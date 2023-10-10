NFL Week 6 injury tracker: Achane, Jefferson to miss time; Ekeler, Saquon return watch

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 6 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Injury updates organized by Week 6 Matchups
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Thursday 8:15 PM ET
Latest Broncos Injury news
Javonte Williams, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Williams (quad) was listed as a limited participant on Denver's estimated practice report Monday.
Latest Chiefs Injury news
Travis Kelce, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Kelce (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs' estimated practice report Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Sunday 9:30 AM ET
Latest Ravens Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Keaton Mitchell, RB
Sat, Oct 7: Mitchell (shoulder) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, and as a result he will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Latest Titans Injury news
Treylon Burks, WR, Q
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Commanders Injury news
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q
Latest Falcons Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Josh Ali, WR
Wed, Oct 4: Ali (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Vikings Injury news
Justin Jefferson, WR, D
Nick Mullens, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Coach Kevin O'Connell suggested Monday that placing Mullens (back) on injured reserve is a possibility, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Bears Injury news
No injuries to report
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Seahawks Injury news
Geno Smith, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith's knee is "fine," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Latest Bengals Injury news
Tee Higgins, WR, Q
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q
Latest Browns Injury news
Deshaun Watson, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Watson (shoulder) did not suit up alongside his teammates for Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Stephen Sullivan, TE
Fri, Oct 6: Sullivan (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Lions.
Latest Dolphins Injury news
De'Von Achane, RB, D
Tue, Oct 10: Achane (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in Miami's win over the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB
Mon, Oct 9: Wilson (ribs) is expected to have his practice window opened this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Lions Injury news
James Mitchell, TE, Q
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Q
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Q
Tue, Oct 10: Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he feels "pretty good about the possibility of [St. Brown] playing this week" despite his abdomen injury, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
No injuries to report
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Colts Injury news
Anthony Richardson, QB, O
Mon, Oct 9: Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Richardson (shoulder) is dealing with an AC joint sprain and will miss "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Zay Jones, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Jones (knee) will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Monday, Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT 4 Jacksonville reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Parker Washington, WR
Sat, Oct 7: The Jaguars placed Washington (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Saints Injury news
Juwan Johnson, TE, Q
Latest Texans Injury news
Tank Dell, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell is officially in the league's concussion protocol, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Latest Patriots Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Tyquan Thornton, WR
Thu, Oct 5: Thornton (shoulder) wasn't designated to return from injured reserve ahead of either of the Patriots' two practices this week and appears set to remain out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Latest Raiders Injury news
Tre Tucker, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Tucker (knee) is considered questionable to return to Monday's contest with the Packers.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Keaontay Ingram, RB, Q
James Conner, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Conner (knee) could be in line to miss "a little bit of time," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Latest Rams Injury news
No injuries to report
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Eagles Injury news
Rashaad Penny, RB, Q
Latest Jets Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Aaron Rodgers, QB
Thu, Oct 5: Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday in his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "well ahead of the normal protocols" and remains optimistic that he'll be able to return to action before the conclusion of the 2023 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab," Rodgers said. "The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days."
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Sunday 8:20 PM ET
Latest Giants Injury news
Saquon Barkley, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Coach Brian Daboll said the status of Barkley (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Bills is "yet to be determined," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Daniel Jones, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 9: The Giants are optimistic that Jones (neck) avoided a serious injury during Week 5's loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Latest Bills Injury news
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q
Dawson Knox, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 9: Knox suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Monday 8:15 PM ET
Latest Cowboys Injury news
Peyton Hendershot, TE, Q
Latest Chargers Injury news
Austin Ekeler, RB, Q
Teams on Bye
Latest Packers Injury news
Aaron Jones, RB, O
Latest Steelers Injury news
Pat Freiermuth, TE, O