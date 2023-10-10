Updated Oct. 10 (through Week 5)

How Consistency Ratings Work

Using fantasy points determined by ESPN's standard scoring, the charts contained in this column rate players based upon how consistently reliable they have been during the 2023 season. For IDPs (individual defensive players), the scoring from our weekly rankings is used: solo tackle (1.5), assisted tackle (0.75), tackle for loss (2), sack (4), interception (5), forced fumble (4), fumble recovery (4), touchdown (6), safety (2), pass defended (1.5). Here are explanations of some of the terminology and column headers listed in the charts below:

Start%: The player's "Start Percentage," which shows how often he earned your start in an ESPN standard league. This is his number of "Starts" -- those defined below -- divided by his number of scheduled team games.

CR: The player's "Consistency Rating," which is calculated as his weekly standard deviation divided by his fantasy points per game average. This is meant to identify the players who were most consistently close to their weekly averages. The lower the number, the more consistent the player. Again, lower numbers are better.