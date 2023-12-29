Week 17 hot seat: Championship-sized roster decisions

Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane enters the Week 17 road game with the Baltimore Ravens averaging a splendid 8.1 yards per carry, and he has scored nine touchdowns in his nine games. The explosive third-round pick from Texas A&M became an instant fantasy football hero when he scored 51.3 PPR points in Week 3, and he has topped 20 PPR points in nearly half his games. However, things have not gone quite as well recently, and fantasy investors are left with a tough choice on the diminutive speedster this weekend.

Dolphins teammate Raheem Mostert, 31, has scored a league-leading 21 touchdowns, and some fantasy managers may wonder why ESPN Fantasy routinely projects Achane to score more PPR points. This week Mostert gets the slight edge, likely because Achane has seen single digit rushing attempts and reduced production in three consecutive games, and a third Miami runner, Jeff Wilson Jr., is now earning touches as well. Still, few would sit Mostert, the No. 2 PPR running back for the season, even against the Ravens.

Achane, however, has dealt with multiple injuries this season, from a preseason shoulder issue to a knee injury that forced him to the injured reserve list, and now he has a toe problem that has cost him practice time and in-game snaps. The Dolphins likely intend to remain cautious with his volume. After all, the Dolphins are playoff bound, though their remaining regular season games are critical. Wins over the Ravens and Buffalo Bills would land the AFC top seed for the playoffs, but the Dolphins could lose both, cede the AFC East lead and not even host a playoff game.

Fantasy managers, if they are still lucky enough to need to submit Week 17 lineups, have to consider