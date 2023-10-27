Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 8

Eric Karabell breaks down why fantasy managers should have Joe Mixon rostered, but keep expectations in check against the 49ers. (0:43)

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

These rankings have been updated to take players out from Thursday night's Buccaneers-Bills game.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): He scored only 17 PPR points versus the Broncos a few weeks ago, but expect more points here.

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB2): League's top dual threat has completed 70% of his passes in all but one game.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): He keeps piling on the touchdowns throwing and running, but a knee injury has us a bit worried.

4. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): Fantasy's top PPR scorer through seven weeks remains difficult to handle.

5. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Incredibly, his floor is a touchdown every week. McCaffrey exceeds expectations.

6. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB4)

7. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR2): No receiver has ever reached 125-plus receiving yards in six consecutive games, but Brown may do it.

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR3): He comes off the bye week with a tough 49ers matchup, but the Vikings threw the football on them.

9. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR4): The Steelers controlled Kupp in Week 7, but chances are good he will bounce back.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB5): He was held to 12.26 points in first Patriots meeting, but again, expect better this time.

11. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

12. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB2)

13. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB3)

14. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4)

15. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB5): Disappointing production in his first two games back from injury, but he should be fine versus the Bears.

16. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB6): Stroud will look to make a point in a battle versus the only player selected ahead of him in 2023 draft (Bryce Young).

17. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7): Expectations were muted versus the 49ers, but he found a way to score 21 points. In Kirk we still trust.

18. Jared Goff, Lions (QB8)

19. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB9)

20. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5)

21. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR6): He is averaging 16.7 PPR points, but that is a bit skewed by one big week. Fantasy managers desire more here.

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR7): He has a bountiful 25 receptions on 34 targets the past two games. Yes, we appreciate that.

23. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB10): Lawrence still has yet to reach 20 fantasy points in a game this season. Look for the Jags to run the ball versus Pittsburgh.

24. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB11): He comes off the bye looking to score more than his average of 14 fantasy points, but the offense is restricting him.

25. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6)

26. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB7)

27. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR8): Fantasy managers who invested later in drafts probably had little idea how much they would miss him on his bye.

28. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR9): Just when it looked like his value was muted, he had a massive Week 7, and Kupp did not.

29. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB12)

30. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB13): He is averaging only 10 fantasy points over the past two games and that is clearly not enough.

31. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB14): At the least, expect the Eagles to enjoy more than a few sacks against Howell on Sunday.

32. Jordan Love, Packers (QB15): Things aren't going so well for Love the past few games, but there seems to be little threat of benching him.

33. Sam Darnold, 49ers (QB16):

34. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB8): In a surprising stat, he leads Chiefs RBs in targets and receptions. This is a top-20 fantasy RB.

35. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB9): The Eagles controlled Miami's running game, but don't expect similar issues this week.

36. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10): Faces a tough Browns defense, but the Colts ran well on them in Week 7.

37. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB11): Team expects him to be headache-free this Sunday, but this rookie needs more volume.

38. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17)

39. Breece Hall, Jets (RB12): He will be looking for a touchdown in his third consecutive game, and more volume coming off the bye.

40. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB13): From 4.9 yards per carry in 2022 to 2.9 yards this season. Fantasy managers are not pleased with his fall from grace.

41. DJ Moore, Bears (WR10): Still plenty of targets, even with backup QB, but it may be harder to make big plays.

42. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR11): Fantasy managers expect more with Deebo Samuel sidelined. Aiyuk last scored a TD in Week 1.

43. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR12)

44. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2)

45. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE3): He had a quiet month before hauling in 11 passes versus the 49ers.

46. Tyson Bagent, Bears (QB18): The rookie filled in capably for Justin Fields, but didn't throw downfield so much.

47. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB19): Turnovers have become a major problem, but for now he remains the starter.

48. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB20)

49. Derek Carr, Saints (QB21)

50. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB22)

51. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB14): He has six consecutive games with double-digit PPR scoring. Whatever happened to Rashaad Penny?

52. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB15): He ran well against the Browns, but the issue of sharing touches is not going away.

53. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB16): Seems like a disappointing season, but only 14 RBs have more PPR points. It's not that bad.

54. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR13)

55. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR14): He has only one touchdown this season, but it is tough to trust any other Commanders.

56. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR15): He remains underrated by fantasy managers, as only 10 WRs have more PPR points.

57. Chris Olave, Saints (WR16): His numbers are still down from last season, but he remains a solid WR2 choice, for now.

58. Nico Collins, Texans (WR17)

59. Tyrod Taylor, Giants (QB23)

60. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB24)

61. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB25): Do not expect the rushing touchdowns to continue against the Saints, or any team.

62. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB17): He's catching more passes lately, but it's still been more than a month since he rushed for 50 yards in a game.

63. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB18): Fantasy managers should accept this version of Mixon as the new baseline, not last season's.

64. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB19): With single-digit rushing attempts in two of three games, fantasy managers are not pleased here, either.

65. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB20)

66. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR18)

67. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR19): He is second to Nacua in catches and receiving yards among drafted rookies. The Ravens have a keeper.

68. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR20): A rib injury cost Metcalf his first missed NFL game, but expect him back to face the Browns.

69. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB26)

70. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB27)

71. PJ Walker, Browns (QB28)

72. Zack Moss, Colts (RB21): Moss continues to see ample volume and produce for fantasy managers, with little end in sight.

73. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB29): He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass the past two weeks, and Kyler Murray is getting closer to playing.

74. Will Levis, Titans (QB30):

75. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR21)

76. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR22)

77. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR23)

78. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR24)

79. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR25)

80. George Pickens, Steelers (WR26)

81. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR27)

82. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB22)

83. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB23)

84. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR28)

85. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR29)

86. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR30)

87. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR31)

88. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR32)

89. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4)

90. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE5)

91. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE6)

92. Darren Waller, Giants (TE7)

93. George Kittle, 49ers (TE8)

94. Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams (RB24)

95. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB25)

96. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB26)

97. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB27)

98. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

99. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR34)

100. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR35)

101. Christian Watson, Packers (WR36)

102. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR37)

103. Emari Demercado, Cardinals (RB28)

104. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB29)

105. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB30)

106. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB31)

107. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB32)

108. Josh Downs, Colts (WR38)

109. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR39)

110. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR40)

111. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR41)

112. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB33)

113. K.J. Osborn, Vikings (WR42)

114. Tank Dell, Texans (WR43)

115. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR44)

116. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE9)

117. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB34)

118. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB35)

119. Craig Reynolds, Lions (RB36)

120. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB37)

121. David Njoku, Browns (TE10)

122. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE11)

123. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR45)

124. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR46)

125. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR47)

126. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR48)

127. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR49)

128. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR50)

129. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE12)

130. Jonnu Smith, Falcons (TE13)

131. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB38)

132. Royce Freeman, Rams (RB39)

133. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB40)

134. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB41)

135. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB42)

136. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB43)

137. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR51)

138. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR52)

139. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR53)

140. Jauan Jennings, 49ers (WR54)

141. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR55)

142. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR56)

143. Brandon Powell, Vikings (WR57)

144. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR58)

145. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR59)

146. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR60)

147. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR61)

148. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (WR62)

149. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB44)

150. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB45)