Open Extended Reactions

We are rapidly approaching the midpoint of the NFL season, and of course there is plenty to discuss in fantasy football.

Each Tuesday and Saturday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask our NFL Nation reporters the most pressing questions heading into the weekend and what to make of the fallout after games are played. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries, what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines heading into Week 9.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful week. What advice would you give to managers of Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Jakobi Meyers this week and for the rest of the season?

play 0:37 How Josh Jacobs is a top-5 fantasy RB Liz Loza details how Josh Jacobs is a top-5 fantasy running back going into Week 9 against the Giants.

Invest, invest and invest. As interim coach Antonio Pierce said, there will be a certain point of emphasis. "They know exactly the task and the plan going forward and what kind of offense we want to portray," Pierce said of the offensive coaches. "Are you going to sit there and rip up the whole playbook? No. But you better go to your key guys." Catch that? "Key guys." As in All-Pros Adams and Jacobs, who Pierce called the "heartbeat" of the team, and rising star Meyers. Yeah, rookie QB Aidan O'Connell's primary task will be getting that trio more than involved. -- Paul Gutierrez

With Kendrick Bourne out for the season, what does the New England Patriots offense look like going forward?

Fantasy Football Insights Need a boom or bust candidate for your critical fantasy football matchup? Here are some player outlooks, with help from AI-generated insights built with IBM watsonx. D'Andre Swift has been a model of consistency, scoring between 10 and 18 FPTS in six straight games. Swift's low-end projection of 12.7 FPTS is the best of any RB in Week 9, with only a 15% chance to bust and miss that number. David Njoku has a 29% chance to boom this week and surpass 10.5 FPTS, the highest among all tight ends. Njoku has 7+ target and 10+ FPTS in three of his past four games. Stefon Diggs has been the epitome of elite this season, ranking as WR3 through eight games. He has a high-end projection of 33.2 FPTS, the highest among any player, and still has a 26% chance to boom and hit that projection. Jalen Hurts has boomed 3 times this season but faces a tough Cowboys defense in Week 9. Hurts has just an 8% chance to boom again this week, the second lowest among all QBs. Brian Robinson Jr. has been a little boom or bust this season based on game flow. He has both a 29% chance to boom (exceed 14 FPTS) and bust (fail to hit 4.3 FPTS) this week.

RBs Rhamondre Stevenson (playing 65% of the offensive snaps) and Ezekiel Elliott (37%) are the constants and the Patriots would like to be able to turn to them more, but injuries and inconsistency along the offensive line have made that a challenge. One wonders if a breakout for the running game could be coming. Meanwhile, rookie Demario "Pop" Douglas is currently the only sure thing at WR, as his playing time has spiked, while the plan seems to be to mix and match around him with Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte. -- Mike Reiss

What can we expect from the Atlanta Falcons offense with Taylor Heinicke under center?

Not too much difference, at least offensively. What Heinicke showed Sunday in the second half against Tennessee was his ability to get the ball out quickly and throw to spots -- meaning, where receivers are supposed to be. It seemed as if (as expected, considering the higher NFL experience level) Heinicke was reading things better than Desmond Ridder. So figure to see some more completions and perhaps a reliance on the run game, but don't figure to see a drastically altered offense. -- Michael Rothstein

How does the Houston Texans' game plan change if RB Dameon Pierce is ruled out?

Don't expect the Texans' rushing attack to be affected negatively, even though Pierce leads the team in rushing with 327 yards. Pierce has been the lead back, but the results haven't been there. Devin Singletary has a higher yard-per-carry average (3.7) than Pierce (3.0). Singletary has a higher success rate (36.7%) than Pierce (22.9%). Singletary has a career 4.6 yards per carry, so he'll be able to handle the load this week. -- DJ Bien-Aime

With Matt Stafford banged up, what is the Los Angeles Rams' offensive plan against the Packers this weekend?

The Rams haven't ruled Stafford out, and head coach Sean McVay said Friday that they're willing to take it right up until game time with the quarterback. McVay said Stafford, who has a UCL sprain in his right thumb, is "making good progress" with being able to grip the football. If Stafford doesn't play -- or if he's limited -- the Rams could lean on running backs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman in Green Bay, as starting running back Kyren Williams is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. -- Sarah Barshop

Is Taysom Hill's recent run of success a reason to trust that he will continue to be involved in the New Orleans Saints' offense?

Hill's usage has always been up and down, so it's hard to rely on him as a weekly fantasy option. Hill had nine carries against the Colts, which he had only done once before this season in Week 2. He has three touchdowns in the past three games, but there's always going to be a boom or bust factor with him in the fantasy lineup. -- Katherine Terrell

Can fantasy managers continue to start both Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss this week?

The first thing to know is that this week's opponent, the Carolina Panthers, provides a very favorable matchup for the Indianapolis Colts' running game, ranking 28th in yards allowed per rushing attempt (4.7). Beyond that, Colts coach Shane Steichen seems intent on keeping both backs involved, evidenced by his decision to move away from Taylor in the second half of last week's loss to the Saints, even after Taylor had rushed for 94 yards by halftime. A related question is whether Steichen displays a little more run-pass balance this week, given the recent success of the running game. -- Stephen Holder

Ingram is expected to be the starter, and the Cardinals will ride him as much as they can. Williams will spell Ingram when needed. However, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likes to ride the hot hand, so if one or the other get going, then they'll get the bulk of the carries. -- Josh Weinfuss