Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 4

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB1): Hurts, Eagles offense should keep improving, starting with Sunday vs. Commanders.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB2): Another blowout coming, though Jets are far better defensively than Bears.

3. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3): Here comes the shootout we all desire against the Dolphins!

4. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB4): Fantasy's top-scoring QB so far should keep it going versus Raiders.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB5): Second in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Bills defend, though.

6. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1)

7. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR2): Comes recommended no matter who plays QB for his team.

8. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): League leader in rushing yards keeps piling on the touches, and staying healthy.

9. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2): Team says he may return from ankle injury this week. We hope so!

10. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR3)

11. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB6): Not throwing so much, but easily the QB leader in rushing yards.

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7): Nobody is throwing more than this guy. Yeah, we like that.

13. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB8): Still looks compromised, but how can a fantasy manager sit him?

14. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB9): Concussion cost him Week 3, but he says he will play this week.

15. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4)

16. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

17. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5): With Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, expect more targets, and defensive attention.

18. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6)

19. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB3): Nary a rushing touchdown so far, but they are coming. Lots of them are coming.

20. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4): Leads all running backs with 74 touches.

21. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB5)

22. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB10): Perhaps another trip to London will get this offense back on track.

23. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB11): Perhaps you want to ignore him, but Broncos visit the Bears this week!

24. Justin Fields, Bears (QB12): Um, did you see the Broncos allow 70 points? Something has to give in this matchup.

25. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR7)

26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR8)

27. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB13)

28. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB14): Purdy tossed three touchdown passes against Cardinals late last season.

29. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB15): Doesn't have to face 49ers D this week. Good time to invest.

30. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB16)

31. Jordan Love, Packers (QB17): Only one QB who has started all three games has fewer completions (Ryan Tannehill).

32. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB18): Concussion is reminder that Garoppolo is not the most durable fellow.

33. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6): Have to assume he bounces back from terrible Week 3 outing. Do not panic yet.

34. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB7)

35. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB8)

36. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR9): Concussion cost him Week 3 as well, but Dolphins expect him to return this week.

37. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR10): No complaints about his targets after Monday night.

38. Chris Olave, Saints (WR11)

39. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR12)

40. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB19)

41. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB20): Only one interception so far, but this does not look like the standout 2021 version of Prescott.

42. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB21)

43. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB9): He's getting all the volume, but not much else. He's had fun versus Chargers before, though.

44. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10)

45. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB11): Hamstring injury has cost him a pair of games, but this week looks better, even on Thursday night.

46. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR13): Fantasy managers disappointed he saw only seven targets on Monday.

47. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR14)

48. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB12): Looked solid in Week 3, so perhaps he keeps most of the volume, even with Cam Akers aboard.

49. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB13)

50. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB22): Averaging better than 300 passing yards per week, and still no interceptions.

51. Jared Goff, Lions (QB23)

52. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB24)

53. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB25)

54. Jameis Winston, Saints (QB26): Likely fill-in while Derek Carr (shoulder) heals up, and certainly not lacking in receiving options.

55. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR15): One good game, two rough ones. He may be slipping out of WR2 status.

56. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR16): No need to worry yet. Touchdowns should be there soon.

57. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR17)

58. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR18): So many players facing former teams this week, and Ridley should be motivated.

59. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR19)

60. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR20)

61. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2): Only seven players, regardless of position, have more receptions.

62. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR21): Touchdowns in each game so far, and it's not exactly Tom Brady at quarterback.

63. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB27): Titans have to consider a QB change if Tannehill can't play better.

64. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28)

65. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB29)

66. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB30)

67. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB14)

68. James Cook, Bills (RB15): Third in rushing yards, and he's catching passes, but will touchdowns be a problem?

69. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB16): Keep expectations in check since the Bills play far better defense than the Broncos.

70. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

71. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR22): Overcame poor quarterback play last season, so do not give up on him yet.

72. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR23): Can reasonably ask which Broncos WR is the preferred one at this point.

73. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR24)

74. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR25)

75. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB17): Suspension over, and we remind you Kamara has averaged 71 receptions in his six seasons.

76. James Conner, Cardinals (RB18): Downgrade in QB has clearly not hurt Conner's effectiveness.

77. Zack Moss, Colts (RB19): Running great, will start again this week, but Jonathan Taylor should play soon.

78. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB20)

79. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB21): Perhaps Eagles really will let Swift get most of the touches while he is thriving.

80. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB31)

81. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB32)

82. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR26)

83. DJ Moore, Bears (WR27): Touchdown catches at the end of blowout losses still count for the same points.

84. George Pickens, Steelers (WR28): Modest production so far, but you know the best is pending.

85. Nico Collins, Texans (WR29)

86. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR30): Same number of targets as Amari Cooper so far.

87. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR31): Only 10 players have more than his 21 receptions.

88. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR32)

89. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB22)

90. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB23)

91. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB24): Three touchdowns in two weeks, but he has left the door open for a timeshare.

92. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB25)

93. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB26): The targets and receptions are not there, so this is not whom we expected.

94. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB27)

95. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB28): Certainly has not looked like the 2022 version so far. Already slipped from RB2 status.

96. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB29)

97. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB30): Quiet the first two weeks, and now he is a superstar everyone covets. Interesting week ahead.

98. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR33)

99. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR34): Another player looking to make a point versus his former team.

100. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR35)

101. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR36)

102. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR37)

103. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR38)

104. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)

105. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE5): Yeah, it did not take long for this rookie to become a top fantasy option at his position.

106. Darren Waller, Giants (TE6)

107. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE7): No Jaguar has more receptions, and no Jaguar has more receiving yards. Interesting.

108. Tank Dell, Texans (WR39)

109. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR40)

110. Christian Watson, Packers (WR41)

111. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR42): Easy to forget he caught 72 passes last season, and now he moves up depth chart.

112. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR43)

113. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB31): Seems like the type of fellow who would love to embarrass his former team.

114. Matt Breida, Giants (RB32): Someone has to run the ball until Saquon Barkley returns.

115. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR44)

116. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR45)

117. Drake London, Falcons (WR46)

118. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR47)

119. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR48)

120. Josh Downs, Colts (WR49)

121. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR50)

122. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB33)

123. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB34)

124. Breece Hall, Jets (RB35)

125. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB36)

126. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB37)

127. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB38)

128. Joshua Kelley, Chargers (RB39)

129. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB40)

130. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR51)

131. Calvin Austin III, Steelers (WR52)

132. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR53)

133. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR54)

134. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR55)

135. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR56)

136. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE8)

137. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE9)

138. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE10)

139. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB41)

140. Gary Brightwell, Giants (RB42)

141. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB43)

142. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB44)

143. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB45)

144. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB46)

145. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB47)

146. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB48)

147. Van Jefferson, Rams (WR57)

148. Robert Woods, Texans (WR58)

149. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR59)

150. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR60)