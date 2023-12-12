Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchups and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With Justin Herbert out for the season with a finger injury, we'll start at quarterback this week. There's an available signal-caller with a positive Week 15 matchup who is producing high-level numbers as we get ready for the fantasy playoffs.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (33.3% rostered; vs. Commanders)

A prime streaming pickup, Stafford has posted three straight games of 22 or more fantasy points, with at least three touchdown passes in each. He's dialed in on the tape, too, driving the ball to multiple levels of the field and making touch throws to attack zone coverages. And he will hang in the pocket to deliver the ball. He's a QB1 for me this week against the Commanders, who rank in the bottom five versus opposing quarterbacks. If you're dealing with injuries in your QB slot, Stafford is a nice pivot for your lineup.