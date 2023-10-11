Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 6

Eric Karabell says Deebo Samuel should still be in fantasy lineups against a tough Browns defense in Week 6. (0:41)

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): The No. 6 QB for the season has a tasty Thursday night matchup with Denver this week.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): The way the Giants have been playing, Allen could get his fantasy points however he desires.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): Went back to running the ball in Week 5, but the Jets' defense may keep that in check.

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): Single-digit rushing attempts the past two games, and he's not ranked well for his throwing.

5. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Pretty much unstoppable, even against strong defenses, which he faces this week in the Browns.

6. Justin Fields, Bears (QB5): Eight TD passes over two games, which is more than all but seven passers have all season.

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB6)

8. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1)

9. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR2): When the offensive line protects the rich quarterback, Chase gets more chances to dominate.

10. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR3)

11. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR4): Certainly looked healthy in his season debut, and health was only concern we had.

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7): Losing Justin Jefferson shouldn't help, but Cousins thrived before he arrived, too. Do not panic.

13. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB8): Fractured finger is on non-throwing hand, thus there is little reason to worry about him.

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2): Should appear in his second game of the season this weekend. He better, since they came off a bye.

15. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR5)

16. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR6)

17. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB9): Looked better in Week 5, but then again, didn't see much pressure.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB10): Still not performing like a QB1, and the Colts have handled Lawrence in the past.

19. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB11)

20. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB3)

21. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB4): Still hasn't rushed for a touchdown, but you know it is coming. Big, big numbers are coming.

22. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB5): Eagles kept him in check, but they do that to most running backs. The Cardinals do not.

23. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB6): Only three targets in his second game, but ample volume to get big numbers.

24. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7)

25. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Ankle injury sure scared everyone, but word is he will play on Thursday.

26. DJ Moore, Bears (WR7): Let's be optimistic and predict he remains a WR2 from here on out. He is talented enough.

27. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR8): Certainly hasn't been sharing the targets much lately, but his investors love it.

28. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR9)

29. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB8)

30. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB9)

31. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB10): Only 22 touches the past two games, but De'Von Achane injury could give him 22 this week.

32. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB11): Disappointing production in two of his past three games, and the Ravens aren't so easy to run on.

33. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB12): What can we say? This sure looks like a top-10 QB now, though not this week versus the Browns.

34. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB13)

35. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB14)

36. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB15): He is 13th among quarterbacks in fantasy scoring, and it's about time to rank him this way.

37. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB16): He is far from 13th in QB scoring, and it is time to worry, though perhaps not this week.

38. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR10): The Vikings could use him about now, eh? Few believed Thielen, at 33, could perform like this.

39. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR11): An abdominal injury cost him in Week 5, but positive vibes he will play this week.

40. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR12)

41. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB12)

42. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB13)

43. Breece Hall, Jets (RB14): Jets finally gave him the volume he deserved and Hall ran wild. Great time to trade for him.

44. David Montgomery, Lions (RB15): He is going to get as much volume as he can handle, regardless of health of others in backfield.

45. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB17)

46. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB18)

47. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB19): Rotator cuff injury is still a problem, but offense was not competitive without him.

48. Jared Goff, Lions (QB20): Already has two more rushing touchdowns than he did in either of the past two seasons. We'll take it.

49. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB16)

50. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB17)

51. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR13): Good to see him get 10 targets and score touchdown versus Giants. All is well again.

52. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR14)

53. Chris Olave, Saints (WR15): Unfortunately, it is going to be tough to recommend him as a safe, top-20 WR most weeks.

54. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2): Jefferson injury should give him more red zone looks, though he was No. 2 option already.

55. Saquon Barkley, GIants (RB18): Go ahead and trust him if you must, but there is nowhere to run behind this O-line.

56. James Cook, Bills (RB19): Precious few rushing yards the past two weeks, and it has become a problem.

57. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB21)

58. Derek Carr, Saints (QB22): Road game in Houston should be tougher than what he faced in New England. Stunning.

59. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB23): Seems unlikely to keep throwing for 300 yards per week, but he certainly has options to target.

60. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR16)

61. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR17)

62. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR18)

63. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR19): Feel free to blindly play him each week, but Cowboys have a different offense, and Lamb is suffering.

64. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20): Unfortunately, it is going to be tough to recommend him as a safe, top-20 WR most weeks.

65. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR21)

66. Nico Collins, Texans (WR22)

67. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

68. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB24)

69. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB25): Anthony Richardson's replacement may be starting well into November. There is fantasy value here.

70. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR23): Well, Bears can certainly be thrown on, and Cousins needs someone to throw to.

71. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR24)

72. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR25)

73. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR26): Rib injury cost him a game already, and with the bye in Week 7, it may be wise for the Bengals to sit him again.

74. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR27)

75. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR28): He has his own rib injury, but comes off the bye ready to go. Bengals-Seahawks should be interesting.

76. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR29)

77. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR30)

78. Daniel Jones, GIants (QB26): Falls all the way down to the bottom tier of QBs. He was a top-10 option last season. Wow.

79. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB27): Averaging 10.1 points per game. Not so great for QBs.

80. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB28): He is at 10.0 PPG. Tannehill used to be good.

81. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB29)

82. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB20): Averaging 5.2 PPR points over the past three games. Things have to improve, right? Right?

83. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB21)

84. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB22)

85. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB23): Let's just say his return did not make the same fantasy impact as Kupp returning. Give Taylor time.

86. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR31): Dispiriting fantasy numbers in two of past three games, but now may be wise time to trust him.

87. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR32)

88. K.J. Osborn, Vikings (WR33)

89. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR34): Nothing special, but showing nice floor with roughly 10 fantasy points per week. That can work.

90. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB30): It's not like backup Bailey Zappe would dominate if given the chance, you know?

91. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4): Leads all tight ends with 71.2 PPR points this season, and he is not TD-dependent.

92. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE5)

93. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE6): Was only a matter of time before Goedert, and other TEs in this tier, gave us decent numbers.

94. Darren Waller, GIants (TE7): Other TEs in this tier have WRs to take pressure off them. The Giants do not.

95. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE8)

96. George Kittle, 49ers (TE9)

97. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR35)

98. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR36): Pretty clear that expectations for this offense were way too generous.

99. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR37)

100. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR38)

101. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR39): Chargers were on bye last week, otherwise Palmer would have been on most-added list. He will be soon.

102. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR40)

103. Josh Downs, Colts (WR41): One more big game and he too will become rostered in many more leagues.

104. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR42)

105. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB24): First problem, they play the 49ers. Second issue is Kareem Hunt has to become more involved.

106. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB25): Missed Week 5 with hamstring injury, and may find it tough to get volume now.

107. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB26): Pivotal week for him if Bears give him touches. They should, with Khalil Herbert sidelined.

108. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB27)

109. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB28)

110. Zack Moss, Colts (RB29): Have to wonder whether Colts missed golden chance to trade him while he is running wild. Don't wait in fantasy.

111. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB30): Double-digit rushing attempts each week, but still only one touchdown.

112. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB31)

113. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB32)

114. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB33): He is not replacing Derrick Henry, but he is becoming relevant.

115. Emari Demercado, Cardinals (RB34): Seems risky to assume he gets all the touches with James Conner sidelined.

116. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB35): Comes off injured reserve and should get ample touches right away.

117. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB36)

118. Robert Woods, Texans (WR43)

119. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR44)

120. Drake London, Falcons (WR45)

121. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR46)

122. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR47)

123. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR48)

124. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR49)

125. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (TE10)

126. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE11)

127. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE12)

128. Jonnu Smith, Falcons (TE13)

129. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR50)

130. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR51)

131. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR52)

132. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR53)

133. Brandon Powell, Vikings (WR54)

134. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE14)

135. Hunter Henry, Patriots (TE15)

136. David Njoku, Browns (TE16)

137. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE17)

138. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB37)

139. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB38)

140. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB39)

141. Cam Akers, Vikings (RB40)

142. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB41)

143. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB42)

144. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR55)

145. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR56)

146. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR57)

147. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR58)

148. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR59)

149. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR60)

150. Tyler Conklin, Jets (TE18)