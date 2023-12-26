Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 17

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Even in a rough Week 16 loss, he scored 25.1 PPR points. Expect two more big fantasy games!

2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB1): It sure is a good thing he has those 15 rushing touchdowns. He should add to the total against Arizona.

3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB2): The league leader in passing touchdowns should not disappoint fantasy managers versus Lions and Commanders the next two weeks.

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB3): The potential league MVP continues to provide good-but-not-great fantasy support.

5. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1)

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR2): Acrobatic receiver remains awesome regardless of quarterback.

7. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3): A tough matchup with the Ravens looms this week, but fantasy managers obviously cannot sit him.

8. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB2): Who knew? He has rushed for 100 yards in six of eight games! Fantasy superstar!

9. Josh Allen, Bills (QB4)

10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB5)

11. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB6): His four-interception performance may scare investors, but he won't struggle versus the Commanders.

12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR4): He has already topped his fantasy points from last season, in two fewer games.

13. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR5): Something is wrong with the Eagles' offense, but Brown continues to produce.

14. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB3)

15. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB7)

16. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB8)

17. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB9): He scored 23.52 points in Week 16, his second-highest total of the season. The matchup with the Chargers is a good one.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB10): He scored 9.34 points in Week 16 and hurt his shoulder, but the matchup with the Panthers is better than good.

19. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR6): It was a quiet performance versus the Ravens, but, again, that should not occur versus the terrible Commanders.

20. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB4): The No. 3 RB in season PPR scoring continues to carry fantasy managers.

21. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR7): Double-digit PPR points in five consecutive games and a strong matchup moves him up the rankings.

22. Justin Fields, Bears (QB11)

23. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB12)

24. Jordan Love, Packers (QB13)

25. Jared Goff, Lions (QB14): The matchup with the Cowboys on Saturday can be exploited, but Goff has been inconsistent.

26. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR8): A heel injury has cost him consecutive games, and one wonders if the Chargers will shut him down for the season.

27. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR9): One catch for four yards last week, but it's tough to see a repeat versus the Colts.

28. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR10): Missed Sunday's game with concussion symptoms, but if he is active versus the Raiders, rely on him.

29. Nico Collins, Texans (WR11)

30. Chris Olave, Saints (WR12)

31. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB5)

32. James Cook, Bills (RB6): He comes off his best and worst fantasy games of the season the past two weeks, but we should expect strong numbers this week.

33. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB7): He has four touchdowns, two missed games due to a shoulder injury, and now a concussion in the past five games. Wow.

34. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB15): So reliable for the past five games, and now he gets the Giants. Plan ahead for the Week 18 game with the 49ers, though.

35. Nick Mullens, Vikings (QB16): It is hard to score only 16.54 fantasy points with 411 passing yards, but four interceptions are a problem.

36. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB17): He should deliver passable numbers at Kansas City, though there is risk.

37. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB18)

38. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

39. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR13)

40. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR14): He caught only half his 12 targets in Week 16, but things should go better against the Giants.

41. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR15): He should return from his shoulder injury this week, but this ranking is not typical for him. Be cautious.

42. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR16): He has single-digit PPR points in five of the past six games. You do not have to play him out of loyalty.

43. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR17)

44. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB8)

45. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB9)

46. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB10): Underwhelming numbers in Week 16, but enough volume to trust him in any matchup.

47. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB19): He probably will not throw four interceptions at Baltimore, but do not expect big fantasy numbers.

48. Easton Stick, Chargers (QB20): He has scored 17 fantasy points in consecutive games, but we understand if you are not confident here.

49. Derek Carr, Saints (QB21): He has six TD passes the past fortnight, but he scored only 3.18 fantasy points in the first Buccaneers meeting.

50. Will Levis, Titans (QB22)

51. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB23): Great numbers for the past month, but the Jets typically frustrate opposing quarterbacks.

52. Jacoby Brissett, Commanders (QB24): Everything looked good for Sam Howell until a few weeks ago. Now Brissett likely finishes the season.

53. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR18): He has done little the past two weeks, so it may not matter who plays quarterback.

54. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR19)

55. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR20)

56. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR21)

57. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR22)

58. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB11): He saw 18 rushing attempts in his return to the lineup, and fantasy managers love that volume.

59. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB12): A quad injury has cost him consecutive games, but the Raiders will play him if he is healthy.

60. Breece Hall, Jets (RB13): Destroyed the Commanders for 43.1 PPR points, but the Browns will be considerably more difficult.

61. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR23): Similarly, do not expect even half of his monster Week 16 scoring output against the Jets.

62. DJ Moore, Bears (WR24)

63. James Conner, Cardinals (RB14)

64. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB15)

65. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB16): He overcomes modest projections every week because of the touchdowns. Will they stop now?

66. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR25): His next catch should get him over 1,000 receiving yards for the third time. Not a bad season at all.

67. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR26): Inconsistent performer surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in Week 16.

68. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR27)

69. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE2): The Cowboys tend to defend better at home, but LaPorta has a real shot to finish as fantasy's top tight end.

70. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE3): Prime matchup with Eagles linebackers could get him back to 20 PPR points.

71. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)

72. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB17)

73. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB18): He scored 21 PPR points in the earlier matchup with the Broncos, but this could also be another statistical dud.

74. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB19): If the Falcons continue to throw him the ball, Robinson would be the top-five RB everyone expected.

75. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB20): He appears to be the team's starting RB now, but he did not look good in Week 16.

76. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB21): He has exceeded 20 PPR points in three of four games, and we certainly appreciate it.

77. Tyrod Taylor, Giants (QB25)

78. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB26)

79. Mason Rudolph, Steelers (QB27)

80. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB28)

81. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB22)

82. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB23): Five consecutive games with double-digit PPR points definitely earns our attention.

83. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB24): He appears to be the team's starting RB now, but he did not look good in Week 16.

84. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR28): He has exceeded 20 PPR points in three of four games, and we certainly appreciate it.

85. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR29)

86. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR30): He entered concussion protocol early in Week 16, but if healthy, he is reliable for this week.

87. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR31): This fellow has more touchdowns than Jacobs and Adams.

88. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR32): If he returns from a heel injury to face the Eagles' defense, we have to take it seriously.

89. George Pickens, Steelers (WR33): He scored 35.5 PPR points in Week 16, but his projection of 11 PPR points this week makes more sense.

90. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE5)

91. David Njoku, Browns (TE6)