Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 7

Eric Karabell weighs in on Jonathan Taylor's productivity and what that means for fantasy managers. (0:43)

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): He is fantasy's leading scorer so far, and that includes the quarterbacks. Good luck, Eagles!

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): He still has only one game with more than 22 fantasy points, so it is time for him to start improving!

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): He comes off a rough turnover game, and the Dolphins will pressure him.

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB3): The Eagles are missing key players in the secondary, which bodes well for Miami's passing game.

5. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): The team isn't quite sure what is wrong with him, but it is no lock he plays this week.

6. Josh Allen, Bills (QB4): The Patriots tend to keep Allen's scoring in check, but these Patriots appear different.

7. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB5)

8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB6)

9. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR2): He looks fantastic, like he may be the best player in fantasy, yet again. No worries here.

10. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR3)

11. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR4): He must be happy he gets so many better targets now, but the Eagles aren't playing well.

12. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB2): He probably will not score 25-plus touchdowns, but this offense is amazing.

13. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB3): He looked healthy with his 28 touches on Sunday night. Fantasy managers must trust him.

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB4): He didn't get as many touches on Monday, and looked a bit rusty. Trust him anyway.

15. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB5)

16. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5)

17. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR6): The matchup doesn't matter with Allen. Hill is the only WR averaging more PPR points per game.

18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR7): An abdominal injury cost him one game, and then he caught 12 passes on 15 targets.

19. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): His numbers are down a bit from prior seasons, but it is tough to complain.

20. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB6)

21. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7)

22. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB8): It will be interesting to see if the rushing attempts dry up when Jamaal Williams returns. It seems unlikely.

23. Jordan Love, Packers (QB7): This seems like a generous ranking, but six quarterbacks are on bye, and the Packers play the Broncos.

24. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB8)

25. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB9): Comes off the worst start of his young career, but he shouldn't struggle versus the Vikings.

26. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB10): On the positive side, he is averaging two TD passes per game. It's not as bad as most think.

27. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB11)

28. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR8)

29. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR9): He has one good game with Kupp active, and one disappointing one, so this is a big week.

30. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB9)

31. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB10): He has fewer than 50 rushing yards in three of four games, and a lack of volume plays a role.

32. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB11): Jones comes off the bye presumably healthy from a hamstring injury, or maybe we just really need him healthy.

33. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB12)

34. Jared Goff, Lions (QB12)

35. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB13)

36. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB14)

37. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB15): He has single-digit fantasy points in two of three games, and no Justin Jefferson to rely on.

38. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB16): Knee injury could be a problem on Thursday night, but there are a lack of other options this week.

39. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR10)

40. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)

41. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR12): He saw 10 targets in the loss to the Browns, so it wasn't all bad. Aiyuk should see ample targets this week.

42. Chris Olave, Saints (WR13): Toe injury didn't seem to limit him much in Week 6.

43. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR14): The quarterback change didn't limit him. Pittman is having a nice season.

44. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB17): Mayfield was playing capably until he ran into the Lions. He doesn't play the Lions this week.

45. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB18): Most of his passes are of the shorter variety, making it tough to pile on the yards.

46. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB19)

47. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB20)

48. Derek Carr, Saints (QB21)

49. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB22): If he keeps throwing interceptions, the Falcons will need to give Taylor Heinicke a chance.

50. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR15)

51. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR16): He saw 11 targets versus the Jets, but caught only five of them. Things aren't going well here.

52. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR17): He has been a bit too all-or-nothing this season, and now his shoulder is hurting.

53. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR18)

54. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR19)

55. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR20)

56. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR21)

57. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR22): Most people likely don't realize he is 12th among WRs in PPR points per game.

58. James Cook, Bills (RB13): He bounced back well against the Giants, just when many were worried about his viability.

59. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB14): He had a big fourth quarter against the 49ers, and the touches should keep on coming.

60. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB15)

61. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB16)

62. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR23)

63. DJ Moore, Bears (WR24): One monster scoring game skews his numbers a bit, and now Justin Fields is injured.

64. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR25): He remains one of the most underrated WR3 options around.

65. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB17): It's too early to give up on White, but averaging 3.3 yards per carry is not endearing him to anyone.

66. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB18)

67. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB19): One would think a healthy Gibbs sees many touches with David Montgomery out, but perhaps not.

68. Brian Hoyer, Raiders (QB23): The well-traveled veteran, now 38, fills in for Jimmy Garoppolo and gets to throw to Adams.

69. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB24): Anthony Richardson is likely done for 2023, so Minshew has some job security.

70. Tyson Bagent, Bears (QB25)

71. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB26)

72. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR26): Johnson is likely to return from a hamstring injury, and he is available in many leagues.

73. George Pickens, Steelers (WR27)

74. Christian Watson, Packers (WR28): We all expected more than five catches for Watson entering Week 7, but it's not too late to aid us.

75. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR29)

76. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2): He has eight or more targets in all but one game, but we could use some touchdowns, too.

77. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

78. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4)

79. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB20): We would rank Taylor better, but there is little indication big volume or big production is coming.

80. Zack Moss, Colts (RB21)

81. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB22): There are many assumptions that Warren will be the top Steelers RB from here on out. Big week ahead.

82. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR30): He has 60 or more receiving yards in three consecutive games, and we know he can do even better.

83. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR31)

84. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR32)

85. Drake London, Falcons (WR33): Investors disappointed in his target share had to like his Week 6 production.

86. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR34): Incredibly consistent so far, but not piling on the fantasy points, either.

87. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR35)

88. K.J. Osborn, Vikings (WR36)

89. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR37)

90. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB23): Someone has to run the ball for the Bears, but Johnson is still recovering from a Week 5 concussion.

91. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB24): He seems healthy, but he still hasn't rushed for 55 yards in a game, so perhaps blame the offense.

92. Zach Evans, Rams (RB25): Rookie from Ole Miss should see touches with Kyren Williams expected to miss Week 7.

93. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB26)

94. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB27)

95. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB28)

96. Latavius Murray, Bills (RB29)

97. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR38)

98. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR39)

99. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR40)

100. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR41)

101. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR42)

102. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR43)

103. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (WR44)

104. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR45)

105. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE5)

106. Darren Waller, Giants (TE6)

107. George Kittle, 49ers (TE7)

108. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE8)

109. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB30)

110. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB31)

111. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB32)

112. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB33)

113. Royce Freeman, Rams (RB34)

114. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB35)

115. Craig Reynolds, Lions (RB36)

116. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR46)

117. Josh Downs, Colts (WR47)

118. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR48)

119. Brandon Powell, Vikings (WR49)

120. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR50)

121. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR51)

122. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR52)

123. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR53)

124. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE9)

125. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE10)

126. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE11)

127. Jonnu Smith, Falcons (TE12)

128. Keaontay Ingram, Cardinals (RB37)

129. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB38)

130. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB39)

131. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB40)

132. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB41)

133. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB42)

134. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB43)

135. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB44)

136. Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins (RB45)

137. Skyy Moore, Chiefs (WR54)

138. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR55)

139. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR56)

140. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR57)

141. Darnell Mooney, Bears (WR58)

142. Josh Reynolds, Lions (WR59)

143. Deven Thompkins, Buccaneers (WR60)

144. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR61)

145. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR62)

146. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (WR63)

147. Braxton Berrios, Dolphins (WR64)

148. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (WR65)

149. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR66)

150. Alec Pierce, Colts (WR67)