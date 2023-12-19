Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as matchup-dependent plays to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With the fantasy playoffs rolling, we'll start at quarterback, looking at streaming targets in multiple tiers. There are also three running backs on my radar this week, plus a group of wide receivers with volume opportunities and scoring upside.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (49.1% rostered; vs. Jaguars)

Mayfield is the top streaming option at the position after he dropped a season-high 29.1 points on the Packers in the Week 15 win. He was very decisive with the ball, hitting the schemed throws and attacking matchups. Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards with four touchdowns. He has posted back-to-back games with at least 20 points and should be started in the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars.