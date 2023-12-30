NFL Nation Fantasy Update: New QBs for Broncos, Vikings

Open Extended Reactions

For most, the fantasy football playoffs conclude with championship matchups this week. If you've made it to Week 17, congratulations! Lineup decisions will be critical with players banged up and some teams still looking to boost their postseason hopes. We want to help.

Each Tuesday and Saturday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask our NFL Nation reporters the most pressing questions heading into the weekend and what to make of the fallout after games are played. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines heading into the third, and for most, final week of the fantasy playoffs.

With Jarrett Stidham replacing Russell Wilson under center, what can we expect from the Broncos offense?

Winning Never Looked So Good Victory shines brighter with a blinged-out ESPN championship trophy and belt. Shop Now >>

You can expect Broncos coach Sean Payton to do whatever he can to make his decision to bench Wilson look like the right move. While Payton benched Wilson after the offense's struggles against a stingy Patriots defense -- Wilson did throw two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- Stidham gets a far more favorable situation. The Chargers are 29th in total defense, 30th in pass defense, 30th in yards allowed per pass play and 26th in scoring defense. Payton has consistently lauded Stidham's efforts for the Raiders in the last two games of the 2022 season (365 yards and 219 yards passing with four touchdowns combined), so there's potential for Payton to let Stidham put the ball in the air. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been in concussion protocol all week and the Broncos have gotten little from their tight ends in the passing game this year, but Payton is taking heat with the quarterback move and will certainly try to give Stidham a chance to make some plays. -- Jeff Legwold

How confident can we be in Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn with Jaren Hall under center?

I would expect a degree of reduction in their production. Hall has a good enough arm to get them the ball downfield, and the Vikings will always build their game plan around Jefferson. They'll do their best to get it to him in ways that he can create big plays. But Hall has some mobility that will likely lead him to leave the pocket more than Nick Mullens, and the Vikings figure to give Ty Chandler a good chance to control the ball on the ground as well. -- Kevin Seifert

What can we expect from the Chiefs' backfield if Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are unable to play?

Since Jerick McKinnon is on IR, the Chiefs in this case would largely be heading into the unknown. The only other running back on their active roster is La'Mical Perine, who was on the practice squad most of the season and has played little when active. The Chiefs also have two running backs, Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram, on their practice squad. One or both players could be promoted for the Bengals game if the Chiefs are this short-handed. -- Adam Teicher

What will the Chargers' passing attack look like without Keenan Allen or Joshua Palmer?

The Chargers will have no choice but to rely on rookie first-round receiver Quentin Johnston, who has had a disappointing rookie season, highlighted by drops in big moments, but has been playing better lately. He has 195 yards over his past four games, five more yards than he had through the Chargers' first 11 contests. Tight end Gerald Everett should also see an increase in targets. Everett leads the team in average yards after a catch (5.3). -- Kris Rhim

How will the Seahawks offense change if DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III can't play?

Both are listed as questionable, but Pete Carroll said Friday that he expects Metcalf to play Sunday vs. Pittsburgh despite lower back stiffness that kept him out of practice the past two days. Carroll said Walker will be a game-time decision, though a few signs seem to point to the likelihood that he plays. Walker played through the same shoulder injury last week vs. Tennessee and returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. If he can't go, rookie Zach Charbonnet would start, and Seattle's run game would have his powerful running style while missing Walker's explosiveness. -- Brady Henderson

Would Miles Sanders inherit Chuba Hubbard's workload if he were to be ruled out?

Yes. Sanders really is the only option outside of Hubbard, who is dealing with a hamstring injury but has no injury designation for Sunday, as an every down back. Although he's has only nine carries over the past two games, Sanders had 10 carries for 74 yards four games ago in a loss to the Saints. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had two carries for 33 yards (including a 20-yard touchdown run) in Sunday's loss to Green Bay, is at best a change-of-pace back. -- David Newton

If Zay Flowers isn't available, who will fill the void in the Ravens' passing game?

Flowers returned to practice Friday after missing the past two days with a calf injury, so he's trending toward playing. Flowers has been Lamar Jackson's go-to target since tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury. If Flowers is limited, Rashod Bateman could get a bigger role. Bateman's career game came last season against Miami, when he had 108 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Dolphins have allowed 15 touchdown passes to wide receivers, tied for the sixth most in the NFL. -- Jamison Hensley

How worried should we be about Kyler Murray's illness?

Not very. He'll return to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, coach Jonathan Gannon said. -- Josh Weinfuss