The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 15 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence knowing you've put your team in the best position to win.

Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by RotoWire and does not include players on the IR. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics. All times Eastern.

Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m.

Over/under total: 46.5 (second highest)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.5, 61.5% to win outright

Bengals injury watch: QB Joe Burrow: Q; WR Charlie Jones: Q

Titans injury watch: RB Tony Pollard: Q; WR Colton Dowell: O

Best of the Week

Mike Clay: Over their past eight games, the Bengals have allowed the eighth-most WR fantasy points, including the sixth most to the perimeter and seventh most to the slot. Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will line up on the boundary with Tyler Boyd in a slightly tougher spot against Hilton inside. Upgrade Tennessee's receivers.

Kansas City Chiefs -4 vs. Cleveland Browns

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m.

Over/under total: 43.5 (ninth highest)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3.6, 60.1% to win outright