Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both sides of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

As we head into the final week of the fantasy football season, with league championship games on tap, we'll start with my players to upgrade. I'm looking at a running back with scoring upside in the low red zone, plus a wide receiver who will have opportunities versus man coverage Sunday. We'll also hit on the Week 18 question marks, along with three more players to monitor in dynasty formats.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Three players to upgrade in Week 18

David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

Heading into the matchup versus Minnesota, the floor is really high for Montgomery given the rushing totals and his usage in the low red zone. Remember, Montgomery has seen at least 14 carries in each of his past three games, and double-digit fantasy production in eight straight. He's producing touchdowns, too, with a rushing score in six of his past eight. And the last time Montgomery saw the Vikings, just two weeks ago, he posted 14.9 points. I like Montgomery this week as a fringe RB2.