Week 15 hot seat: Eagles' struggling stars seek return to form

Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift enters the Week 15 Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks averaging 12.8 PPR points per game, just outside the top 20 at his position. He needs to average fewer than 45 rushing yards over the past four games to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Still, as you may have noticed, things haven't been going so well for the once-mighty Eagles lately, and it has affected Swift's fantasy football value more than his teammates.

After all, while QB Jalen Hurts may no longer be a legitimate league MVP candidate, he scored 32.80 PPR points in the team's blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys the past two weeks. WR A.J. Brown scored 35.8 PPR points in that span, and WR DeVonta Smith tallied 34.9 points. These specific Eagles, each of whom lost a fumble in the Week 14 loss, still remain productive statistical options, and nowhere near the Hot Seat in the fantasy football world.

Swift, however, has made a swift decline into fantasy irrelevance, scoring only 7.9 PPR points over the past two games. Perhaps things are not really all his fault. Swift ranks fourth among all players with 822 rushing yards, and among the leaders in yards per carry, but 37% of those rushing yards came in Weeks 2 and 3. Swift hasn't exceeded 80 rushing yards since and the Eagles, who used to rely on their dominating offensive line and effective running game to overwhelm defenses, have presented Swift only nine first half rushing attempts over the past three games.

Sure, some of this is partly due to game flow as