NFL Week 3 Injury tracker: Chubb out for season, Barkley for weeks

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 3 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Injury updates organized by Week 3 Matchups

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Latest New York Giants Injury news

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, O

Mon, Sep 18: Robinson (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Saquon Barkley, RB, D

Mon, Sep 18: Barkley (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Latest San Francisco 49ers Injury news

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Aiyuk (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Tennessee Titans Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Cleveland Browns Injury news

Nick Chubb, RB, O

Tue, Sep 19: Chubb likely sustained a season-ending left knee injury during Monday's loss at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Detroit Lions Injury news

David Montgomery, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (thigh) is day-to-day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest New Orleans Saints Injury news

Jamaal Williams, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Williams (hamstring) is now considered doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kendre Miller, RB, O

Mon, Sep 18: Miller (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game in Carolina.

Latest Green Bay Packers Injury news

Christian Watson, WR, Q

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Denver Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Sat, Sep 16: Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Latest Miami Dolphins Injury news

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Mike McDaniel said Waddle was "progressing" through the concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Ahmed's groin injury is "not [an] overly long situation," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Los Angeles Chargers Injury news

Austin Ekeler, RB, O

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Brandon Staley noted Monday that there's "no timeline" on Ekeler's return from the ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 2, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Latest Minnesota Vikings Injury news

No injuries to report

New England Patriots at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest New England Patriots Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest New York Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Sun, Sep 17: Rodgers is targeting a return to action during the playoffs after undergoing an innovative surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair his torn left Achilles' tendon, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Buffalo Bills Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Washington Commanders Injury news

Logan Thomas, TE, Q

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Houston Texans Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Noah Brown, WR

Wed, Sep 13: The Texans placed Brown on injured reserve Wednesday with a groin injury.

Latest Jacksonville Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Doug Pederson said Jones is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and will undergo further testing Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Indianapolis Colts Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Evan Hull, RB

Fri, Sep 15: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that he expects Hull (knee) to play again this season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Latest Baltimore Ravens Injury news

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Beckham (ankle) is not expected to miss any time due to the injury he sustained during Sunday's divisional win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

J.K. Dobbins, RB

Tue, Sep 12: The Ravens officially placed Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest Carolina Panthers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Seattle Seahawks Injury news

DK Metcalf, WR, Q

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Chicago Bears Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Kansas City Chiefs Injury news

No injuries to report

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Dallas Cowboys Injury news

Brandin Cooks, WR, O

Mon, Sep 18: Cooks (knee) is expected to play in Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Latest Arizona Cardinals Injury news

Budda Baker, S, O

Mon, Sep 18: Baker (hamstring) was placed on IR on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Pittsburgh Steelers Injury news

Gunner Olszewski, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Olszewski (concussion) will not return to Monday's game against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

Mon, Sep 18: McFarland (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Diontae Johnson, WR

Mon, Sep 18: The Steelers placed Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Latest Las Vegas Raiders Injury news

Jakobi Meyers, WR, O

Mon, Sep 18: Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Meyers (concussion) is "headed in the right direction," but it's too early to know if he'll be cleared for the Raiders' home opener against the Steelers on Sunday night, Jimmy Durkin of the Athletic reports.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Monday 7:15 PM ET

Latest Philadelphia Eagles Injury news

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, O

Latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury news

Chase Edmonds, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Edmonds will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his MCL injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Los Angeles Rams Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Cooper Kupp, WR

Fri, Sep 15: Coach Sean McVay said Friday that he hopes Kupp (hamstring) will be ready to play Week 5 against Philadelphia, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Cincinnati Bengals Injury news

Joe Burrow, QB, Q

Mon, Sep 18: Zac Taylor said Monday it's "hard to say" whether Burrow (calf) will be available versus the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

