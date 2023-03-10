Mike Clay's fantasy football rookie rankings for 2023

With the NFL combine behind us and the draft quickly approaching, it's time to look at the fantasy football outlook for incoming rookies for the 2023 season.

We don't yet know which teams these first-year players will take snaps for, so there's still plenty to be learned. However, to help you begin scouting the top incoming talent, I've ranked the prospects based on my observations from their college careers.

Below is a ranking and analysis of all 111 players who attended March's combine at the four fantasy-relevant positions (QB, RB, WR, TE).

(Note: References to where a player ranks in a statistical category relative to this year's class is referring to a sample including only players invited to the combine. Ages are as of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.)

1. (RB1) Bijan Robinson, Texas

Height/Weight: 5-11/215, Age: 21-7

Robinson is easily the class of this field, with the size, speed (4.46 40-yard dash) and skill set to be a three-down superstar in the pros. Robinson's collegiate rushing efficiency was elite, as he posted a 4.1 YAC (fourth in this class) and 3.0 forced missed tackle rate (first) during 31 games. He's also a capable receiver, having posted a 60-805-8 line in his career, which included a class-best YPR (13.4) and YPT (9.8). Robinson is also one of the youngest players in this group, making him the no-brainer top pick in 2023 rookie drafts. He figures to immediately leap into the RB1 mix in season-long formats.

2. (RB2) Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Height/Weight: 5-9/199, Age: 21-5

Gibbs' carry count (and perhaps goal-line TDs) might be limited by his size and skill set, but he has the speed (4.36 40-yard dash), quickness, agility and hands to be a major difference-maker in the passing game. Gibbs' tackle-breaking, elusiveness and YAC numbers were solid to good in 31 collegiate games, but he mixed in a ton of negative runs (class-high 24%). He made up for that with a 104-1,217-8 receiving line (which included elite efficiency) during the span. Gibbs, who is one of the youngest backs in this class, can also help out as a kick returner.

3. (WR1) Quentin Johnston, TCU

Height/Weight: 6-2/208, Age: 22-0

Johnston is a big and fast receiver who had some struggles with drops but was heavily targeted (24% share) and terrific after the catch (career 8.4 RAC is best in this class) in 32 collegiate games. He posted one of the biggest wingspans, verticals and broad jumps at the combine, which just added to his appeal/upside as a vertical/boundary (87% perimeter at TCU) receiver in the pros.

4. (WR2) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Height/Weight: 6-0/196, Age: 21-6

Smith-Njigba broke out with a 95-1,606-9 receiving line (23% target share) in 2021, but injuries limited him to five catches in three games in 2022. Smith-Njigba is more quick than fast (he posted the best three-cone drill and short shuttle at the combine) and will do his damage as a possession slot receiver (81% slot at OSU). His collegiate efficiency was excellent, as he posted one of the top marks in this class in YPT (12.6), YPRR (3.40) and catch rate (81%) while working primarily in the short area (8.9 aDOT).

5. (WR3) Jordan Addison, USC

Height/Weight: 5-11/173, Age: 21-7

Addison is an undersized receiver and a good route-runner who usually aligned in the slot (70% in his career) while also contributing as a rusher and returner for the Trojans. He was a big-time playmaker at Pitt (including a 100-1,593-17 receiving line in 2021), but his usage dipped a bit in 2022 -- his lone season at USC (59-875-8). Addison's 29 career TDs (35 games) were second most in this class, and he cleaned up early-career drop woes in 2022. He underwhelmed at the combine, which included a 4.49 40-yard dash at 173 pounds (85 speed score, third lowest among 50 WRs in this class).

6. (WR4) Zay Flowers, Boston College

Height/Weight: 5-9/182, Age: 22-11

Men's Tournament Challenge Complete your bracket by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament. Play Tournament Challenge

Heavily targeted during his 48 games at BC, Flowers managed a target share of at least 28% and an air-yard share of at least 37% each of his final three seasons. His efficiency was solid despite a horrific 68% catchable ball rate (second lowest in this class), and he also contributed as a rusher (57-345-2) and punt returner. He can align all over the formation and has 4.42 wheels. Expect a quick impact in the pros.

7. (RB3) Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Height/Weight: 6-0/214, Age: 22-7

Charbonnet is a big back with solid speed and three-down ability who can be a plus as a rusher, receiver and blocker. After transferring from Michigan, Charbonnet produced at least 225 touches, 1,300 yards and 13 TDs in both seasons with the Bruins. He ended up with 39 TDs in 41 collegiate games, though his YAC and elusiveness numbers were more pedestrian than good.

8. (WR5) Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Height/Weight: 6-0/176, Age: 21-11

Hyatt is a thin, speedy receiver who didn't see much work at Tennessee prior to a 2022 breakout, in which he posted a 67-1,267-15 receiving line (23% target share). Primarily a slot receiver (81%), his overall efficiency was solid to strong across the board, and he showed well at the combine with a 4.40 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical and 135-inch broad jump. He has upside as a vertical threat in the pros.

9. (WR6) Josh Downs, North Carolina

Height/Weight: 5-8/171, Age: 22-0

Downs is tiny, but that didn't stop him from soaking up major volume while operating primarily from the slot (88% during his career) and in the short area (8.32 aDOT is second lowest in this class) at UNC. Downs posted a 101-1,335-8 receiving line with a ridiculous 40% target share in 2021 before dipping a bit to 94-1,029-11 (28% share) in 2022. Drops were an issue in 2021 (nine), but he cleaned that up last season (two). Downs might not see much vertical or goal-line work in the pros, but he could see a lot of targets as a primary slot receiver.

10. (RB4) Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Height/Weight: 5-9/201, Age: 22-2

In terms of collegiate elusiveness and post-contact production, Spears has the best statistical profile in this year's RB class. Both his career 4.10 YAC and 3.2 forced missed tackle rate rank second, with the latter trailing only Bijan Robinson. Spears is on the small side, but he was clearly very efficient as Tulane's lead rusher, which included 1,837 yards and 21 TDs on 251 touches in 2022 alone. He caught only 48 balls in 33 games, but his efficiency (8.5 YPT, 11.6 RAC) was excellent.

11. (WR7) Cedric Tillman

Height/Weight: 6-3/213, Tennessee, Age: 23-4

Tillman is a big, tough receiver who lived on the hook route (34% of his 167 career targets) during his five seasons with the Vols. After barely seeing the field his first three seasons (21 targets), Tillman busted out with a 64-1,081-12 (24% target share) in 2021. He appeared set for another leap last season (30% target share), but an ankle injury limited him to a 37-417-3 line in six games. He's older than most top WR prospects, but he had a solid combine (including a 4.54 40-yard dash at 213 pounds) and has potential as a vertical/perimeter option.

12. (TE1) Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Height/Weight: 6-4/249, Age: 22-2

Mayer handled a class-high 25% target share during his 36 collegiate games, which included a massive 34% share in 2022. He aligned in the slot often (58%), wasn't asked to block much (class-low 50% of his snaps) and didn't stand out in terms of size or physical ability at the combine, but he has the skill set to contribute as a blocker and every-down player in the pros. Mayer led this TE class in collegiate targets (260), catches (180) and yards (2,099), and his 2.57 YPRR in 2022 was also best in class. He had at least 67 catches, 800 yards and 7 TDs in each of his final two collegiate seasons.

13. (TE2) Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Height/Weight: 6-3/246, Age: 23-10

Kincaid is a receiving TE who caught 16 TDs and handled a healthy 16% target share during 31 collegiate games. A big chunk of that came during a breakout 2022 campaign in which he posted a 70-890-8 receiving line in 12 games. Kincaid has a ways to go as a blocker but has big-time skills in the passing game, which supplies him with TE1 upside.

14. (QB1) Bryce Young, Alabama

Height/Weight: 5-10/204, Age: 22-1

Young is the probable first overall pick in this draft. His biggest knock is his slight frame, but he easily overcame it with the Crimson Tide, posting the best INT rate (1.3%) and off-target throw rate (8.3%) in this QB class while producing 86 TDs in 27 starts. He could add some value with his legs, though most of his collegiate carries were via scramble, something he did at a below-average rate.

15. (QB2) C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Height/Weight: 6-3/214, Age: 21-11

The super-accurate Stroud was nothing short of elite at OSU, pacing this class in completion rate (69%), YPA (9.8), catchable pass rate (81%), QB rating (181) and total QBR (90.3) during his 28 appearances. Stroud's fantasy upside could be limited by a lack of rushing (55-321-1 career rushing line, excluding sacks), but he's young (21) and has elite passing upside.

16. (QB3) Anthony Richardson

Height/Weight: 6-4/244, Florida, Age: 22-3

Richardson is a big, strong, dual-threat QB who will make plays with his legs (145-1,221-12 rushing line at Florida, including a class-best 8.4 YPC) and via downfield throws (class-high 10.3 aDOT), but who has major accuracy concerns (class-worst 55% completion rate, 3.8% INT rate and 15.5% off-target rate). He absolutely dominated at the combine, pacing this QB class in the 40-yard dash (4.43), vertical (record-setting 40.5 inches) and broad jump (129). These numbers, along with Richardson's build and skill set portend massive upside, but he's very raw (13 career starts) and will require development.

17. (QB4) Will Levis, Kentucky

Height/Weight: 6-3/229, Age: 24-2

Big-armed and with the largest hands in this QB class, Levis threw 43 TDs and 23 INTs while adding 11 rushing TDs during 24 starts with the Wildcats. Accuracy, interceptions and sacks were a concern during his career, and his efficiency was underwhelming across the board (including a 65.3 QBR). Levis could add value as a rusher; he had an 85-514-9 rushing line (excluding sacks) in 2021, but that fell to 36-124-2 as he battled injuries in 2022.

18. (RB5) Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Height/Weight: 5-11/210, Age: 22-0

Bigsby has decent size and power, which came in handy while dealing with weak run blocking at Auburn (his career 1.84 yards before contact rate is second lowest in this class, though he made up for it with solid YAC and forced missed tackle rates). Bigsby ran for at least 834 yards in all three collegiate seasons and, though pass-catching and blocking are a concern, his receiving work progressively increased (including a 16% target share in 2022, second highest in this class).

19. (RB6) Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Height/Weight: 5-11/202, Age: 22-5

Evans has good size and power, as well as terrific speed. His explosiveness was on display during his time at TCU and Ole Miss, as his career YPC (6.9), YAC (4.1), 5-plus-yard run (46%) and 10-plus-yard run (21%) rates were all top three in this class. He wasn't asked to pass block much and was limited to 44 targets in 27 games, so his third-down potential is to be determined.

20. (RB7) Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Height/Weight: 5-8/188, Age: 21-10

The sub-190 weight is a major roadblock to his outlook and fantasy upside, especially considering his pedestrian elusiveness metrics, but he does have elite speed (4.36 40-yard dash), which allowed him a 10-plus-yard rush on 20% of his collegiate carries (third highest in this class). He was decent after contact with the Aggies (career 3.6 YAC), though that might not convert to the pros at his size. Achane will need to be a force in the passing game, and while he caught 60 passes during his final two collegiate seasons, his 4.1 YPT on 48 targets in 2022 was about as bad as it gets.

21. (TE3) Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Height/Weight: 6-5/253, Age: 23-0

Musgrave was seemingly on his way to a breakout 2022 season (11-169-1 receiving on 15 targets) but was limited to three games by injury. Musgrave operated primarily as a vertical threat, as his 11.89 aDOT during 35 collegiate games topped this class. However, he wasn't targeted much (8% share), scored only two TDs and struggled after the catch (3.9 RAC) and with drops (class-worst 12.2% drop rate). On the plus side, he looked good at the combine, which included a 4.61 40-yard dash.

22. (WR8) Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Height/Weight: 5-11/195, Age: 21-4

Boutte was in the midst of a huge breakout in 2021 (38-509-9 receiving line with a 27% target share in six games prior to injury) but wasn't used as often in 2022 (20% share) and regressed to 48-538-2 in 11 games. He has decent size and speed but raised some red flags with ugly showings in the vertical (29 inches) and broad jump (118) at the combine. Drops were also an issue at LSU, but he can align all over the field (57% slot in career) and has room to grow as one of the youngest receivers (21) in this class.

23. (WR9) Rashee Rice, SMU

Height/Weight: 6-0/204, Age: 22-4

Rice's usage and production progressively grew during his four seasons at SMU, but he really broke out in 2022, posting a 96-1,355-10 receiving line in 12 games. That included a massive 32% target share. He primarily worked outside (69% perimeter) and in the short area (9.0 aDOT) and will need to clean up drops (24 in 44 games). He posted a 41-inch vertical at the combine, which tied for best in this year's WR class. Rice's size/speed combo supplies some upside.

24. (WR10) Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Height/Weight: 5-8/165, Age: 23-10

"Tank" Dell is quick on tape but raised some concerns with an ugly 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine, which works out to a class-worst speed score of 81.2. Dell handled a massive 29% target share during 35 games at Houston (second highest in this class), which included shares of 32% in 2021 (90-1,329-12) and 33% in 2022 (109-1,398-17). Drops are a bit of a concern (19 over the past two seasons), though that's not as bad as it sounds when you consider he totaled 292 targets during the span.

25. (TE4) Darnell Washington, Georgia

Height/Weight: 6-6/264, Age: 22-0

He's a huge, inline blocking TE who wasn't targeted much during 36 collegiate games (7% share), but he was efficient when thrown to, pacing this TE class in yards per target (10.3) and RAC (7.8) during his career. Washington is the biggest TE in this class, leading the group in weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan. He also ran a 4.64 40-yard dash (114 speed score ranked second) and a 4.08 short shuttle at the combine.

26. (WR11) Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Height/Weight: 5-9/177, Age: 21-10

Scott is an undersized vertical target (10% slot in 34 games) and former sprinter who ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the combine (91 speed score). Scott wasn't used a ton during his first two collegiate seasons but made the leap to a 26% target share and 54-899-9 receiving line in 2022. He impressed in the vertical (39.5") and broad jump (133") at the combine.

27. (WR12) Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Height/Weight: 5-10/183, Age: 21-5

Mims was an explosive vertical target for the Sooners, ranking first in this class in yards per target (13.2) during his 37 games, as well as near the top in YPR (19.5) and aDOT (16.0). Mims can align all over the field, showed well at the combine (4.38 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump) and is one of the youngest WRs in this class.

28. (WR13) Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Height/Weight: 5-10/187, Age: 23-4

Reed is a versatile player who contributed as a receiver (328 targets, 24% share), rusher (18 carries) and returner (42 kick and 39 punt returns) in 44 collegiate games. Impressively, Reed never finished a season with a target share below 23%, and he peaked with a 59-1,026-10 receiving line in 2021 after moving to more of a perimeter role. He'll need to clean up the drops, but Reed looks like a valuable, versatile contributor.

29. (WR14) A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Height/Weight: 6-3/198, Age: 23-10

Perry has one of the biggest wingspans in this WR class and profiles as a perimeter (84% boundary at Wake Forest) and vertical (career 14.4 aDOT) receiver. Perry broke out with a 71-1,293-15 (26% target share) in 2021 prior to posting an 81-1,096-11 line (28% share) last season. He struggled with drops in 2021 (nine on 132 targets) but cleaned that up last year (four on 130 targets). Perry did a ton of damage on crossing routes in the intermediate area and adds very little after the catch (career 2.9 RAC is dead last in this class).

30. (RB8) DeWayne McBride, UAB

Height/Weight: 5-10/209, Age: 22-1

McBride is one of the most intriguing prospects in this group, as he has solid size and ability to go along with elite collegiate rushing efficiency, but also several concerns, including fumbles and extremely limited receiving work. McBride's career marks (484 carries) in YPC (7.3), YAC (4.31), first-down conversion rate (32%) and third-down conversion rate (74%) are all tops in this class. On the other hand, he fumbled 10 times (2.0% fumble rate is worst in this class), and his career receiving line is 5-29-0 on 10 targets (30 games).

31. (RB9) Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Height/Weight: 5-10/216, Age: 20-11

Abanikanda has a good size and is a former sprinter with excellent speed. Abanikanda had a breakout rushing season in 2022, totaling a 239-1,431-20 line in 11 games. However, his receiving work was roughly cut in half from 2021, he has the smallest hands in this class and has work to do as a blocker. Abanikanda's advanced efficiency stats are a red flag, especially his career 2.7 YAC, which is dead last in this class of 26 tailbacks (his forced missed tackle rate ranks 22nd). Of course, he's also the youngest back in this class (20), so there's plenty of time for development.

32. (RB10) Roschon Johnson, Texas

Height/Weight: 6-0/219, Age: 22-7

Johnson is one of the biggest backs in this year's class and also one of the most effective on a per-play basis. Granted, he touched the ball only 107 times, but no back in this class had a better efficiency profile last season. Johnson averaged 3.96 yards after contact (fourth best), ran for 5-plus yards on 48.4% of his carries (second), posted a 5.1 broken tackle rate (second) and managed a 5.9 eluded tackle rate (fourth). Johnson's pedestrian speed numbers from the combine and limited collegiate usage are a bit concerning (he never cleared 123 carries or 31 targets in a season), but his size, efficiency and reliability (one career fumble) make him an intriguing sleeper.

33. (RB11) Kendre Miller, TCU

Height/Weight: 5-11/215, Age: 21-2

Miller lacks speed but proved an effective back in college. Miller averaged a healthy 6.7 yards per carry on 361 career attempts, posting solid-to-strong marks in YAC, tackle breaking and eluded tackles. He wasn't much of an option in the passing game, however, totaling a 29-229-1 receiving line on 40 targets.

34. (TE5) Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Height/Weight: 6-3/245, Age: 22-7

LaPorta handled a hefty 245 targets (19% share) during his 46 collegiate games (only Michael Mayer had more among the TEs in this class). LaPorta managed a share of at least 21% in each of his final three seasons (30% in 2022), though he found the end zone only five times in his collegiate career. He reeled off an impressive 4.59 40-yard dash at the combine.

35. (TE6) Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Height/Weight: 6-4/254, Age: 22-10

Kraft broke out with a 65-773-6 receiving line in 15 games in 2021 but was limited to 27-348-3 in eight games by injury last season. He's a capable receiver and blocker who came in right around average in all measurements and athletic drills at the combine. That included a solid 4.69 40-yard dash.

36. (WR15) Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Height/Weight: 6-1/220, Age: 22-4

Though his role progressively increased during his time at Ole Miss, he never had a "huge" season, maxing out with a 51-861-5 receiving line (24% target share) in 13 games in 2022. Mingo has huge hands, good speed for his size (4.46 40-yard dash, 111 speed score) and profiles as a big, strong possession receiver (perhaps a big slot) in the pros, though he did primarily align out wide with the Rebels (76% perimeter). He dealt with a lot of off-target throws, but Mingo's collegiate efficiency was weak, including a 1.49 YPRR (second worst in this class) and 8.1% drop rate. He showed very well at the combine.

37. (WR16) Parker Washington, Penn State

Height/Weight: 5-9/204, Age: 21-5

Washington is one of the youngest prospects in this WR class and had one of the group's best adjusted catch rates (88%) while working as a short-range (9.4 aDOT) slot (85%) receiver at PSU. Washington handled a target share in the 20-21% range all three collegiate seasons and peaked with a 64-820-4 receiving line in 2021.

38. (WR17) Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Height/Weight: 6-3/205, Age: 23-10

The only FCS wideout invited to the combine, Iosivas is a terrific athlete with a good size/speed combo. His production improved during his time at Princeton, and he peaked with a 66-943-7 receiving line in 2022. He had a terrific combine, including a 4.43 40-yard dash and better-than-average showings in the vertical, broad, three-cone and short shuttle.

39. (WR18) Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Height/Weight: 6-0/192, Age: 22-5

Palmer didn't see much work during his first three collegiate seasons (70 targets in 27 games at LSU) but exploded with a 71-1,043-9 receiving line (34% target share) in 12 games with the Huskers last season. Palmer is extremely fast, having run a WR-best 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine. He was mostly used in the slot (80%) and on intermediate routes (often posts and crossers), while also chipping in as a returner and rusher.

40. (TE7) Davis Allen, Clemson

Height/Weight: 6-5/245, Age: 23-7

Allen was rarely targeted (7% share during 54 career games) but saw a hefty chunk of his looks deep down field, and his 75% catch rate and 2.5% drop rate were both best in class. He showed well in the vertical (38.5") and broad jump (125") at the combine, and has terrific ball skills, but he threw up a red flag with a brutal 4.84 40-yard dash (89.3 speed score was last among 20 tight ends in the class).

41. (QB5) Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Height/Weight: 6-3/217, Age: 25-7

Hooker has good size and has shown traces of an efficient pocket passer (career 9.5 YPA and 80 pass TDs to 12 INTs), but he also scrambled at a high rate and ran for 2,597 yards and 25 TDs in 48 collegiate games. Hooker tore an ACL last season and is a much older prospect, entering the pros at age 25.

42. (WR19) Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Height/Weight: 6-3/235, Age: 22-10

Higgins is listed with the receivers but easily could convert to tight end with his size and skill set. Otherwise, he's likely headed for a big slot role, which is where he aligned 69% of the time in college. Higgins scored only six TDs in four seasons with the Cardinal while primarily working in the short area (8.5 aDOT). Higgins, who has excellent speed for his size (4.54 40-yard dash) will be a more appealing fantasy flier if he lands a tight end designation from his new team.

43. (WR20) Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Height/Weight: 6-1/203, Age: 23-3

Hutchinson got tons of volume, as his 34.5% target share in 2022 and 28.7% career share were second highest in this WR class. Hutchinson has good size but disappointed at the combine, which included a WR-worst 116-inch broad jump. He's primarily a short-range target (he lived on shallow routes), posting an 8.8 aDOT and class-low 11.5 YPR on 361 career targets.

44. (WR21) Michael Wilson, Stanford

Height/Weight: 6-1/213, Age: 23-6

Injuries limited Wilson to a total of 16 games during his final three seasons at Stanford, and his best statistical campaign was a 56-672-5 showing in 12 games back in 2019. Wilson was primarily a short-range target (career 8.8 aDOT), and his efficiency was mostly poor, including five drops on 41 targets in 2022. Wilson has decent size and will likely compete for a backup receiver/special teams role in the pros.

45. (WR22) Charlie Jones, Purdue

Height/Weight: 5-11/175, Age: 24-10

After not seeing much work at Buffalo (2018) or Iowa (2020-21), Jones exploded for a 110-1,361-12 receiving line (30% target share) in 13 games at Purdue last season. Jones lacks some speed and quickness and is an older prospect (he turns 25 during his rookie season), but he could find work as a depth receiver and returner (45 kick and 76 punt returns in college).

46. (RB12) Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Height/Weight: 6-0/204, Age: 23-6

McIntosh's career 3.4 forced missed tackle rate is third best in this class, and he produced at least 5 yards on a class-best 47% of his 280 career attempts. McIntosh's rushing volume was limited at Georgia (150 carries in 2022 was easily a career high), but he was busy as a receiver (76-860-4 line and zero drops for his career) and figures to be plenty involved in passing situations in the pros. A disappointing speed score (4.62 40-yard dash at 204 pounds) at the combine is one potential red flag here.

47. (RB13) Chase Brown, Illinois

Height/Weight: 5-9/209, Age: 22-9

After a one-year stint at Western Michigan in 2018, Brown's role at Illinois progressively increased, which lead to a breakout 355-touch, 1,883-yard, 13-TD showing in 12 games in 2022. His collegiate efficiency didn't jump off the page, but he was able to handle substantial volume as a rusher, and also caught 27 of 30 targets in his final season. Brown was a big winner at the combine, pacing all RBs in the vertical (40 inches), broad jump (127) and bench press (25 reps), and running a 4.43 40-yard dash at 209 pounds (109 speed score).

48. (RB14) Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Height/Weight: 5-9/207, Age: 21-10

Tucker has decent size, but his collegiate efficiency was not very good, as he ranked near the bottom of this class in YAC (2.91) and forced missed tackle rate (5.5). His 2.55 YAC in 2022 was second worst in this group. Tucker averaged a healthy 10% target share during his 33 games, which allowed a 64-622-4 receiving line, but he dropped 10 of his 98 targets.

49. (TE8) Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-5/251, Age: 24-11

Schoonmaker is a capable blocker and receiver, though he spent a lot of time focused on the former at Michigan. Schoonmaker totaled 24 targets during his first four seasons before making a bit of a leap in 2022 (35-418-3 receiving line, 15% target share). He showed well at the combine with a 4.63 40-yard dash (109 speed score) and 127-inch broad jump (second best in this TE class).

50. (TE9) Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Height/Weight: 6-7/255, Age: 24-3

He barely saw the field (77 snaps in 21 games) during three seasons at Penn State before busting out with a 73-692-5 (28% target share) at ODU in 2021 and then missing most of 2022 with an injury. Kuntz aligned in the slot on a class-high 62% of his collegiate snaps, but his yardage output was atrocious despite an above-average 9.7 aDOT. He struggled with the ball in his hands (3.7 RAC), which led to a 9.8 YPR and 5.9 YPT (all three are lowest in this class). On the plus side, he showed great hands (four on 146 targets) and is an elite athlete, having posted the best 40-yard dash (4.55), speed score (119), three-cone (6.87), vertical (40), broad jump (128) and bench press (23) among TEs at the combine.

51. (QB6) Jaren Hall, BYU

Height/Weight: 6-0/207, Age: 25-5

Hall has size and arm strength concerns, but he's accurate and avoided turnovers and sacks during his time at BYU. He's an older prospect (turns 25 this year), but bounced back from missing all of 2020 with a hip injury to throw 51 TDs and 11 INTs in 22 starts during his final two campaigns.

52. (QB7) Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Height/Weight: 5-11/192, Age: 25-10

Bennett is obviously very undersized, but the biggest knock on Bennett will be his age (turns 26 this year). His collegiate efficiency was fine, and included 67 total TDs and 14 INTs in 29 games over the last two seasons, but limited arm strength could be among the factors that limit him to backup duties in the pros.

53. (WR23) Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Height/Weight: 6-1/206

Wicks busted out with a 57-1,203-9 receiving performance in 12 games in 2021, but missed time and struggled with drops en route to a 30-430-2 showing in eight games in 2022. In 30 career games, Wicks ran a deep route 50% of the time, 41% of which were vertical routes. Both paced this WR class, but he also had the highest drop rate (9.0%) and worst catch rate (51%). He had a pretty good combine, with speed the notable exception (4.62 40-yard dash). Perhaps Wicks will latch on as a situational deep threat.

54. (WR24) Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

Height/Weight: 5-11/172, Age: 22-4

After playing sparingly in 2019, Moreno-Cropper made the leap to a 24% target share during six games in 2020 (37-520-5 receiving line) and sustained that heavy usage in both 2021 (85-899-11 in 13 games) and 2022 (84-1,093-5 in 14 games). He's a short-range target (career 8.4 aDOT) who spent most of his time in the slot early in his career, but moved to a perimeter role in 2022. He also adds value as a rusher and kick returner.

55. (WR25) Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Height/Weight: 5-11/192, Age: 22-7

Jarrett is a bit on the small side and spent most of his time in college working from the slot (76% of routes) and in the short range (8.4 aDOT). He handled a target share between 15-19% all three seasons with the Terps and struggled with drops (15 on 151 targets).

56. (WR26) Justin Shorter, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-4/229, Age: 23-5

His name may be "Shorter," but he's one of the tallest and biggest receivers in this class, which includes the largest wingspan in the field of 50. Shorter has the size and speed (4.55 40-yard dash) to make plays on the perimeter and he showed terrific hands at Penn State and Florida, dropping only six of 163 targets, though a lack of quickness and post-catch ability (career 3.4 RAC) are concern areas. Shorter failed to clear 68 targets, 41 catches, 577 yards or three TDs in any of his five collegiate seasons.

57. (WR27) Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Height/Weight: 6-3/221, Age: 23-5

Ford-Wheaton ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine, which is incredible considering his size (class-best 120 speed score). He wasn't done there, also pacing the class with a 41-inch vertical. The big, perimeter receiver made a bit of a leap in 2022, posting a 62-675-5 receiving line with a 26% target share, but his overall collegiate efficiency wasn't very impressive (including an ugly 7.3 YPT). His traits make him a very intriguing prospect.

58. (RB15) Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Height/Weight: 5-11/217, Age: 22-11

Rodriguez is a big, power runner who will do most of his damage between the tackles and in pass protection. Rodriguez's collegiate efficiency was very good, including a 3.69 YAC, 46% 5-plus-yard rate (second best in class) and 5.3 broken tackle rate (best in class). On the other hand, he was a nonfactor as a pass-catcher, totaling a 20-116-3 receiving line (2% target share) with four drops in 47 games.

59. (RB16) Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Height/Weight: 5-9/207, Age: 23-10

Gray is a quick, elusive back with the size and skillset to help out on all three downs. Gray struggled with yards after contact (2.84) and tackle breaking (his 15.1 rate was second worst in this RB class) during his time at Georgia, but his 6.5 evaded tackle rate was fourth best. He also ranked near the top of his class in all receiving categories (99-827-5 on 128 targets).

60. (RB17) Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Height/Weight: 5-7/179, Age: 21-7

Mitchell is one of the smallest backs in this class, but has terrific speed (4.37 40-yard dash) and his collegiate efficiency was solid-to-good, for the most part. He soaked up 170-plus carries and 30-plus targets in each of his final two seasons, scoring 25 TDs during the stretch, though players with his frame tend to max out as situational players in the pros.

61. (RB18) Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Height/Weight: 5-5/179, Age: 21-10

Vaughn is a reliable, receiving back whose tiny frame will make it nearly impossible to achieve anything more than a change-of-pace/passing-down role in the pros. Vaughn did handle a big rushing workload at KSU (651 carries in three seasons), but the efficiency wasn't good (2.72 YAC was second lowest in this class and his 15.7 broken tackle rate was lowest). The rushing workload won't convert to the pros, but his class-high 18% target share could. Vaughn finished his collegiate career with 49-468-4 and 42-378-3 receiving lines in his final two seasons.

62. (TE10) Brenton Strange, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-3/253, Age: 22-8

Strange's size (which includes the shortest arms and wingspan in this class) and skillset suggest he'll focus on H-Back duties in the pros. That also aligns with his short-range role at Penn State, which included a class-low 5.6 aDOT on 94 career targets. Strange never finished a season with a target share above 9% and he peaked with a 32-362-5 receiving line in 2022. His fantasy upside is likely limited.

63. (RB19) Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Height/Weight: 5-7/203, Age: 24-11

Ibrahim is a tough, downhill runner who avoids negative runs (strong 11% rate on a class-high 867 collegiate carries) and scores TDs at will (53 in 41 games), but lacks some speed and explosiveness (career 5.4 YPC and class-worst 17.4 eluded tackles rate). Ibrahim was a nonfactor in the pass game in college, totaling 145 yards on 29 targets, and also has an Achilles tear on his resume. He averaged between 5.2 and 5.8 yards per carry all five seasons at Minnesota, but never cleared eight catches in a single campaign.

64. (RB20) Travis Dye, USC

Height/Weight: 5-10/201, Age: 24-0

Dye is slightly undersized and doesn't stand out in terms of speed or power, which helps explain his underwhelming collegiate efficiency in terms of YAC (2.96) and forced missed tackles (class-worst 6.4 rate). He did well to avoid negative runs, though (class-low 9% rate), and was a factor as a receiver (104-1,071-8 on 127 career targets, which included a class-best 82% catch rate).

65. (RB21) Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Height/Weight: 6-1/217, Age: 23-11

Moderate usage in 41 collegiate games allowed a 455-2,830-33 career rushing line (he never had more than 168 carries in a single season) and he was a nonfactor in the passing game (career 11-77-0 receiving line). Peoples has good size (including the biggest wingspan in this RB class) and was effective after contact (career 3.81 YAC is fifth in this class), but the lack of receiving severely limits his upside.

66. (RB22) SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

Height/Weight: 5-11/207, Age: 23-11

Thompson is a strong back whose collegiate rushing numbers may have been better if not for an ugly 1.93 yards before contact (third lowest), which led to a class-worst 4.9 YPC on his 540 career attempts. In addition to a big rushing workload during his five seasons at Texas Tech, Thompson chipped in with 119 targets, though his efficiency in that area was weak (4.4 YPT). Speed is a concern after he ran a 4.67 40 at the combine (class-worst 87 speed score).

67. (WR28) Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Height/Weight: 5-11/191, Age: 23-7

After developing a substantial role in 2019-20 (22% target share), Bell missed all but 20 snaps in 2021 with a torn ACL. He bounced back last season with a 62-889-4 receiving line (27% share) in 15 games. He had major drop issues early on, but cleaned that up a bit in 2022. He generally aligned in the slot (65%) and was good with the ball in his hands (career 7.7 RAC is third best in this class).

68. (WR29) Puka Nacua, BYU

Height/Weight: 6-1/201, Age: 22-3

Statistically speaking, Nacua was the most-effective wide receiver in this class on a per-route basis, as his career (3.48) and 2022 (3.72) YPRR both ranked No. 1. He posted respectable 43-805-6 (19% target share) and 48-625-5 (27% share) receiving lines while also adding 39-357-5 on the ground during his two seasons at BYU.

69. (WR30) Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Height/Weight: 6-3/212, Age: 22-11

Demus has the biggest wingspan in this year's WR class, though his best collegiate season was a 41-625-6 showing way back in 2019. He appeared in only 10 games during the 2020-21 seasons before fading to a 22-233-1 receiving line (11% target share) in 12 games in 2022. Demus struggled with drops (8.1% career rate) and failed to stand out athletically at the combine, but perhaps his size will land him a roster spot.

70. (WR31) Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Height/Weight: 5-8/182, Age: 22-5

Tucker is an extremely undersized (shortest arms in this WR class), short-range, slot (89% in college) receiver with good speed and quickness, who figures to be busy as a returner in the pros (67 career kick returns paces this rookie class). Tucker posted an 8.4 aDOT in 50 collegiate games and only 23% of his targets were on deep throws (second lowest). He maxed out with a 52-672-3 receiving line in 2022 (22% target share) and his size limited him to eight TDs on 166 career targets.

71. (WR32) Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Height/Weight: 6-1/210, Age: 24-3

Wayne has a decent frame, but is average in terms of speed and ability, and struggled with efficiency during five collegiate seasons. His career marks in YPT (7.6), YPRR (1.51) and RAC (3.9) were all near the basement of this class and he found the end zone only 14 times in 50 games.

72. (TE11) Cameron Latu, Alabama

Height/Weight: 6-4/242, Age: 23-6

Latu lived on intermediate (class-high 40% rate) and out (class-high 25% rate) routes during 49 collegiate games. Latu barely saw the field during his first two seasons, but found the end zone eight times in 2021 before leaping to a solid 14% target share and posting a 30-377-4 receiving line in 2022.

73. (TE12) Will Mallory, Miami

Height/Weight: 6-4/239, Age: 24-3

Mallory soaked up a hefty 180 targets during five seasons with the Canes, which included a career-best 42-538-3 showing (16% target share) in 2022. Mallory isn't much of a blocker and struggled with drops (class-high 15 in his career), but he has serious wheels (class-best 4.54 40-yard dash) and is decent with the ball in his hands (career 6.7 RAC).

74. (QB8) Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Height/Weight: 6-3/213, Age: 25-0

O'Connell is a pocket QB with decent accuracy, an average arm and little to no rushing ability. He's a conservative passer (career 7.7 aDOT) who averaged a class-low 11.2 yards per completion at Purdue. He also scrambled on a class-low 1.8% of his dropbacks, which is a red flag for his fantasy upside. Perhaps most concerning, O'Connell's production and efficiency plummeted in 2022 after a breakout 2021.

75. (QB9) Clayton Tune, Houston

Height/Weight: 6-2/220, Age: 24-5

Tune started 42 games during his final four seasons, totaling 11,201 passing yards, 96 pass TDs and 39 INTs during the stretch, while also adding 1,197 yards and 14 TDs with his legs. Tune's efficiency numbers were underwhelming overall, though he did deal with an enormous number of drops (100 -- a class-high 6.7% rate -- to be exact).

76. (TE13) Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Height/Weight: 6-6/248, Age: 23-11

Height aside, he doesn't stand out much in terms of size or athleticism (class-low 115" broad jump), but he does have decent receiving skills and some potential as a blocker. Whyle played a consistent role in the Cincinnati passing game during his final three seasons, with receiving lines of 28-353-6, 26-332-6 and 33-326-2 and target shares in the 11%-15% range.

77. (TE14) Payne Durham, Purdue

Height/Weight: 6-5/253, Age: 23-2

Durham is a capable blocker, but didn't do much of it in college, aligning in the slot on 60% of his snaps (second highest in the class). Durham caught a class-high 21 TDs during 43 collegiate games. His receiving work progressively increased and he posted respectable 45-467-6 and 56-560-8 receiving lines in his final two seasons. He disappointed athletically at the combine, posting a class-worst 4.87 40-yard dash, as well as a 117-inch broad jump.

78. (QB10) Max Duggan, TCU

Height/Weight: 6-1/207, Age: 23-5

Arm strength is a concern, and while Duggan made a bit of a leap in 2022, his passing efficiency leaves a lot to be desired (career 60% completion rate, 14.4% off-target rate). He didn't show well athletically at the combine, but could add value with his legs in the pros. He totaled a 395-2,510-28 rushing line in 47 games at TCU.

79. (QB11) Tanner McKee, Stanford

Height/Weight: 6-6/231, Age: 23-4

McKee is massive. He's the tallest QB in this class and has a big arm, but his efficiency at Stanford was ugly as both as passer and rusher. His career 7.2 aDOT, 7.1 YPA, 58.3 total QBR and 33% third-down conversion rates were all lowest in this class, and he totaled 28 pass TDs and 15 INTs in 22 games over his final two seasons. He's a pocket passer and will be a nonfactor with his legs.

80. (QB12) Jake Haener, Fresno State

Height/Weight: 5-11/207, Age: 24-5

He made 29 starts during three seasons at Fresno and posted an impressive 67 TDs to only 17 INTs. Haener completed 68% of his 1,085 career attempts (second highest in this class), but he's undersized with shaky arm strength and doesn't add much with his legs (career 99-463-8 rush line).

81. (WR33) C.J. Johnson, East Carolina

Height/Weight: 6-1/224, Age: 22-10

Johnson is a big, physical receiver who lacks speed and quickness, but is tough to tackle (career 6.8 RAC). Johnson's target share actually peaked in 2019 (23%), but he had a consistent role during his time at ECU and had his best overall campaign on a 20% share in 2022 (67-1,016-10). He played out wide throughout most of his tenure, but flipped to the slot 75% of the time last season.

82. (WR34) Demario Douglas, Liberty

Height/Weight: 5-8/179, Age: 22-8

Douglas is a small receiver and returner, who aligned in the slot 83% of the time and caught an impressive 89% of his on-target throws (second best in this class) in 41 games at Liberty. He peaked with a 79-993-6 receiving line and a massive 32% target share in 2022. Douglas had a pretty good combine, which included a 134-inch broad jump (second best in this WR class).

83. (WR35) Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Height/Weight: 6-2/201, Age: 22-2

DuBose appeared in only 24 collegiate games (only one WR in this class played in fewer), but he was busy when active, handling a 28% target share (fourth highest). In fact, his 2021 and 2022 usage and production were extremely consistent, as he went from a 62-892-6 receiving line (28% share) in 12 games to a 64-792-9 line (28% share) in 12 games. DuBose is raw and not super quick or fast, but he has good size and some potential.

84. (WR36) Matt Landers, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-4/200, Age: 24-2

Landers is a huge, vertical target whose career 19.6 YPR is tops in this class. He bounced around in college, barely playing in three seasons at Georgia (32 targets in 26 games) before playing one season at Toledo (33 targets in 12 games) and finishing up with one season at Arkansas (47-901-8 receiving line on 73 targets in 13 games). Landers had a terrific combine, running a 4.37 40-yard dash (110 speed score) and showing well in the vertical and broad jump.

85. (WR37) Derius Davis, TCU

Height/Weight: 5-8/165, Age: 22-11

Davis is a tiny, speedy (4.36 40-yard dash) return man and slot receiver who aligned inside on 87% of his 750 collegiate routes. In five seasons at TCU, he never reached a 20% target share and a 42-531-5 receiving line in 14 games last season was his peak performance. Davis had 52 kick and 44 punt returns in 58 games, so he figures to battle for a returner/depth receiver role in the pros. He'll need to clean up fumbles, however, as his 7.1% fumble rate was nearly double the next closest WR in this class.

86. (WR38) Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss

Height/Weight: 6-2/198, Age: 24-7

Brownlee is a tall, boundary receiver who handled massive 30% target and 44% air-yard shares during 35 collegiate games, both of which top the entire rookie class. His career 52% catch rate is poor, but role was a factor, as a hefty 45% of his targets were on deep throws. Brownlee's combine performance showed a lack of speed (4.59 40-yard dash), but good size and athletic ability (39.5" vertical, 131" broad jump).

87. (RB23) Evan Hull, Northwestern

Height/Weight: 5-10/209, Age: 22-10

Hull's role progressively increased during his four seasons at Northwestern, peaking with a 221-913-5 rushing line and a 55-546-2 receiving line in 2022. He paced this RB class in catches, receiving yards and target share (18%) last season. A downhill runner lacking wiggle, Hull's career 1.78 yards before contact average is lowest in this class and led to a poor YPC (5.0) and class-low rates in 5-plus-yard (32%) and 10-plus-yard (12%) runs. Hull's 4.1 YPC and 2.5 YAC were both dead last in this class in 2022.

88. (RB24) Tiyon Evans, Louisville

Height/Weight: 5-9/225, Age: 22-2

Evans is one of the biggest, but also among the least experienced players in this draft, having totaled 164 carries and 13 targets in 18 collegiate games at Tennessee and Louisville. The efficiency was OK, though he benefited from 3.57 yards before contact, which was easily highest in this class.

89. (RB25) Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Height/Weight: 5-11/216, Age: 23-4

Prince is a big, power back who totaled 314 carries and 23 targets in 26 collegiate games at Tulsa. He struggled badly with efficiency -- his YAC and forced missed tackle profile rank dead last in this class -- and never cleared 126 carries or nine catches in a single season. He impressed at the combine, though, posting the position's top speed score (114) thanks to a 4.41 40-yard dash at 216 pounds.

90. (RB26) Tavion Thomas, Utah

Height/Weight: 6-0/237, Age: 23-3

Thomas' weight should raise an eyebrow, as he's easily the heaviest back in this class. The size doesn't allow much wiggle or speed (4.74 40) and his rushing efficiency was about average on 475 collegiate carries. He's a nonfactor as a receiver, posting a career 10-50-0 receiving line with a pair of drops.

91. (WR39) Jake Bobo, UCLA

Height/Weight: 6-4/206, Age: 25-1

Bobo spent his first four collegiate seasons as a short-range, perimeter target at Duke (126-1,441-3 receiving line in 43 games) prior to putting up a 57-817-7 line in 13 games in a more versatile role at UCLA in 2022. He has good size and figures to settle in as a big slot/possession receiver, though he's one of the oldest players in this entire draft (25 this year).

92. (WR40) Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-2/215, Age: 22-4

Haselwood is a strong, short-area/possession receiver whose career 8.3 aDOT was lowest in this entire WR class. A big chunk of that came from a 6.3 aDOT while posting a 59-702-3 receiving line (24% target share) in 2022, his lone season at Arkansas. Haselwood aligned in the slot 79% of the time, which was a huge change from his 14% slot rate at Oklahoma in 2021. He posted an ugly 4.66 40-yard dash at the combine and wasn't much better in the other drills.

93. (WR41) Antoine Green, North Carolina

Height/Weight: 6-1/199, Age: 23-9

This perimeter, vertical target posted a class-high 17.2 aDOT during 48 collegiate games, which allowed a 19.0 YPR (second highest). He has good ability, but never had a huge season in five years at UNC, peaking with a 43-798-7 receiving line in nine games in 2022 (prior to that, he had a total of 47 catches in 39 games).

94. (WR42) Joseph Ngata, Clemson

Height/Weight: 6-3/217, Age: 22-7

The former five-star recruit simply didn't emerge as a go-to target in four seasons at Clemson. Ngata peaked with a 17% target share in 2021 and he never cleared 50 catches, 526 yards or three TDs in a single season. He primarily worked from the perimeter (class-low 10% slot rate) and his receiving efficiency was poor (including a 54% catch rate). He has size, but lacks speed and quickness.

95. (WR43) Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Height/Weight: 6-1/201, Age: 23-4

He appeared in only 24 games in college, with a 33-504-1 showing in 2022 the peak of his production. Brooks' efficiency was about as bad as it gets (class-worst 7.0 YPT and 1.33 YPRR), though it wasn't all his fault (class-worst 66% of his targets were catchable). He had a rough combine, which included class-worst showings in the 40-yard dash (4.69, 83 speed score) and short shuttle (7.15).

96. (TE15) Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Height/Weight: 6-3/241

Willis is undersized, which limits his blocking ability, and he didn't move the needle much as a pass-catcher at Oklahoma. He wasn't utilized much during his first four seasons (49 targets in 45 games), but made a bit of a leap in 2022 (39-514-7 receiving line on 63 targets).

97. (TE16) Kyle Patterson, Air Force

Height/Weight: 6-5/260

Patterson is huge and strong, but he has an odd profile after dealing with multiple injuries while playing in an Air Force scheme that called a run play on a ridiculous 84% of his 723 collegiate snaps. Incredibly, Patterson handled a massive 27% target share during 16 collegiate games, but that added up to an 18-318-2 receiving line on 34 targets (106 routes).

98. (WR44) Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Height/Weight: 5-11/201, Age: 24-1

Copeland is a terrific athlete with good size and decent speed (4.42 40-yard dash), but he never developed into a featured target in five collegiate seasons. Copeland's usage progressively increased during four years at Florida, but he peaked with a 41-642-4 receiving line in 2021 (16% target share) prior to transferring to Maryland and posting a 26-376-2 line (10% share) in 2022. He can align all over the field and help as a rusher and returner, but will require some development.

99. (WR45) Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-0/199, Age: 23-11

Tinsley handled a target share in the 18-20% range during each of his three collegiate seasons, which included an 87-1,402-14 receiving line in 14 games at Western Kentucky in 2021. He then transferred to PSU and posted a 51-577-5 line in 2022. Tinsley's 2.2% drop rate and 62% third-down conversion rate were both best in this entire WR class during his career. He lacks speed (4.60 40-yard dash), but could prove to be a reliable possession target.

100. (WR46) Jaray Jenkins, LSU

Height/Weight: 6-1/204, Age: 23-8

Jenkins has a decent frame, but lacks speed (4.60 40-yard dash) and ups (29.5-inch vertical was second worst among WRs at the combine), and he simply didn't find his way to a substantial role during four seasons and 43 games at LSU. He never cleared a 34-502-6 receiving line and his target share actually fell from 14% in 2021 to 9% in 2022. His 9% career target share was second lowest in this WR class.

101. (WR47) Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Height/Weight: 5-11/196, Age: 23-8

Jackson is a slot receiver and return man who did not catch many passes during five seasons at Georgia. He peaked with a 36-514-3 receiving line (18% target share) in 2020, but totaled a 37-514-1 line (6% share) in 30 games during his final two seasons. Jackson's career 2.4% drop rate is second best in this class, but the lack of usage is a major red flag for his pro upside.

102. (WR48) Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Height/Weight: 6-2/196, Age: 23-0

Knowles is a big, versatile player who worked as a perimeter receiver (209 targets), rusher (36 carries) and kick returner (61) during 52 games at Kansas State. His best receiving season was a pedestrian 48-725-2 showing in 2022.

103. (WR49) Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Height/Weight: 6-3/199, Age: 23-8

Jefferson is a tall, vertical receiver who ranked near the top of this WR class in several efficiency categories, including aDOT (14.8), YPR (18.7) and YPRR (14.8). He appeared in only 26 games across two collegiate seasons, totaling a 69-1,291-11 receiving line on 118 targets. Aside of a strong 133-inch broad jump, he underwhelmed at the combine, including a WR-worst 4.56 three-cone.

104. (WR50) Malik Heath, Ole Miss

Height/Weight: 6-2/213, Age: 23-6

Heath is a short-range, perimeter receiver whose usage and efficiency was underwhelming during two seasons at Mississippi State prior to a breakout 60-971-5 receiving line (24% target share) at Ole Miss in 2022.

105. (QB13) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Height/Weight: 6-1/203, Age: 23-9

Thompson-Robinson is a conservative passer (career 7.5 aDOT) who relied heavily on his receivers (7.0 RAC) in UCLA's QB-friendly scheme. He adds value with his legs, having produced a 372-2,539-28 rushing line during his five seasons, which included a class-high 48 starts.

106. (QB14) Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Height/Weight: 5-11/192, Age: 24-11

Cunningham is a tiny, dual-threat QB who totaled a massive 520-3,709-50 rushing line, which included a class-high 13.3% scramble rate, during 56 games at Louisville. Passing efficiency and accuracy are concerns after he completed 63% of his passes and was off target a hefty 14.3% of the time during his career.

107. (QB15) Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Height/Weight: 6-3/213, Age: 23-2

Bagent has good size and was a four-year starter, though his arm strength is a concern and he's attempting a big leap from Division II. Bagent totaled 9,580 yards, 94 TDs and 22 INTs through the air during his final two collegiate seasons, but is a nonfactor with his legs, which was confirmed by a 4.79 40-yard dash time at the combine.

108. (TE17) Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Height/Weight: 6-4/250

Taylor spent a lot of time blocking during five seasons at Cincinnati, with a 28-268-4 receiving line (12% target share) his peak statistical output. In fact, his target share was nearly cut in half in 2022 compared to 2021. He struggled a bit with drops (eight on 107 targets) and didn't help much after the catch (4.1 RAC).

109. (TE18) Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

Height/Weight: 6-6/263

Gindorff is a huge, blocking tight end who will be more of an extension of the offensive line than a pass-catcher in the pros. In four seasons with the Bison, he caught 44 passes and scored 12 TDs.

110. (TE19) Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

Height/Weight: 6-6/259, Age: 25-3

Vokolek is a huge tight end who will look to cut it as a blocker in the pros after never exceeding a 20-240-2 receiving line or 11% target share during four seasons with the Cornhuskers. His career 9.3% drop rate and 1.0 YPRR were both second worst in this class.

111. (TE20) Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Height/Weight: 6-3/247, Age: 23-5

Whiteheart is undersized with small hands and totaled 67 targets in 52 games at Wake Forest. In fact, his career marks in target share (3%) and YPRR (0.9) are both dead last in this class.