2. That includes showdowns with Calvin Ridley, DJ Moore, Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Joshua Palmer, Courtland Sutton, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams and, most recently, Romeo Doubs. Sneed shadowed those 11 on a combined 199 of their 221 perimeter routes (90%) and has plenty of success.

That includes holding Brown to a 1-8-0 receiving line on four targets in Week 11 and, while Doubs had 72 yards on Sunday night, he managed only one catch for 5 yards on 20 routes against Sneed. Diggs aligns on the perimeter 63% of the time, so he'll see Sneed on those plays and standout slot corner Trent McDuffie on a majority of his other routes.

Takeaway: